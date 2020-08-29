Friday's Games
Non-District
Edna at Bay City, 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun at Stafford, 7 p.m.
Sinton at Beeville, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia at Wharton, 7:30 p.m.
Wimberley at Cuero, 7:30 p.m.
Burnet at Gonzales, 7:30 p.m.
Industrial at Hallettsville, 7:30 p.m.
Yoakum at Smithville, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Goliad, 7:30 p.m.
Rice Consolidated at Palacios, 7:30 p.m.
Tidehaven at Ganado, 7:30 p.m.
Boling at Van Vleck, 7:30 p.m.
Refugio at George West, 7:30 p.m.
Danbury at Karnes City, 7:30 p.m.
Three Rivers at Nixon-Smiley, 7:30 p.m.
Shiner at Blanco, 7:30 p.m.
Weimar at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Schulenburg at Brazos, 7:30 p.m.
Flatonia at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Louise, 7:30 p.m.
Skidmore-Tynan at Kenedy, 7:30 p.m.
Poth at Falls City, 7:30 p.m.
Burton at Runge, 7:30 p.m.
