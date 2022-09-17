Edna vs. Refugio football
Buy Now

Refugio’s Eziyah Bland gets possession of the ball during Friday’s non-district game against Edna at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

FRIDAY

  • El Campo 50, Wharton 14
  • Bay City 22, Sealy 17
  • Yoakum 28, Calhoun 21
  • Somerset 43, Beeville 22
  • Corpus Christi Calallen 24, Cuero 8
  • Pleasanton 37, Gonzales 14
  • Hallettsville 25, San Antonio Pieper 0
  • Edna 48, Sinton 21
  • Industrial 42, Tidehaven 22
  • Goliad 31, Jourdanton 8
  • Rice Consolidated 37, Palacios 27
  • Van Vleck 49, Katy St. John XXIII 0
  • Marion 35, Karnes City 12
  • Brazos 39, Nixon-Smiley 8
  • Flatonia 42, Falls City 14
  • Poth 55, Schulenburg 0
  • Snook 20, Weimar 13
  • Refugio 49, Bishop 0
  • Shiner 49, East Bernard 7
  • Ganado 40, Danbury 0
  • Bloominton 54, Runge 0
  • Kenedy 21, Somerville 13
  • Stockdale 33, Yorktown 7
  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16, Louise 10
  • Shiner St. Paul 49, Magnolia Legacy Prep 6

SATURDAY

  • Santa Maria 35, Woodsboro 7

Recommended For You


Tags