FRIDAY
- El Campo 50, Wharton 14
- Bay City 22, Sealy 17
- Yoakum 28, Calhoun 21
- Somerset 43, Beeville 22
- Corpus Christi Calallen 24, Cuero 8
- Pleasanton 37, Gonzales 14
- Hallettsville 25, San Antonio Pieper 0
- Edna 48, Sinton 21
- Industrial 42, Tidehaven 22
- Goliad 31, Jourdanton 8
- Rice Consolidated 37, Palacios 27
- Van Vleck 49, Katy St. John XXIII 0
- Marion 35, Karnes City 12
- Brazos 39, Nixon-Smiley 8
- Flatonia 42, Falls City 14
- Poth 55, Schulenburg 0
- Snook 20, Weimar 13
- Refugio 49, Bishop 0
- Shiner 49, East Bernard 7
- Ganado 40, Danbury 0
- Bloominton 54, Runge 0
- Kenedy 21, Somerville 13
- Stockdale 33, Yorktown 7
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16, Louise 10
- Shiner St. Paul 49, Magnolia Legacy Prep 6
SATURDAY
- Santa Maria 35, Woodsboro 7