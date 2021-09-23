(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
Flour Bluff Hornets at Victoria East Titans
- Last year: Flour Bluff, 27-23.
- Notes: Flour Bluff (4-0, 2-0) travels from Corpus Christi to Victoria’s Memorial Stadium to play East (2-2, 1-1) for the seventh time. Flour Bluff owns a 4-2 advantage in the series and all but one of those games have been district contests. East looks to bounce back from a loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. Flour Bluff shut out Corpus Christi King last week. East’s Jadon Williams has passed for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 433 yards and four touchdowns, and Terrance Terrell has 19 receptions for 230 yards and four touchdowns.
- Twitter: @ PLScamardo2
Victoria West Warriors at Corpus Christi King Mustangs
- Last year: West, 48-27.
- Notes: West (1-2, 0-1) travels to Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium to play King (0-4, 0-2) for the sixth time. West has a 3-2 edge in the series and has won the last three meetings. West is coming off its bye week after opening district with a loss to Flour Bluff. King has been outscored 96-0 in district losses to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff. West’s Dion Green has rushed for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.
District 15-3A, Division I
Edna Cowboys at Goliad Tigers
- Last year: Edna, 15-8.
- Notes: Edna (2-2) and Goliad (3-1) open district play. Edna has won three of the last four games between the teams. Edna allowed a total of 20 points in wins over East Bernard and Bay City, and a total of 95 in losses to Refugio and Columbus. Goliad is coming off a victory over George West and has surpassed its win total of the last two seasons. Edna’s Dreydan Ashford has rushed for 479 yards and six touchdowns, Jaiden Clay has passed for 625 yards and four touchdowns, and Joshua Muncrief has 16 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke has passed for 538 yards and four touchdowns, and Jesse Martinez and Joseph Council have combined for 28 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns.
- Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
- Twitter: @FowlerSports14
Industrial Cobras at Mathis Pirates
- Last year: Industrial, 49-0.
- Notes: Industrial (3-1) travels from Vanderbilt to Mathis (1-3) to open district play. Industrial bounced back from a loss to Hallettsville to beat Van Vleck and Tidehaven. Industrial is ranked No. 5 in the state poll. Mathis picked up its first win of the season against George West last week. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 536 yards and eight touchdowns, and Mason Roe has 15 catches for 256 yards and four touchdowns.
- Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Palacios Sharks at Aransas Pass Panthers
- Last year: Palacios, 69-7.
- Notes: Palacios (0-4) and Aransas Pass (0-4) go for their first win of the season as they open district play. Palacios scored 21 points in its loss to Ganado after scoring a total of 13 points in its first three games. Mathis has been outscored by a total of 239-19 in its four losses. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 435 yards and three touchdowns.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
District 15-3A, Division II
Poth Pirates at Karnes City Badgers
- Last year: Poth, 68-7.
- Notes: Poth (2-1) travels to Karnes City (1-3) to open district play. Poth has won 19 of the last 22 games between the teams. Poth lost to Shiner last week and dropped out of the state poll. Karnes City lost to Three Rivers last week. Karnes City’s Warrick Thompson has 15 receptions for 242 yards and four touchdowns.
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Stockdale Brahmas
- Last year: Stockdale, 28-17.
- Notes: Nixon-Smiley (2-2) and Stockdale (1-3) play for the 22nd time since 1998. Stockdale owns a 15-6 edge during that span. Nixon-Smiley is coming off a win over Charlotte. Stockdale picked up its first win of the season last week against Yorktown. Nixon-Smiley’s Bradyn Martinez has rushed for 516 yards and six touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division II
Louise Hornets at Runge Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Runge, 26-24.
- Notes: Louise (2-2) and Runge (0-3) open district play. Runge broke a four-game losing streak against Louise with last season’s win. Runge is coming off a loss to Bloomington. Louise lost to Hallettsville Sacred Heart last week.
Yorktown Wildcats at Agua Dulce Longhorns, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Yorktown, 62-14.
- Notes: Yorktown (2-2) goes on the road for its district opener against Agua Dulce (0-2). Yorktown looks to bounce back from a loss to Stockdale last week. Agua Dulce has lost twice since its first two games were canceled. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for an area-leading 1,071 yards and eight touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield has an area-leading 33 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns.
Pettus Eagles at Woodsboro Eagles, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Woodsboro, 19-8.
- Notes: Pettus (0-3) and Woodsboro (0-3) see their first win in the district opener. Woodsboro beat Pettus last season to snap a 15-game losing streak. Pettus has scored a total of six points in its three losses. Woodsboro has been limited to 13 points in its three losses.
Non-District
St. Joseph Flyers at Bloomington Bobcats
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: St. Joseph (2-1) and Bloomington (2-2) play for the first time since 2018. St. Joseph won that game 59-12. The teams were scheduled to play last season but the game was canceled. St. Joseph suffered its first loss of the season to Van Vleck last week. Bloomington defeated Runge last week. St. Joseph’s Gage Barrera has rushed for 442 yards and six touchdowns. Bloomington’s Luis Samayoa shares the area lead with three interceptions.
- Twitter: @mayirsi
Sealy Tigers at Bay City Blackcats
- Last year: Bay City, 31-30, OT
- Notes: Sealy (2-2) and Bay City (2-1) play for the sixth straight year. Bay City owns a 3-2 edge during that span. Sealy is coming off a loss to Stafford, a district opponent of Bay City. Bay City had its game against Vidor canceled last week. Bay City’s Karius Luster shares the area lead with three interceptions.
- Radio: KHKA, 92.5 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
El Campo Ricebirds at Boerne Champion Chargers
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: El Campo (3-1) makes the 189-mile trip to play Boerne Champion (4-0). El Campo is coming off a win over Wharton and is ranked No. 6 in the Class 4A, Division I poll. Boerne Champion defeated Laredo United last week and is ranked No. 6 in the Class 5A, Division I poll. El Campo’s Rueben Owens has rushed for an area-leading 764 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Johntre Davis has rushed for 554 yards and six touchdowns.
- Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
- Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Second Baptist Eagles at Calhoun Sandcrabs, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Calhoun, 63-30.
- Notes: Second Baptist (3-1) travels from Houston to Port Lavaca to play Calhoun (2-1).
- Second Baptist has won three straight since losing its season opener to Houston Kinkaid. Calhoun had its game against Bryan Rudder canceled last week. Calhoun has scored a total of 89 points and yielded a total of 91. Calhoun’s Esteban Cruz and Adrian Chambers have combined to rush for 644 yards and four touchdowns.
- Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
La Feria Lions at Beeville Trojans
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: La Feria (3-0) plays its second straight District 15-4A, Division I opponent in Beeville (1-3). La Feria beat Tuloso-Midway last week. Beeville looks to bounce back from a loss to Somerset.
- Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Wharton Tigers at Stafford Spartans
- Last year: Stafford, 45-14.
- Notes: Wharton (0-4) travels to Stafford (1-3) to play its fourth straight District 12-4A, Division I opponent. Wharton has previously played Columbia, Bay City and El Campo. Stafford picked up its first win of the season against Sealy last week. Wharton has lost 15 consecutive games.
Somerset Bulldogs at Cuero Gobblers
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Somerset (4-0) travels to Gobbler Stadium to play Cuero (3-1) for the first time since 2012. Somerset won that game 38-17. Somerset’s head coach is former NFL quarterback Koy Detmer and his son, Koal Detmer, is the starting quarterback. Somerville is coming off a win over Beeville. Cuero lost to Navarro last week and dropped to No. 9 in the Class 4A, Division II state poll. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 439 yards and seven touchdowns, Jerry Rossett has passed for 735 yards and five touchdowns, and Exavier Durham has 19 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns.
- Twitter: @mikeforman21
Gonzales Apaches at Jarrell Cougars
- Last year: Gonzales, 67-22.
- Notes: Gonzales (1-3) travels to Jarrell (3-1) looking to bounce back from last week’s loss to Ingleside. Jarrell has defeated three Austin schools and its lone loss came to McGregor. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has passed for 561 yards and three touchdowns.
- Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
- Internet: gonzalesradio.org.
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Hallettsville Brahmas
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Schulenburg (2-2) and Hallettsville (3-1) play for the first time since 2016. Hallettsville won that game 45-0. The teams have played 45 times since 1944 and Schulenburg has a 24-21 edge in the series. Schulenburg is coming off a loss to East Bernard. Hallettsville beat Rice Consolidated last week and is ranked No. 4 in the Class 3A, Division I poll. Hallettsville’s Price Pruett has 390 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and has scored 42 points.
- Radio: KTIM, 89.1 FM.
Yoakum Bulldogs at Navasota Rattlers
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Yoakum (3-1) and Navasota (2-2) were scheduled to play last season, but the game was canceled. Navasota is the fourth school from a larger classification that Yoakum has played. Navasota is coming off a loss to Huffman Hargrave. Yoakum beat Needville last week and is ranked No. 6 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones has rushed for 555 yards and nine touchdowns.
East Bernard Brahmas at Ganado Indians
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: East Bernard (3-1) plays Ganado (2-2) for the first time since 2019 when they were district opponents and played twice. East Bernard won 27-14 in district, and 30-10 in the quarterfinals. East Bernard has won three straight games since a season-opening loss to Edna, including last week’s win over Schulenburg, a district opponent of Ganado. Ganado defeated Palacios last week. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 551 yards and six touchdowns, and Riley Hurt has 22 receptions for 267 yards and four touchdowns.
- Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Van Vleck Leopards at Weimar Wildcats
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Van Vleck (1-3) and Weimar (1-3) play for the first time since 2013. Weimar won that game 28-14. Van Vleck and Weimar each picked up their first win of the season last week. Van Vleck defeated Victoria St. Joseph. Weimar beat Brazos.
Burton Panthers at Shiner Comanches
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Burton (3-0) travels to Shiner (4-0) for a meeting of state-ranked teams. Burton is ranked No. 9 in the Class 2A, Division II poll. Shiner is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I poll. Burton is coming off an open week. Shiner beat Poth, which was ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, Division II, last week. Shiner has won 18 straight games and 15 consecutive games at Comanche Stadium. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks has rushed for 476 yards and eight touchdowns, and Drew Wenske shares the area lead with three interceptions.
Refugio Bobcats at Crystal City Javelinas
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Refugio (4-0) makes the 186-mile trip to play Crystal City (0-4). Refugio is averaging 61 points per game and is ranked No. 1 in the state Class 2A, Division I poll. Crystal City is coming off a loss to Laredo Cigarroa has been outscored 154-28 this season. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 1,001 yards and an area-leading 16 touchdowns. Refugio’s Antwaan Gross, Isaiah Avery and Jordan Kelley each have 14 receptions for a combined 719 yards and nine touchdowns.
La Villa Cardinals at Kenedy Lions
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: La Villa (3-1) makes the 197-mile trip to play Kenedy (3-1). La Villa is coming off a win over Monte Alto. Kenedy suffered its first loss last week to Taft. Kenedy’s Geovanni Gibson has rushed for 485 yards and six touchdowns, and Jaydin Chapa has rushed for 432 yards and five touchdowns.
St. Paul Cardinals at Magnolia Legacy Prep Lions
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: St. Paul (2-1) travels from Shiner to play Legacy Prep (0-2) for the first time since the 2018 TAPPS Division IV bi-district playoffs. St. Paul won that game 48-14. St. Paul is coming off an open week. Legacy Prep has yielded 62 points in each of its losses to The Woodlands Christian and Lubbock Trinity Christian. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.
- Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
- Internet: txthunderradio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.