Thursday's Game
Non-District
Columbus at Rice Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
District 15-3A, Division II
Poth at Karnes City, 7:30 p.m.
Non-District
El Campo at Calhoun, 7:30 p.m.
Bay City at Wharton, 7:30 p.m.
Cuero at Yoakum, 7:30 p.m.
Gonzales at Fredericksburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hallettsville at Ganado, 7:30 p.m.
Palacios at Tidehaven, 7:30 p.m.
George West at Goliad, 7:30 p.m.
Refugio at Edna, 7:30 p.m.
Industrial at Van Vleck, 7:30 p.m.
Nixon-Smiley at S.A. Brooks Academy, 7 p.m.
Shiner at Smithville, 7:30 p.m.
Falls City at Flatonia, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m.
Luling at Weimar, 7:30 p.m.
Kenedy at Woodsboro, 7:30 p.m.
High Island at Louise, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.