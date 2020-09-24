FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-3A, Division I
Goliad Tigers at Edna Cowboys
Last year: Edna, 45-7.
Notes: Edna (0-4) and Goliad (0-3) go after their first win in their district opener. Edna has won two of its last three games against Goliad. Edna’s four losses have come to teams with a combined 13-3 record. Goliad’s three losses have come to teams with a combined 6-6 record. Edna’s Layton Ressman has passed for 420 yards and three touchdowns.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM
Twitter: @TylerTyre
Orange Grove Bulldogs at Industrial Cobras
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Orange Grove (3-0) and Industrial (3-1) attempt to carry their early-season success into district. Orange Grove has averaged 48 points per game in wins over Sinton, Odem and Corpus Christi London. Industrial has averaged over 49 points per game in wins over Ganado, Van Vleck and Tidehaven and its lone loss was to No. 6 Hallettsville. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 678 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 365 yards and nine touchdowns.
Twitter: @reycastillo361
Aransas Pass Panthers at Palacios Sharks
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Aransas Pass (2-2) and Palacios (2-1) come into district play off of wins. Aransas Pass defeated Falfurrias last week. Palacios had a bye week after defeating Tidehaven. Palacios’ Gary Haynes has rushed for 295 yards and six touchdowns, and Anthony White has passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division II
Rice Consolidated Raiders at Tidehaven Tigers
Last year: Tidehaven, 48-30.
Notes: Rice Consolidated (1-3) travels from Altair to El Maton to open district against Tidehaven (2-2). The teams have played non-district games the last three years and Tidehaven has won twice. Rice Consolidated has lost three straight games since opening the season with a win over Goliad. Tidehaven has lost its last two games. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has passed for 512 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 340 yards and six touchdowns, and Austin Smith has 12 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns.
Danbury Panthers at Van Vleck Leopards
Last year: Van Vleck, 54-15.
Notes: Danbury (1-1) and Van Vleck (0-3) play for the third straight year as district opponents. Van Vleck won the previous two games. Danbury lost to Boling last week. Van Vleck is coming off a bye week. Van Vleck’s Sam Bree has rushed for 554 yards and seven touchdowns, and Payton Brown has passed for 632 yards and three touchdowns.
District 15-3A, Division II
Dilley Wolves at Karnes City Badgers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Dilley (0-4, 0-2) and Karnes City (0-4, 0-1) were district opponents in 2016 and 2017 and Dilley won both meetings. Both teams have lost to Poth in district play. Karnes City is coming off a non-district loss to Odem.
District 13-2A, Division I
Flatonia Bulldogs at Shiner Comanches
Last year: Flatonia (3-1, 0-1) and Shiner (4-0, 0-0) play for the first time since the 2015 regional playoffs. Shiner won that game 41-7. The teams were also district opponents that year and Shiner won the district game 28-0 and has won 17 straight games against Flatonia. Shiner is ranked No. 1 in the state poll and is coming off a 13-7 overtime win over East Bernard. Flatonia lost to Schulenburg last week and fell out of the state poll. Flatonia’s Chris Johnston has rushed for 366 yards and seven touchdowns. Shiner’s Trevor Haynes, Dalton Brooks, Tyler Palmer, Zane Rhodes and Doug Brooks have combined to rush for 1,288 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Weimar Wildcats at Schulenburg Shorthorns
Last year: Weimar, 27-9.
Notes: Weimar (1-3, 0-1) and Schulenburg (4-0, 1-0) play for the 77th time. Schulenburg leads the series 49-26-1 and has won 11 of the last 14 games. Weimar opened district with a loss to Ganado. Schulenburg defeated Flatonia and moved to No. 8 in the state poll. Weimar’s Joey Ramirez has rushed for 407 yards and six touchdowns and passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Schulenburg’s Brett Janacek has passed for 562 yards and six touchdowns. Schulenburg’s Kenny King, Kenny Schramek and Janacek have combined for seven interceptions.
District 15-2A, Division I
Bloomington Bobcats at Three Rivers Bulldogs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Bloomington (0-3, 0-1) and Three Rivers (1-2, 0-1) attempt to bounce back from district-opening losses. Bloomington lost to Refugio and Three Rivers was defeated by Freer. Bloomington has lost 30 consecutive district games.
Freer Buckaroos at Kenedy Lions
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Freer (1-1, 1-0) and Kenedy (2-1, 0-0) had their seasons delayed, but are coming off wins. Freer opened district play with a win over Three Rivers. Kenedy has defeated Woodsboro and Taft. Kenedy’s J’ren Salais has rushed for 453 yards and seven touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division II
Yorktown Wildcats at Woodsboro Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Yorktown (1-3, 0-1) and Woodsboro (0-3, 0-1) last played in 2017. Yorktown won that game 12-0. Yorktown lost its district opener to Falls City, and Woodsboro was defeated by Louise. Woodsboro is attempting to end a 14-game losing streak. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 703 yards and seven touchdowns, and Russell Morehead, Kalen Barefield and Chris Johnson have combined for 32 receptions for 567 yards and four touchdowns.
Louise Hornets at Agua Dulce Longhorns, 7 p.m.
Last year: Louise (3-0, 1-0) makes the 144-mile trip to play Agua Dulce (0-1, 0-1). Louise opened district with a win over Woodsboro. Agua Dulce dropped its district opener to Runge. Louise’s Rogeric Schooler and Daylon Machicek have combined to rush for 438 yards.
Pettus Eagles at Falls City Beavers, 7 p.m.
Last year: Falls City, 62-0.
Notes: Falls City (2-2, 1-0) goes for its fifth consecutive district win over Pettus (0-0, 0-0), which is playing its season opener. Falls City opened district with a win over Yorktown. Falls City’s Grant Jendrusch has rushed for 326 yards and four touchdowns.
Non-District
Victoria East Titans at San Antonio Southwest Legacy Titans
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: East and Southwest Legacy play their season openers. East had a 5-5 record last season. Southwest Legacy is playing its third season of varsity football and finished 6-4 last season.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians at Victoria St. Joseph Flyers, 7 p.m.
Last year: St. Joseph, 2-0 (forfeit).
Notes: Sacred Heart and St. Joseph open the season at Memorial Stadium. The game will mark the debut of head coaches David Husmann at Sacred Heart and James Duprie at St. Joseph. Sacred Heart went 7-7 last season and advanced to the TAPPS Division IV state final. St. Joseph advanced to the TAPPS Division II regional round and finished with a 7-4 record.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Twitter: @mayirsi
El Campo Ricebirds at Houston St. Thomas Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: El Campo (2-1) travels to Granger Stadium to play St. Thomas in its season opener. St. Thomas advanced to the TAPPS Division I semifinals and finished with a 9-4 record. El Campo is coming off a win over Wharton. El Campo’s Johntre Davis and Rueben Owens have combined to rush for 764 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM
Internet: KULPRadio.com
Bay City Blackcats at Sealy Tigers
Last year: Sealy, 35-9.
Notes: Bay City (3-1) and Sealy (2-1) play for the fifth straight year. They split the previous four games, which were district contests. Bay City suffered its first loss of the season to Vidor last week. Sealy defeated Stafford, a district opponent of Bay City, last week. Bay City’s Avery Smith has passed for 556 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 508 yards and three touchdowns, and Ray Bibbins has 10 catches for 207 yards and four touchdowns and has also intercepted two passes.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Houston Second Baptist Eagles, 6 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Calhoun (3-1) travels to Eagle Stadium to play Second Baptist, which is opening the season. Second Baptist advanced to the TAPPS Division II semifinals last season and had a 12-1 record. Calhoun defeated Southwest Preparatory Conference state champion Bellaire Episcopal last week and is ranked No. 5 in the Class 4A, Division I state poll. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for 721 yards and nine touchdowns, and Jarius Stewart has rushed for 495 yards and eight touchdowns.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM
Stafford Spartans at Wharton Tigers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Stafford (0-4) and Wharton (0-4) seek their first win of the season. Stafford is coming off a loss to Sealy, a district opponent of Wharton, and Wharton lost last week to El Campo, a district opponent of Stafford. Wharton’s Sterling Harris has passed for 862 yards and nine touchdowns, and James Jones has 18 receptions for 431 yards and four touchdowns.
Jarrell Cougars at Gonzales Apaches
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Jarrell (0-4) and Gonzales (0-4) go after their first win of the season. Jarrell is coming off a loss to Smithville, a district opponent of Gonzales. Gonzales returns home after road losses to Fredericksburg and La Vernia.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats
Last year: Nixon-Smiley, 40-12.
Notes: Nixon-Smiley (1-3) and Skidmore-Tynan (2-1) were district opponents the last two seasons and split their two games. Nixon-Smiley has lost three straight games since defeating Bloomington. Skidmore-Tynan lost to Santa Gertrudis Academy last week. Nixon-Smiley’s Isaac Grant, Bradyn Martinez, and Mario Ponce have combined for six interceptions.
Ganado Indians at Burton Panthers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Ganado (1-3) travels to Burton (0-4) after a district-opening win over Weimar. Burton lost to Iola last week. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 624 yards and six touchdowns, and Noah Thedford and Riley Hurt have combined for 31 receptions for 337 yards and three touchdowns.
Refugio Bobcats at Taft Greyhounds
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Refugio (4-0) and Taft (3-1) play for the first time since 2013 when they were last district opponents. Refugio won that game 53-10. Refugio opened district last week with a win over Bloomington and is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Taft has defeated Freer and lost to Kenedy – both district opponents of Refugio. Taft is coached by Refugio graduate Joe Richard Castellano. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 911 yards and nine touchdowns, and Antwaan Gross, Ethan Perez and Jordan Kelley have combined for 40 receptions for 710 yards and eight touchdowns.
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals at Tomball Rosehill Christian Eagles
Last year: Did not play.
Note: St. Paul and Rosehill Christian open the season. St. Paul is the defending TAPPS Division IV state champion and finished last season with a 10-3 record. Rosehill Christian lost in the regional round of the TAPPS Division IV playoffs and finished with a 9-2 record.
Saturday’s Game: Uvalde at Cuero, 6 p.m.
Canceled: Boerne Champion at Victoria West; Navasota at Yoakum.
Compiled by Mike Forman
