Thursday
- Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 63, Victoria East 22
Friday
- Van Vleck 34, St. Joseph 13
- El Campo 70, Wharton 21
- Calhoun at Bryan Rudder, canceled
- Somerset 27, Beeville 13
- Navarro 29, Cuero 27
- Ingleside 35, Gonzales 19
- Yoakum 41, Needville 14
- Hallettsville 54, Rice Consolidated 3
- Industrial 45, Tidehaven 10
- Ganado 40, Palacios 21
- Columbus 40, Edna 21
- Goliad 39, Bishop 20
- East Bernard 17, Schulenburg 6
- Shiner 39, Poth 10
- Nixon-Smiley 34, Charlotte 14
- Three Rivers 41, Karnes City 21
- Stockdale 30, Yorktown 21
- Falls City 36, Flatonia 0
- Weimar 13, Brazos 9
- Refugio 78, Sabinal 0
- Bloomington 22, Runge 6
- Taft 35, Kenedy 7
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Louise 13
- Bay City at Vidor, canceled
Saturday
- Ben Bolt at Woodsboro, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.