Football logo

Thursday's Game

Non-District

Columbus at Rice Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

District 15-3A, Division II

Poth at Karnes City, 7:30 p.m.

Non-District

El Campo at Calhoun, 7:30 p.m.

Bay City at Wharton, 7:30 p.m.

Cuero at Yoakum, 7:30 p.m.

Gonzales at Fredericksburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hallettsville at Ganado, 7:30 p.m.

Palacios at Tidehaven, 7:30 p.m.

George West at Goliad, 7:30 p.m.

Refugio at Edna, 7:30 p.m.

Industrial at Van Vleck, 7:30 p.m.

Nixon-Smiley at S.A. Brooks Academy, 7 p.m.

Shiner at Smithville, 7:30 p.m.

Falls City at Flatonia, 7:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m.

Luling at Weimar, 7:30 p.m.

Kenedy at Woodsboro, 7:30 p.m.

High Island at Louise, 7:30 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.