FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m.)
District 15-3A, Division II
Poth Pirates at Karnes City Badgers
Last year: Poth, 30-6.
Notes: Poth (2-0) and Karnes City (0-2) moved back into the same district after a two-year absence when Karnes City dropped from Division I. Poth has won 18 of the last 21 games between the teams. Poth is coming off a win over Falls City and is ranked No. 8 in the state poll. Karnes City looks to bounce back from a loss to Woodville.
Stockdale Brahmas at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs
Last year: Stockdale, 48-20.
Notes: Stockdale (0-2) and Nixon-Smiley (1-1) play for the 21st time since 1998. Stockdale owns a 14-6 edge during that span. Stockdale has been outscored 65-6 in losses to Schulenburg and Flatonia. Nixon-Smiley is coming off a loss to Three Rivers. Nixon-Smiley’s Xavier Arias has rushed for 185 yards and five touchdowns, and Bradyn Martinez has two interceptions.
Non-District
El Campo Ricebirds at Calhoun Sandcrabs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: El Campo (1-0) travels to Port Lavaca to play Calhoun (1-1) for the first time since 2017. El Campo won that game 27-13. El Campo is coming off a bye and is ranked No. 6 in the Class 4A, Division I state poll. Calhoun defeated Stafford, a district opponent of El Campo, last week and is ranked No. 8 in the state poll. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for 329 yards and two touchdowns, and Jarius Stewart has rushed for 261 yards and four touchdowns. El Campo’s Cullen Braden, Rueben Owens and Johntre Davis combined to rush for 203 yards and four touchdowns in their season-opening win over Gonzales.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM & KNAL, 93.3 FM
Internet: KULPRadio.com
Twitter: @reycastillo361
Bay City Blackcats at Wharton Tigers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Bay City (2-0) and Wharton (0-2) play for the 75th time and first time since 1999 when they were last district opponents. Bay City won that game 48-26, and leads the series 48-24-2. Bay City is coming off a win over Edna. Wharton lost last week to Columbia, a district opponent of Bay City. Bay City’s Avery Smith has rushed for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Wharton’s Sterling Harris has passed for 282 yards and one touchdown, and Eric Johnson and Chandler Ford have combined for 10 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM
Cuero Gobblers at Yoakum Bulldogs
Last year: Yoakum, 40-21.
Notes: DeWitt County rivals Cuero (0-2) and Yoakum (2-0) play for the 111th time. Cuero leads the series 70-34-6, but Yoakum has won the last two meetings. Yoakum is coming off a win over Smithville and moved into the Class 3A, Division I state poll at No. 10. Cuero lost to Wimberley last week. Cuero has not been 0-3 since 2011 when it lost its first four games. Cuero’s Breck Eleby has passed for 235 yards and four touchdowns.
Internet: gobblersports.com
Twitter: @TylerTyre
Gonzales Apaches at Fredericksburg Billies
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Gonzales (0-2) travels to Fredericksburg (0-2) for its first road game of the season. Gonzales is coming off a loss to Burnet. Fredericksburg has scored 109 points in wins over Monahans and Jarrell.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM
Hallettsville Brahmas at Ganado Indians
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Hallettsville (1-1) and Ganado (0-2) play for the 30th time and first since 2013. Hallettsville won that game 43-6 and leads the series 19-10. Hallettsville is coming off a win over Industrial and is ranked No. 8 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Ganado has lost to Industrial and Tidehaven. Hallettsville’s Trace Patek has passed for 334 yards and four touchdowns, Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 334 yards and six touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has eight receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 225 yards, and Riley Hurt has 11 receptions for 132 yards.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Palacios Sharks at Tidehaven Tigers
Last year: Palacios, 34-22.
Notes: Palacios (1-1) travels to El Maton to play Matagorda County rival Tidehaven (2-0) for the 72nd time since 1949. Palacios leads the series 39-27-5 and has won the last two meetings. Palacios is coming off a win over Rice Consolidated. Tidehaven defeated Ganado last week to give Coach David Lucio his 50th career win. Palacios’ Gary Haynes has rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns, and Anthony White has passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns, and Austin Smith has eight receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
George West Longhorns at Goliad Tigers
Last year: George West, 28-0.
Notes: George West (1-1) snapped a string of six consecutive losses to Goliad (0-2) last season. George West is coming off a loss to Refugio that knocked it out of the Class 3A, Division II state poll. Former Goliad head coach Bobby Nicholson is the offensive coordinator at George West. Goliad has lost to Rice Consolidated and Marion by a combined four points.
Twitter: @mayirsi
Refugio Bobcats at Edna Cowboys
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Refugio (2-0) and Edna (0-2) play for the first time since 2017. Refugio won that game 28-21. Refugio has defeated Class 4A, Division I Devine and Class 3A, Division II George West and is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Edna is coming off a loss to Class 4A, Division I Bay City. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 573 yards and four touchdowns, and Antwaan Gross, Ethan Perez, Jordan Kelley and Kyler Brown have combined for 30 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns. Edna’s Layton Ressman has passed for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and Cameron Thornton, Joshua Muncrief and Denzial Edwards have combined for 16 catches for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Industrial Cobras at Van Vleck Leopards
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Industrial and Van Vleck last played in 2017 when they were district opponents. Van Vleck won that game 54-20. Industrial attempts to bounce back after being shut out by Hallettsville. Van Vleck lost to Boling last week. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 214 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns. Van Vleck’s Sam Bree has rushed for 325 yards and three touchdowns, Payton Brown has passed for 350 yards and two touchdowns, and KaDarius Woodard and Bryson Blackmon have combined for 15 catches for 131 yards and one touchdown.
Shiner Comanches at Smithville Tigers
Last year: Shiner (2-0) takes on Class 4A, Division II Smithville (1-1). Shiner is coming off a win over Class 3A, Division I Blanco and is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I poll. Smithville lost to Yoakum last week. Shiner’s Tyler Palmer has passed for 242 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
Falls City Beavers at Flatonia Bulldogs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Falls City (1-1) and Flatonia (2-0) played in 2017 when they were Class 2A, Division II district opponents. Falls City won that game 37-0. Flatonia moved to Division I this season. Falls City was shut out by Poth last week and dropped out of the state poll. Flatonia defeated Stockdale and moved into the state poll at No. 9. Falls City’s Jaxson Pipes has rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
Yorktown Wildcats at Schulenburg Shorthorns
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Yorktown (1-1) and Schulenburg (2-0) play for the first time since the 2004 bi-district playoffs. Yorktown won that game 6-0. Schulenburg dropped from Class 3A, Division II to 2A, Division I. Yorktown dropped from Class 2A, Division I to Division II. Yorktown is coming off a win over Weimar, a district opponent of Schulenburg. Schulenburg has outscored Stockdale and Brazos by a combined score of 98-0. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 327 yards and four touchdowns, and Russell Morehead has seven receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Schulenburg’s Brett Janacek has passed for 430 yards and five touchdowns, and Kenny King has six catches for 88 yards and one touchdown.
Luling Eagles at Weimar Wildcats
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Luling (0-1) and Weimar (0-2) play for the 19th time. The teams last played in 2017 with Luling winning 25-21. Luling leads the series 11-7. Luling is coming off a loss to Hondo. Weimar lost to Yorktown last week.
Kenedy Lions at Woodsboro Eagles
Last year: Kenedy, 61-8.
Notes: Kenedy (0-1) and Woodsboro (0-1) play for the fifth straight season. The teams split the previous four games. Kenedy lost its season opener to Skidmore-Tynan last week. Woodsboro had a bye after losing to Taft. Woodsboro has lost 12 straight games dating back to 2018.
High Island Cardinals at Louise Hornets
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: High Island (0-1) makes the 162-mile trip to play Louise. High Island lost its season opener to West Sabine. Louise defeated Bloomington last week for its first season-opening win since 2015. Louise’s Daylon Machicek rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Runge Yellowjackets at Charlotte Trojans
Last year: Runge, 21-20.
Notes: Charlotte (0-0) and Runge (1-1) play for the fifth straight season. Runge has won the three previous games and they were all district games.
Runge is coming off a shutout win over Burton.
Compiled by Mike Forman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.