Thursday
- Prairie View A&M 27, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17
Friday
- Houston 45, Tulsa 10
Saturday
- Texas 32, TCU 27
- Hardin-Simmons 24, McMurry 21
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 56, Austin College 0
- Texas Wesleyan 63, Wayland Baptist 7
- SAGU 50, Arkansas Baptist 6
- Lane College 71, Texas College 0
- Texas Southern 69, North American University 0
- Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20
- Eastern Kentucky 20, Tarleton State 3
- Howard Payne 73, Sul Ross State 30
- SMU 41, South Florida 17
- Western Oregon 41, West Texas A&M 38
- Sam Houston State 21, Stephen F. Austin 20
- UT-Permian Basin at Simon Fraser, canceled
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.