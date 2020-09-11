Friday’s Games
District 15-3A, Division II
- Poth 68, Karnes City
- Stockdale 28, Nixon-Smiley 17
Non-District
- Calhoun 39, El Campo 27
- Bay City 42, Wharton 31
- Yoakum 27, Cuero 0
- Fredericksburg 46, Gonzales 6
- Hallettsville 49, Ganado 7
- Palacios 35, Tidehaven 13
- George West 28, Goliad 20
- Refugio 42, Edna 21
- Industrial 60, Van Vleck 52
- Shiner 41, Smithville 12
- Flatonia 33, Falls City 7
- Schulenburg 28, Yorktown 7
- Weimar 51, Luling 35
- Kenedy 52, Woodsboro 0
- Louise 34, High Island 0
- Runge 27, Charlotte 0
- Canyon Lake 46, Beeville 35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.