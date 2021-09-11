Friday
- Boise State 54, UTEP 13
Saturday
- Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7
- TCU 44, Cal 32
- Wayland Baptist 31, Lyon College 6
- Ottawa University Arizona 42, SAGU 28
- Howard Payne 42, McMurry 36
- Texas Lutheran 41, Austin College 7
- Angelo State 24, Chadron State 24
- Arkansas 40, Texas 21
- UT-Permian Basin 42, West Texas A&M 31
- Midwestern State 31, Texas A&M-Commerce 30
- Abilene Christian University 62, Louisiana College 7
- UTSA 54, Lamar 0
- Texas Tech 28, Stephen F. Austin State 22
- Tarleton State 54, Fort Lewis 7
- Sam Houston State University 54, Southeast Missouri State 14
- SMU 35, North Texas 12
