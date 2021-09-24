Football logo

Friday

District 15-5A, Division I

Flour Bluff at Victoria East

  • Victoria West at Corpus Christi King, at Cabaniss Stadium

District 15-3A, Division I

  • Edna at Goliad
  • Industrial at Mathis
  • Palacios at Aransas Pass

District 15-3A, Division II

  • Poth at Karnes City
  • Nixon-Smiley at Stockdale

District 16-2A, Division II

  • Louise at Runge, 7 p.m.
  • Yorktown at Agua Dulce, 7 p.m.
  • Pettus at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.

Non-District

St. Joseph at Bloomington

  • Sealy at Bay City
  • El Campo at Boerne Champion
  • Houston Second Baptist at Calhoun, 7 p.m.
  • La Feria at Beeville
  • Wharton at Stafford
  • Somerset at Cuero
  • Gonzales at Jarrell
  • Schulenburg at Hallettsville
  • Yoakum at Navasota
  • East Bernard at Ganado
  • Van Vleck at Weimar
  • Burton at Shiner
  • Refugio at Crystal City
  • La Villa at Kenedy
  • Shiner St. Paul at Magnolia Legacy Prep
  • Flatonia at Tidehaven, canceled

