Football logo

(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday's Game

District 15-5A, Division I

Corpus Christi Carroll at Victoria East, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

District 15-5A, Division I

Flour Bluff at Victoria West

Non-District

St. Joseph vs. Houston Northland Christian, 7 p.m., at Bloomington

Calhoun at El Campo

Wharton at Bay City

Pearsall at Beeville

Yoakum at Cuero

Fredericksburg at Gonzales

Ganado at Hallettsville

Edna at Refugio

Van Vleck at Industrial

Goliad at George West

Tidehaven at Palacios

Rice Consolidated at Columbus

Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Nixon-Smiley

Mathis at Karnes City

San Antonio Davenport at Shiner

Mart at Flatonia

Shiner St. Paul at Schulenburg

Weimar at Luling

Woodsboro at Kenedy

Bloomington at Benavides

Austin Brentwood Christian at Yorktown, 7 p.m.

Falls City at Stockdale

Charlotte at Runge

Louise at High Island, 7 p.m.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

