Week 3 Games
Thursday
- Victoria East 60, Corpus Christi Carroll 21
- Columbus 49, Rice Consolidated 14
Friday
- Flour Bluff 66, Victoria West 13
- St. Joseph 39, Houston Northland Christian 19
- El Campo 49, Calhoun 35
- Wharton 21, Bay City 9
- Beeville 50, Pearsall 0
- Cuero 28, Yoakum 12
- Fredericksburg 42, Gonzales 18
- Hallettsville 45, Ganado 7
- Refugio 55, Edna 38
- Industrial 49, Van Vleck 8
- Goliad 43, George West 40
- Tidehaven 28, Palacios 7
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Nixon-Smiley 13
- Karnes City 24, Mathis 20
- Shiner 28, San Antonio Davenport 0
- Mart 31, Flatonia 0
- Shiner St. Paul 34, Schulenburg 7
- Luling 17, Weimar 7
- Kenedy 34, Woodsboro 0
- Bloomington 28, Benavides 0
- Yorktown 45, Austin Brentwood Christian 40
- Falls City 34, Stockdale 12
- Louise 41, High Island 0
- Charlotte at Runge, canceled
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.