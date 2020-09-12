District 15-3A, Division II
- Nixon-Smiley at George West, 7:30 p.m.
District 13-2A, Division I
- Schulenburg at Flatonia, 7:30 p.m.
- Ganado at Weimar, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-2A, Division I
- Refugio at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.
District 16-2A, Division II
- Falls City at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
- Woodsboro at Louise, 7 p.m.
- Agua Dulce at Runge, 7 p.m.
Non-District
- Wharton at El Campo, 7:30 p.m.
- Vidor at Bay City, 7:30 p.m.
- Bellaire Episcopal at Calhoun, 7 p.m.
- Somerset at Beeville, 7:30 p.m.
- Navarro at Cuero, 7:30 p.m.
- Rice Consolidated at Hallettsville, 7:30 p.m.
- Yoakum at Needville, 7:30 p.m.
- Tidehaven at Industrial, 7:30 p.m.
- Ganado at Palacios, 7:30 p.m.
- Karnes City at Odem, 7:30 p.m.
- Shiner at East Bernard, 7:30 p.m.
- Taft at Kenedy, 7:30 p.m.
