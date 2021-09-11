(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 7 p.m., at Cabaniss Stadium
Friday
Non-District
- St. Joseph at Premont
- El Campo at Wharton
- Bay City at Vidor
- Calhoun at Bryan Rudder, 7 p.m.
- Cuero at Navarro
- Gonzales at Ingleside
- Needville at Yoakum
- Hallettsville at Rice Consolidated
- Industrial at Tidehaven
- Ganado at Palacios
- Edna at Columbus
- Bishop at Goliad
- East Bernard at Schulenburg
- Fort Bend Christian at Van Vleck
- Shiner at Poth
- Nixon-Smiley at Charlotte
- Karnes City at Three Rivers
- Stockdale at Yorktown
- Flatonia at Falls City
- Brazos at Weimar
- Refugio at Sabinal
- Bloomington at Runge
- Kenedy at Taft
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Louise, at El Campo
Saturday
- Ben Bolt at Woodsboro, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.