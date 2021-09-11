Football logo

(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday

District 15-5A, Division I

  • Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 7 p.m., at Cabaniss Stadium

Friday

Non-District

  • St. Joseph at Premont
  • El Campo at Wharton
  • Bay City at Vidor
  • Calhoun at Bryan Rudder, 7 p.m.
  • Cuero at Navarro
  • Gonzales at Ingleside
  • Needville at Yoakum
  • Hallettsville at Rice Consolidated
  • Industrial at Tidehaven
  • Ganado at Palacios
  • Edna at Columbus
  • Bishop at Goliad
  • East Bernard at Schulenburg
  • Fort Bend Christian at Van Vleck
  • Shiner at Poth
  • Nixon-Smiley at Charlotte
  • Karnes City at Three Rivers
  • Stockdale at Yorktown
  • Flatonia at Falls City
  • Brazos at Weimar
  • Refugio at Sabinal
  • Bloomington at Runge
  • Kenedy at Taft
  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Louise, at El Campo

Saturday

  • Ben Bolt at Woodsboro, 6 p.m.

