(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
Flour Bluff Hornets at Victoria West Warriors
- Last year: Flour Bluff 52-39 & 28-21
- Notes: Flour Bluff (2-0) travels from Corpus Christi to Memorial Stadium to open district against Victoria West (1-1). Flour Bluff beat West twice last season, once in district play and again in the regional round of the playoffs. The overall series is tied 3-3. West and Flour Bluff each defeated Beeville in non-district play. West’s Dion Green has rushed for 378 yards and eight touchdowns, and D’andre Fillmore has 12 receptions for 163 yards.
- Twitter: @FowlerSports14
Non-District
St. Joseph Flyers vs. Northland Christian Cougars, 7 p.m. at Bloomington
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Northland Christian (1-0) travels from Houston to Bloomington’s Bobcat Stadium to play St. Joseph (1-0). Northland Christian defeated Temple Christian in its opener, and St. Joseph beat Karnes City. St. Joseph is attempting to start a season with two wins for the first time since 2018. The Northland Christian athletic director is former Victoria Faith Academy athletic director Gil Gonzalez. St. Joseph’s Gage Barrera has rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
Calhoun Sandcrabs at El Campo Ricebirds
- Last year: Calhoun, 39-27.
- Notes: Calhoun (2-0) travels from Port Lavaca to Ricebird Stadium to play El Campo (1-1). Calhoun is coming off a win over Stafford, a district opponent of El Campo. El Campo lost to Fulshear last week and fell from No. 3 to No. 9 in the Class 4A, Division I poll. Calhoun’s Adrian Chambers has rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns, and Esteban Cruz has rushed for 230 yards and one touchdown. El Campo’s Rueben Owens has rushed for 294 yards and five touchdowns.
- Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM & KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
- Internet: KULPradio.com.
- Twitter:@mayirsi
Wharton Tigers at Bay City Blackcats
- Last year: Bay City, 42-31.
- Notes: Wharton (0-2) and Bay City (1-1) play for the 76th time. Bay City leads the series 49-24-2. Bay City is coming off a loss to Edna. Wharton has been outscored 105-6 in losses to Navasota and Columbia, a district opponent of Bay City. Bay City’s Jada Andrews has rushed for 273 yards and two touchdowns.
- Radio: KHKA, 92.5 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
Pearsall Mavericks at Beeville Trojans
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Pearsall (0-2) and Beeville (0-2) look for their first win of the season. Pearsall has been outscored 57-7 in losses to San Antonio Burbank and San Antonio Lanier. Beeville has lost to Class 5A, Division I Flour Bluff and Victoria West. Beeville’s Brian Bonner, Matthew Silvas and Lionel Vasquez will be recognized at halftime for their induction into the Beeville Sports Hall of Fame.
- Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Yoakum Bulldogs at Cuero Gobblers
- Last year: Yoakum, 27-0.
- Notes: Yoakum (2-0) travels to Gobbler Stadium to play Cuero (2-0) in the 112th meeting of the DeWitt County rivals. Yoakum has won the last three games between the teams. Cuero leads the overall series 70-35-6. Yoakum defeated Smithville, a district opponent of Cuero, last week and moved to No. 7 in the Class 3A, Division I poll. Cuero beat No. 3 Wimberley last week and was named the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4A Team of the Week. Cuero moved to No. 7 in the Class 4A, Division II poll. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones has rushed for 305 yards and six touchdowns. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, Jerry Rossett has passed for 449 yards and three touchdowns, and Exavier Durham and Lebron Johnson have combined for 14 receptions for 322 yards and two touchdowns.
- Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
- Internet: txthunderradio.com & gobblersports.com
- Twitter:@PLScamardo2
Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies at Gonzales Apaches
- Last year: Fredericksburg, 46-6.
- Notes: Fredericksburg (2-0) travels to Apache Stadium to play Gonzales (1-1) in its home opener. Fredericksburg has defeated San Antonio Sam Houston and Kerrville Tivy. Gonzales is coming off a win over Austin Crockett. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has passed for 253 yards and one touchdown.
- Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
- Internet: gonzalesradio.org.
Ganado Indians at Hallettsville Brahmas
- Last year: Hallettsville, 49-7.
- Notes: Ganado (1-1) and Hallettsville (1-1) play for the 31st time. Hallettsville leads the series 20-10. Ganado defeated Tidehaven last week. Hallettsville is coming off a win over Industrial and moved back into the Class 3A, Division I poll at No. 8. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Hallettsville’s Price Pruett rushed for 125 yards and one touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, had 13 tackles, including 12 solo tackles and a sack and caused three fumbles in the win over Industrial.
Edna Cowboys at Refugio Bobcats
- Last year: Refugio, 42-21.
- Notes: Edna (2-0) plays Refugio (2-0) at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium for the first time since 2016. Refugio has won the last three games between the teams. Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Edna has yielded a total of 20 points in wins over East Bernard and Bay City. Refugio has scored a total of 111 points in the first half of its two wins. Edna’s Jaiden Clay has passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns, and Joshua Muncrief had seven receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 441 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Antwaan Gross and Jordan Kelley have combined for 11 catches for 272 yards and five touchdowns.
- Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com
- Twitter: @mikeforman21
Van Vleck Leopards at Industrial Cobras
- Last year: Industrial, 60-52.
- Notes: Van Vleck (0-2) travels to Vanderbilt to play Industrial (1-1) for the sixth time since 2014. Van Vleck has won three of the previous five games, but Industrial has won the last two. Van Vleck is coming off a loss to Boling. Industrial lost to Hallettsville, which knocked it from No. 6 to No. 9 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll.
- Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Goliad Tigers at George West Longhorns
- Last year: George West, 28-20.
- Notes: Goliad (1-1) attempts to end an 11-game road losing streak when it visits George West (0-2). George West has won the last two games between the teams after Goliad had won the previous six. Goliad is coming off a loss to Marion, and George West lost to Refugio. George West head coach Bobby Nicholson is the former coach at Goliad. Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke has passed for 218 yards and one touchdown, Aden Barrientez has rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and Jesse Martinez has seven receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown.
Tidehaven Tigers at Palacios Sharks
- Last year: Palacios, 35-13.
- Notes: Tidehaven (1-1) travels from El Maton to play Matagorda County rival Palacios (0-2) for the 73rd time since 1949. Palacios leads the series 40-27-5 and has won the last three meetings. Tidehaven is coming off a loss to Ganado. Palacios has scored a total of six points in losses to Yoakum and Rice Consolidated. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 343 yards and five touchdowns.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
Rice Consolidated Raiders at Columbus Cardinals
- Last year: Columbus, 31-6.
- Notes: Rice Consolidated (1-1) travels from Altair to play Columbus (1-1). Rice Consolidated picked up its first win of the season against Palacios last week. Columbus defeated Giddings last week for its first win of the season.
Sacred Heart Indians at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Sacred Heart (1-1) travels from Hallettsville to play Nixon-Smiley (1-1). The teams have split their last six meetings. Sacred Heart picked up its first win last week over Tomball Rosehill Christian. Nixon-Smiley lost to Three Rivers. Sacred Heart’s Austin Kutac has passed for 225 yards and four touchdowns. Nixon-Smiley’s Bradyn Martinez has rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
- Livestream: shboosters.com.
Mathis Pirates at Karnes City Badgers
- Notes: Did not play.
- Notes: Mathis (0-2) and Karnes City (0-2) seek their first win of the season. Mathis is coming off a loss to Odem. Karnes City lost to Victoria St. Joseph last weekend. Karnes City’s Warrick Thompson has nine receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
- Davenport Wolves at Shiner Comanches
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Davenport (2-0) travels from San Antonio to play Shiner (2-0). Davenport is a new school playing an independent schedule. Teams had a common opponent in Blanco. Davenport captured a 41-27 win and Shiner claimed a 41-7 victory. Shiner is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks has rushed for 253 yards and five touchdowns.
Mart Panthers at Flatonia Bulldogs
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Mart (2-0) and Flatonia (2-0) had to cancel last year’s scheduled game because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Flatonia won a flip to play at home. Mart advanced to the state final last season and came up just short in its bid for a fourth straight state title. Mart is coming off a win over Teague and is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division II state poll. Flatonia defeated Stockdale last week. Flatonia’s Fidel Venegas has passed for 294 yards and three touchdowns, and Jaidyn Guyton, Hunter Kloesel and Aiden Gonzales have combined for 15 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
St. Paul Cardinals at Schulenburg Shorthorns
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: St. Paul (1-1) travels from Shiner to play Schulenburg (2-0). St. Paul is coming off a loss to Cypress Christian. Schulenburg shut out Universal City Randolph last week. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 548 yards and nine touchdowns, and Noah Boedeker has rushed for 247 yards and one touchdown.
Weimar Wildcats at Luling Eagles
- Last year: Weimar, 51-35.
- Notes: Weimar (0-2) and Luling (0-1) play for the 20th time. Luling leads the series 11-8. Weimar lost to Yorktown last week. Luling was defeated by San Antonio YMLA and has lost 32 straight games dating back to 2017.
Woodsboro Eagles at Kenedy Lions
- Last year: Kenedy, 52-0.
- Notes: Woodsboro (0-1) and Kenedy (2-0) play for the sixth straight season. Kenedy has a 3-2 edge during that span. Woodsboro had its game with Riviera last week canceled. Kenedy defeated Progreso and is attempting to start a season with three wins for the first time since 2012. Kenedy’s Jaydin Chapa has rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, and Geovanni Gibson has rushed for 220 yards and five touchdowns.
Bloomington Bobcats at Benavides Eagles
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Bloomington (0-2) travels to Benavides (0-2) looking to end a 14-game losing streak. Bloomington has lost to Nixon-Smiley and Louise by a combined 15 points. Benavides has lost to Freer and Santa Gertrudis Academy by a combined total of 123-6.
Brentwood Christian Bears at Yorktown Wildcats, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Brentwood Christian (1-0) travels from Austin to play Yorktown (1-1). The teams played in 2019 and Brentwood Christian won 35-13. Brentwood Christian has defeated McKinney Christian. Yorktown is coming off a win over Weimar. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 608 yards and five touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield has 13 receptions for 352 yards and three touchdowns.
Falls City Beavers at Stockdale Brahmas
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Falls City (1-1) won eight straight games against Stockdale (0-2) from 2012 through 2019. Stockdale’s last win over Falls City was in 2011. Falls City is coming off a loss to Poth, which knocked it from No. 6 to No. 8 in the Class 2A, Division II poll. Stockdale lost to Flatonia last week.
Louise Hornets at High Island Cardinals, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Louise, 34-0.
- Notes: Louise (1-1) makes the 162-mile trip to play High Island (0-0-1). Louise bounced back from a loss to Danbury to shut out Bloomington last week. High Island played to a tie with Houston KIPP.
- Charlotte Trojans at Runge Yellowjackets, canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.