Saturday
SMU 42, TCU 34
Texas 70, Texas Tech 35
Incarnate Word 31, McNeese State 0
Wayland Baptist 38, Texas College 18
Eastern Michigan 59, Texas State 21
Arizona Christian 52, SAGU 45
UTSA 31, Memphis 28
Baylor 31, Iowa State 29
Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 10
McMurry 41, Southwestern 31
Prairie View A&M 24, Grambling State 10
Sam Houston State 45, Central Arkansas 35
Sul Ross State 12, Texas Lutheran 10
