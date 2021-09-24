Friday
District 15-5A, Division I
Flour Bluff at Victoria East
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi King, at Cabaniss Stadium
District 15-3A, Division I
- Edna at Goliad
- Industrial at Mathis
- Palacios at Aransas Pass
District 15-3A, Division II
- Poth at Karnes City
- Nixon-Smiley at Stockdale
District 16-2A, Division II
- Louise at Runge, 7 p.m.
- Yorktown at Agua Dulce, 7 p.m.
- Pettus at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.
Non-District
St. Joseph at Bloomington
- Sealy at Bay City
- El Campo at Boerne Champion
- Houston Second Baptist at Calhoun, 7 p.m.
- La Feria at Beeville
- Wharton at Stafford
- Somerset at Cuero
- Gonzales at Jarrell
- Schulenburg at Hallettsville
- Yoakum at Navasota
- East Bernard at Ganado
- Van Vleck at Weimar
- Burton at Shiner
- Refugio at Crystal City
- La Villa at Kenedy
- Shiner St. Paul at Magnolia Legacy Prep
- Flatonia at Tidehaven, canceled
