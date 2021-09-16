(Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY
St. Joseph Flyers at Van Vleck Leopards
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: St. Joseph (2-0) and Van Vleck (0-3) each had games canceled. St. Joseph was scheduled to play Premont, and Van Vleck was scheduled to play Fort Bend Christian, a district opponent of St. Joseph. St. Joseph is coming off a win over Houston Northland Christian and is attempting to go 3-0 for the first time since 2007 when it won its first four games. Van Vleck lost to Industrial last week. St. Joseph’s Gage Barrera has rushed for 368 yards and five touchdowns.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
El Campo Ricebirds at Wharton Tigers
- Last year: El Campo, 55-35.
- Notes: Wharton County rivals El Campo (2-1) and Wharton (0-3) play for the 96th time since 1925. El Campo leads the series 69-23-3 and has won 17 of the last 19 meetings. El Campo is coming off a win over Calhoun and is ranked No. 8 in the Class 4A, Division I state poll. Wharton has lost 14 consecutive games. El Campo’s Rueben Owens has rushed for 563 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Johntre Davis has rushed for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Wharton’s Angel Gaona has passed for 308 yards and one touchdown.
- Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
- Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Bryan Rudder Rangers, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Calhoun (2-1) makes the 183-mile trip from Port Lavaca to play Rudder (3-0). Calhoun looks to bounce back from a loss to El Campo. Rudder is coming off a win over Elgin. Calhoun’s Esteban Cruz has rushed for 343 yards and two touchdowns, and Adrian Chambers has rushed for 301 yards and two touchdowns.
- Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
Beeville Trojans at Somerset Bulldogs
- Last year: Beeville, 34-13.
- Notes: Beeville (1-2) goes for its fourth straight win over Somerset (3-0). Two of those wins were as district opponents. Beeville earned its first win of the season last week against Pearsall. Somerset defeated San Antonio McCollum last week.
- Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Cuero Gobblers at Navarro Panthers
- Last year: Cuero, 42-21 & Navarro, 31-28
- Notes: Cuero (3-0) travels to Geronimo to play Navarro (2-1) for the 11th time since 2013. Cuero owns a 7-3 edge and seven of those meetings were in the playoffs. Cuero beat Navarro in non-district play last season, and Navarro defeated Cuero in the bi-district playoffs. Cuero is coming off a win over Yoakum and is ranked No. 7 in the Class 4A, Division II state poll. Navarro beat Needville last week. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 354 yards and five touchdowns, Jerry Rossett has passed for 588 yards and five touchdowns, and Exavier Durham has 15 receptions for 275 yards and three touchdowns.
- Internet: gobblersports.com.
- Twitter: @mikeforman21
Gonzales Apaches at Ingleside Mustangs
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Gonzales (1-2) makes the 126-mile trip to play Ingleside (2-0). Gonzales attempts to rebound from a loss to Fredericksburg. Ingleside has defeated Mathis and Aransas Pass. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has passed for 448 yards and two touchdowns.
- Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM
- Internet: gonzalesradio.org.
Needville Blue Jays at Yoakum Bulldogs
- Last year: Yoakum, 43-42.
- Notes: Needville (1-2) and Yoakum (2-1) play for the fourth straight season. Yoakum has won two of the three games. Needville is coming off a loss to Navarro. Yoakum lost to Cuero and dropped from No. 7 to No. 8 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones has rushed for 359 yards and six touchdowns.
Hallettsville Brahmas at Rice Consolidated Raiders
- Last year: Hallettsville, 59-7.
- Notes: Hallettsville (2-1) travels to Altair to play Rice Consolidated (1-2) for the 31st time. Hallettsville leads the series 17-13 and has won six of the last seven meetings. Hallettsville is coming off a win over Ganado. Hallettsville moved from No. 8 to No. 6 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Rice Consolidated lost to Columbus, a district opponent of Hallettsville, last week. Rice Consolidated’s James Cotton has rushed for 315 yards and one touchdown.
Industrial Cobras at Tidehaven Tigers
- Last year: Industrial, 49-21.
- Notes: Industrial (2-1) travels from Vanderbilt to El Maton to play Tidehaven (2-1). Industrial is coming off a win over Van Vleck, a district opponent of Tidehaven. Tidehaven won last week over Palacios, a district opponent of Industrial. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 313 yards and four touchdowns, and Mason Roe has 10 catches for 130 yards and four touchdowns. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has passed for 355 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 475 yards and six touchdowns.
- Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
- Twitter: @PLScamardo2
Ganado Indians at Palacios Sharks
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Ganado (1-2) and Palacios (0-3) have been scheduled to play every season since 2016, but have only met twice and split the two games. Ganado lost to Industrial last week and Palacios will be its fourth consecutive Class 3A opponent. Palacios has scored a total of 13 points in losses to Yoakum, Rice Consolidated, and Tidehaven. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 377 yards and four touchdowns, and Riley Hurt has 14 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
Edna Cowboys at Columbus Cardinals
- Last year: Columbus, 42-3.
- Notes: Edna (2-1) travels to Columbus (2-1) for its final non-district game. Edna seeks to bounce back from a loss to Refugio. Columbus beat Rice Consolidated last week. Edna allowed a total of 20 points in wins over East Bernard and Bay City and yielded 55 to Refugio. Edna’s Dreydan Ashford has rushed for 466 yards and six touchdowns, and Jaiden Clay has passed for 418 yards and three touchdowns. Columbus’ Adam Schobel has passed for 652 yards and nine touchdowns.
- Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
Bishop Badgers at Goliad Tigers
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Bishop (1-0) visits Goliad (2-1). Bishop defeated Kingsville in its only game. Goliad bounced back from a loss to Marion and beat George West last week. Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke has passed for 411 yards and three touchdowns.
East Bernard Brahmas at Schulenburg Shorthorns
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: East Bernard (2-1) and Schulenburg (2-1) played six times from 2014 to 2019 and four of those were district games. East Bernard won all six games. East Bernard is coming off a win over Wharton County rival Boling. Schulenburg lost last week to Shiner St. Paul.
- Radio: KTIM, 89.1 FM.
Shiner Comanches at Poth Pirates
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Shiner (3-0) seeks its 26th consecutive regular-season win when it visits Poth (2-0). Shiner is coming off a win over San Antonio Davenport and is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Poth (2-0) had a bye last week and is ranked No. 10 in the Class 3A, Division II state poll. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks has rushed for 365 yards and six touchdowns.
- Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
- Internet: txthunderradio.com.
- Twitter: @FowlerSports14
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Charlotte Trojans
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Nixon-Smiley (1-2) visits Charlotte (1-1) looking to get back in the win column after consecutive losses. Nixon-Smiley lost to Hallettsville Sacred Heart last week. Charlotte had its scheduled game against Runge canceled. Nixon-Smiley’s Bradyn Martinez has rushed for 391 yards and four touchdowns.
Karnes City Badgers at Three Rivers Bulldogs
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Karnes City (1-2) and Three Rivers (2-1) played in 2018 and 2019 and split their two games. Karnes City picked up its first win of the season last week against Mathis. Three Rivers defeated Bruni last week. Karnes City’s Warrick Thompson has 11 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
Stockdale Brahmas at Yorktown Wildcats
- Last year: Stockdale (0-3) and Yorktown (2-1) played four times from 2016 through 2019. Yorktown won three of the four meetings. Stockdale is coming off a loss to Falls City, a district opponent of Yorktown. Yorktown defeated Austin Brentwood Christian last week. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for an area-leading 872 yards and eight touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield has an area-leading 25 receptions for 519 yards and five touchdowns.
Flatonia Bulldogs at Falls City Beavers
- Last year: Flatonia, 34-7.
- Notes: Flatonia (2-1) plays its second consecutive team ranked in the Class 2A, Division II state poll in Falls City (2-1). Flatonia lost to No. 1 Mart last week. Falls City is ranked No. 8 in the poll. Falls City is coming off a win over Stockdale. Flatonia’s Fidel Venegas has passed for 429 yards and three touchdowns. Falls City is allowing an average of just under 14 points per game.
Brazos Cougars at Weimar Wildcats
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Brazos (1-2) travels from Wallis to play Weimar (0-3) for the first time since 2019 when the teams were district opponents. Weimar won that game 35-6. Brazos was shut out by Burton last week. Weimar lost to Luling and is averaging eight points per game.
Refugio Bobcats at Sabinal Yellowjackets
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Refugio (3-0) makes the 177-mile trip to play Sabinal (0-3). Refugio is coming off a win over Edna and is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I poll. Sabinal’s three losses have been by a combined score of 90-16. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 714 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Jordan Kelley, Isaiah Avery and Antwaan Gross have combined for 34 receptions for 579 yards and seven touchdowns.
Bloomington Bobcats at Runge Yellowjackets
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Bloomington (1-2) and Runge (0-2) play for the first time since 2009. Bloomington won that game 35-26. Bloomington defeated Benavides last week to snap a 14-game losing streak. Runge’s game against Charlotte was canceled. Bloomington’s Luis Samayoa shares the area lead with three interceptions.
Kenedy Lions at Taft Greyhounds
- Last year: Kenedy, 33-13.
- Notes: Kenedy (3-0) and Taft (3-0) put their undefeated records on the line. Kenedy defeated Woodsboro 34-0 last week to win its first three games for the first time since 2012. Taft opened the season with a 45-7 win over Woodsboro. Kenedy’s Geovanni Gibson has rushed for 338 yards and six touchdowns, and Jaydin Chapa has rushed for 329 yards and four touchdowns.
Sacred Heart Indians vs. Louise Hornets, at El Campo
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Sacred Heart (2-1) travels from Hallettsville to El Campo’s Ricebird Stadium to play Louise (2-1). The game was moved because Louise’s stadium is undergoing repairs. Sacred Heart is coming off a win over Nixon-Smiley. Louise beat High Island last week.
- Stream: shboosters.com.
- Twitter: @mayirsi
- Canceled Game: Bay City at Vidor.
SATURDAY
Ben Bolt Badgers at Woodsboro Eagles, 6 p.m.
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Ben Bolt (1-2) and Woodsboro (0-2) play for the first time since 2005. Woodsboro won that game 34-6. Ben Bolt picked up its first win last week against Agua Dulce, a district opponent of Woodsboro. Woodsboro has scored a total of seven points in losses to Taft and Kenedy.
- Compiled by Mike Forman
