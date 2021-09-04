(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday's Game
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Carroll at Victoria East, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
District 15-5A, Division I
Flour Bluff at Victoria West
Non-District
St. Joseph vs. Houston Northland Christian, 7 p.m., at Bloomington
Calhoun at El Campo
Wharton at Bay City
Pearsall at Beeville
Yoakum at Cuero
Fredericksburg at Gonzales
Ganado at Hallettsville
Edna at Refugio
Van Vleck at Industrial
Goliad at George West
Tidehaven at Palacios
Rice Consolidated at Columbus
Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Nixon-Smiley
Mathis at Karnes City
San Antonio Davenport at Shiner
Mart at Flatonia
Shiner St. Paul at Schulenburg
Weimar at Luling
Woodsboro at Kenedy
Bloomington at Benavides
Austin Brentwood Christian at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Falls City at Stockdale
Charlotte at Runge
Louise at High Island, 7 p.m.
