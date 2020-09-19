Thursday's Game
Non-District
Beeville at Corpus Christi Moody, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
District 15-3A, Division I
Goliad at Edna, 7:30 p.m.
Orange Grove at Industrial, 7:30 p.m.
Aransas Pass at Palacios, 7:30 p.m.
District 14-3A, Division II
Rice Consolidated at Tidehaven, 7:30 p.m.
Danbury at Van Vleck, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-3A, Division II
Dilley at Karnes City, 7:30 p.m.
District 13-2A, Division I
Flatonia at Shiner, 7:30 p.m.
Weimar at Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-2A, Division I
Bloomington at Three Rivers, 7:30 p.m.
Freer at Kenedy, 7:30 p.m.
District 16-2A, Division II
Yorktown at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.
Louise at Agua Dulce, 7 p.m.
Pettus at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Non-District
Boerne Champion at Victoria West, 7:30 p.m.
Victoria East at San Antonio Southwest Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Victoria St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
El Campo at Houston St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
Bay City at Sealy, 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun at Houston Second Baptist, 6 p.m.
Stafford at Wharton, 7:30 p.m.
Jarrell at Gonzales, 7:30 p.m.
Navasota at Yoakum, 7:30 p.m.
Nixon-Smiley at Skidmore-Tynan, 7:30 p.m.
Ganado at Burton, 7:30 p.m.
Refugio at Taft, 7:30 p.m.
Shiner St. Paul at Tomball Rosehill Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Game
Uvalde at Cuero, 6 p.m.
