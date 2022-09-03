Shiner St. Paul vs. Flatonia
Flatonia's Jaidyn Guyton attempts to evade Shiner St. Paul's defense after receiving the ball on Aug. 26 at Comanche Stadium.

 Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com

FRIDAY

(Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Alice at Victoria West

Victoria East at Gregory-Portland

Victoria St. Joseph at Houston Northland Christian, 7 p.m.

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at El Campo

Calhoun at Sinton

Bishop at Beeville

Wharton at Houston Yates, 7 p.m.

Cuero at Yoakum

Marion at Gonzales, 7 p.m.

Hallettsville at Van Vleck

Refugio at Edna

Boling at Industrial

Goliad at San Antonio Cole

Palacios at Tidehaven

Columbus at Rice Consolidated

Kenedy at Karnes City

Flatonia at Nixon-Smiley

Burton at Schulenburg

Somerville at Weimar

Poth at Shiner

East Bernard at Ganado

Bloomington at Pettus

Stockdale at Falls City

Woodsboro at Yorktown, 7 p.m.

Louise at Brazos

Charlotte at Runge, 7 p.m.

Houston Lutheran North at Hallettsville Sacred Heart

SATURDAY

Shiner St. Paul vs. Muenster Sacred Heart, at Fort Worth Nolan, 10 a.m.

Bay City at Houston Worthing, 6 p.m.

