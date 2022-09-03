FRIDAY
(Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Alice at Victoria West
Victoria East at Gregory-Portland
Victoria St. Joseph at Houston Northland Christian, 7 p.m.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at El Campo
Calhoun at Sinton
Bishop at Beeville
Wharton at Houston Yates, 7 p.m.
Cuero at Yoakum
Marion at Gonzales, 7 p.m.
Hallettsville at Van Vleck
Refugio at Edna
Boling at Industrial
Goliad at San Antonio Cole
Palacios at Tidehaven
Columbus at Rice Consolidated
Kenedy at Karnes City
Flatonia at Nixon-Smiley
Burton at Schulenburg
Somerville at Weimar
Poth at Shiner
East Bernard at Ganado
Bloomington at Pettus
Stockdale at Falls City
Woodsboro at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Louise at Brazos
Charlotte at Runge, 7 p.m.
Houston Lutheran North at Hallettsville Sacred Heart
SATURDAY
Shiner St. Paul vs. Muenster Sacred Heart, at Fort Worth Nolan, 10 a.m.
Bay City at Houston Worthing, 6 p.m.
