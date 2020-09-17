FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-3A, Division II
Nixon-Smiley Longhorns at George West Longhorns
Last year: George West, 50-7.
Notes: George West (2-1, 0-0) defeated Nixon-Smiley (1-2, 0-1) the last two years in non-district games. Nixon-Smiley lost its district opener to Stockdale. Nixon-Smiley’s Xavier Arias has rushed for 261 yards and six touchdowns, and Bradyn Martinez and Mario Ponce each have two interceptions.
District 13-2A, Division I
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Flatonia Bulldogs
Last year: Flatonia, 35-14.
Notes: Fayette County rivals Schulenburg (3-0) and Flatonia (3-0) moved into the same district after Schulenburg dropped from Class 3A, Division II and Flatonia moved up from Class 2A, Division II. The teams split the last two years in non-district games. Flatonia is coming off a win over Falls City and is ranked No. 8 in the state poll. Schulenburg has outscored its three opponents by a combined score of 126-7. Schulenburg’s Brett Janacek has passed for 487 yards and six touchdowns. Schulenburg’s Kenny King has an area-leading three interceptions and Janacek has two. Flatonia’s Keyshaun Green has passed for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Ganado Indians at Weimar Wildcats
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Ganado (0-3) and Weimar (1-2) play for the 27th time and first since 2017 when the teams were last district opponents. Weimar leads the series 16-9-1 and has won the last four games. Ganado’s losses have come to Class 3A teams. Weimar is coming off a win over Luling. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 352 yards and one touchdown, and Noah Thedford and Riley Hurt have combined for 23 receptions for 226 yards. Weimar’s Joey Ramirez has passed for 308 yards and two touchdowns.
District 15-2A, Division I
Refugio Bobcats at Bloomington Bobcats
Last year: Did not play
Notes: Refugio (3-0) and Bloomington (0-2) play for the first time since 2009 when they were last district opponents. Refugio won that game 49-3. Refugio has defeated one Class 4A and two Class 3A teams and is ranked No. 2 in the state poll. Refugio has won 24 consecutive district games, and Bloomington has lost 29 straight district games. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for an area-leading 750 yards and seven touchdowns, and Antwaan Gross, Jordan Kelley, Ethan Perez and Kyler Brown have combined for 42 receptions for 673 yards and six touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division II
Falls City Beavers at Yorktown Wildcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Falls City (1-2) and Yorktown (1-2) play for the first time since 2015 when they were last district opponents. Falls City won that game 37-14. Falls City has lost two straight games, but comes into the game with a 16-game district winning streak. Yorktown is coming off a loss to Schulenburg. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 525 yards and five touchdowns, and Russell Morehead and Kalen Barefield have combined for 17 catches for 310 yards and three touchdowns. Barefield has two interceptions.
Twitter: @TylerTyre
Woodsboro Eagles at Louise Hornets, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Woodsboro (0-2) and Louise (2-0) play for the first time since 2017. Woodsboro won that non-district game 47-0. Louise is off to its best start since 2015 when it won its first six games. Woodsboro is trying to snap a 13-game losing streak.
Agua Dulce at Runge Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
Last year: Agua Dulce, 42-20.
Notes: Agua Dulce (0-0) opens the season seeking its fifth straight win over Runge (2-1). The previous four meetings were non-district games. Runge has shut out Burton and Charlotte since opening the season with a loss to Flatonia.
Non-District
Wharton Tigers at El Campo Ricebirds
Last year: El Campo, 31-13.
Notes: Wharton County rivals Wharton (0-3) and El Campo (1-1) play for the 95th time since 1925. El Campo leads the series 68-23-3 and has won 16 of the last 18 meetings. Two of Wharton’s losses have been to Columbia and Bay City, district opponents of El Campo. El Campo is coming off a loss to Calhoun that knocked it out of the Class 4A, Division I state poll. Wharton’s Sterling Harris has passed for 623 yards and six touchdowns, and James Jones has 14 receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns. El Campo’s Cullen Braden, Johntre Davis, Rueben Owens and Charles Shorter have combined to rush for 580 yards and eight touchdowns.
Radio: KULP 1390 AM & 106.6 FM
Internet: KULPRadio.com
Vidor Pirates at Bay City Blackcats
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Vidor (1-0) visits Bay City (3-0) after opening the season with an overtime win over Brazosport, a district foe of Bay City. Vidor, which dropped from Class 5A, Division II to Class 4A, Division I, runs the slot-T and gained all its 301 yards against Brazosport on the ground. Bay City defeated Wharton last week and is trying to go 4-0 for the first time since 2004 when it won its first five games. Bay City’s Avery Smith has passed for 422 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns. Bay City's Ray Bibbins has two interceptions.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM
Bellaire Episcopal Knights at Calhoun Sandcrabs, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Bellaire Episcopal (0-0) travels to Port Lavaca to open the season against Calhoun (2-1). Episcopal is the defending Southwest Preparatory Conference state champion. Calhoun knocked off El Campo last week and moved from No. 8 to No. 6 in the Class 4A, Division I state poll. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 571 yards and six touchdowns, and Jarius Stewart has rushed for 350 yards and six touchdowns.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM
Twitter: @mayirsi
Somerset Bulldogs at Beeville Trojans
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Somerset (0-1) and Beeville (1-2) play for the first time since 2017 when they were district opponents. Beeville won that game 28-21. Somerset is coming off a loss to Sealy. Beeville lost to Canyon Lake last week. Beeville’s William Harper has passed for 331 yards and three touchdowns.
Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM
Navarro Panthers at Cuero Gobblers
Last year: Navarro, 22-14.
Notes: Navarro (1-1) travels from Geronimo to play Cuero (0-3) for the ninth time since 2013. Cuero owns a 6-2 edge during that span, with six of those games were in the playoffs and the other two were district matchups. Both teams have lost to La Vernia. Cuero is attempting to avoid its first 0-4 start since 2011.
Internet: gobblersports.com
Gonzales Apaches at La Vernia Bears
Last year: Gonzales, 17-6.
Notes: Gonzales (0-3) and La Vernia (2-1) play for the third straight year. They split the previous two games, which were district contests. Gonzales has lost to El Campo, Burnet and Fredericksburg. La Vernia defeated Cuero and lost to La Grange, which are district opponents of Gonzales.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM
Rice Consolidated Raiders at Hallettsville Brahmas
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Rice Consolidated (1-2) travels from Altair to play Hallettsville (2-1) for the 30th time. Hallettsville leads the series 16-13 and has won five of the last six meetings. Hallettsville is coming off a win over Ganado, and is ranked No. 6 in the Class 3A, Division I poll. Rice Consolidated lost last week to Columbus, a district opponent of Hallettsville. Rice Consolidated’s Dontavion Fuller has two interceptions. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 479 yards and 10 touchdowns, Trace Patek has passed for 609 yards and six touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 13 catches for 185 yards.
Yoakum Bulldogs at Needville Blue Jays
Last year: Needville, 49-12.
Notes: Yoakum (3-0) and Needville (1-2) play for the third straight year after splitting the previous two games. Yoakum is playing its third consecutive Class 4A opponent after defeating Cuero last week. Yoakum is ranked No. 9 in the Class 3A, Division I poll. Needville has lost its last two games. Yoakum’s Blake Gordon has passed for 285 yards and five touchdowns.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Columbus Cardinals at Edna Cowboys
Last year: Columbus (2-1) and Edna (0-3) play for the first time since 1995 when they were district opponents. Columbus won that game 42-18. Columbus is coming off a win over Rice Consolidated. The three teams that defeated Edna have a combined record of 9-0. Edna’s Leyton Ressman has passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and Cameron Thornton has nine receptions for 173 yards.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM
Tidehaven Tigers at Industrial Cobras
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Tidehaven (2-1) travels from El Maton to Vanderbilt to play Industrial (2-1) for the first time since 2013. Tidehaven won that game 21-15. Tidehaven lost to Palacios last week. Industrial defeated Van Vleck last week. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow and Jose Martinez have combined to rush for 490 yards and five touchdowns, Crow has passed for 439 yards and three touchdowns, and Austin Smith has 10 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 449 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 355 yards and eight touchdowns. Industrial’s Jackson Pruitt has two interceptions.
Karnes City Badgers at Odem Owls
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Karnes City (0-3) and Odem (1-2) play for the first time since the 2014 area playoffs. Odem won that game 20-0. Karnes City is coming off a district loss to No. 8 Poth. Odem defeated Corpus Christi West Oso last week. Karnes City’s Ryan Mathis has passed for 425 yards and one touchdown, and Aaron Smith has an area-leading 15 receptions for 237 yards and one touchdown.
Shiner Comanches at East Bernard Brahmas
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Shiner (3-0) and East Bernard (3-0) play for the first time since 2009. Shiner won that game 32-15. The teams weren’t originally scheduled to play, but both were looking for a game the same week. Shiner is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, Division I and has outscored its opposition by a combined score of 154-66. East Bernard is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, Division II and has outscored its opposition by a combined score of 120-41. Shiner’s Tyler Palmer has passed for 370 yards and four touchdowns, and Palmer, Zane Rhodes and Doug Brooks have combined to rush for 580 yards and nine touchdowns. East Bernard’s Devon Chapman, Andrew Dirba and Niklas Schatz have combined to rush for 821 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Internet: KULPRadio.com
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Taft Greyhounds at Kenedy Lions
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Taft (3-0) visits Kenedy (1-1) coming off a win over Freer, a district opponent of Kenedy. Taft has also defeated Woodsboro and Corpus Christi West Oso. Kenedy beat Woodsboro last week after losing its season opener to Skidmore-Tynan.
Compiled by Mike Forman
