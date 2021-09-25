Football logo

Saturday

SMU 42, TCU 34

Texas 70, Texas Tech 35

Incarnate Word 31, McNeese State 0

Wayland Baptist 38, Texas College 18

Eastern Michigan 59, Texas State 21

Arizona Christian 52, SAGU 45

UTSA 31, Memphis 28

Baylor 31, Iowa State 29

Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 10

McMurry 41, Southwestern 31

Prairie View A&M 24, Grambling State 10

Sam Houston State 45, Central Arkansas 35

Sul Ross State 12, Texas Lutheran 10

Tags

