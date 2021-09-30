(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
Victoria East Titans at Victoria West Warriors
Last year: West, 50-20.
Notes: East (3-2, 2-1) and West (2-2, 1-1) meet at Memorial Stadium for the 12th time. East leads the series 7-4. East is coming off a win over Flour Bluff, and West beat Corpus Christi King last week. East’s Jadon Williams has passed for 925 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 616 yards and five touchdowns, and Terrance Terrell has 21 receptions for 281 yards and four touchdowns. West’s D’andre Fillmore has 18 catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and Jordan Thibodeaux shares the area lead with four interceptions.
District 15-3A, Division I
Mathis Pirates at Edna Cowboys
Last year: Edna, 40-20.
Notes: Mathis (1-4, 0-1) opened district play with a three-point loss to Industrial, while Edna (3-2, 1-0) defeated Goliad. Mathis’ lone win this season was over George West. Edna has limited its opponent to two touchdowns or less in its three wins. Edna’s Dreydan Ashford has rushed for 574 yards and seven touchdowns, Jaiden Clay has passed for 839 yards and eight touchdowns, and Joshua Muncrief has 20 receptions for 314 yards and five touchdowns.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Internet: globecomsports.com.
Aransas Pass Panthers at Industrial Cobras
Last year: Industrial, 42-0.
Notes: Aransas Pass (0-5, 0-1) travels to Vanderbilt to continue district play against Industrial (4-1, 1-0). Aransas Pass has been outscored 283-26 this season. Industrial opened district with a win over Mathis, and is ranked No. 4 in the state poll.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Orange Grove Bulldogs at Palacios Sharks
Last year: Palacios, 67-52.
Notes: Orange Grove (2-2, 0-0) and Palacios (1-4, 1-0) met in the final district game last season with third and fourth place on the line. Orange Grove had a bye last week. Palacios opened district play with a win over Aransas Pass. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 517 yards and four touchdowns.
Internet: globecomsports.com.
District 15-3A, Division II
George West Longhorns at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs
Last year: George West, 45-0.
Note: George West (0-4, 0-0) seeks its first win when it travels to Nixon for its district opener at Nixon-Smiley (2-3, 0-1). Nixon-Smiley lost to Stockdale in its district opener. Nixon-Smiley’s Bradyn Martinez has rushed for 599 yards and six touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division II
Woodsboro Eagles at Yorktown Wildcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: Yorktown, 63-12.
Notes: Woodsboro (1-3, 1-0) looks to end a four-game losing streak to Yorktown (3-2, 1-0) dating back to 2015. Woodsboro last defeated Yorktown in 2014. Woodsboro opened district with a win over Pettus. Yorktown beat Agua Dulce in its district opener. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for an area-leading 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield has an area-leading 36 receptions for 657 yards and seven touchdowns.
Agua Dulce Longhorns at Louise Hornets, 7 p.m.
Last year: Louise, 41-19.
Notes: Agua Dulce (0-3, 0-1) makes the 144-mile trip to play Louise (3-2, 1-0). Agua Dulce lost to Yorktown in its district opener. Louise opened district with a shutout of Runge and has not allowed a point in its three wins. Louise’s Andrew Huerta has 17 receptions for 318 yards and four touchdowns.
Falls City Beavers at Pettus Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Falls City, 55-0.
Notes: Falls City (3-1, 0-0) comes off its bye week and opens district against Pettus (0-4, 0-1). Pettus lost its district opener to Woodsboro. Falls City has yielded a total of 41 points in four games, and Pettus has scored a total of 14 points in four games.
Non-District
St. Joseph Flyers at Brazos Cougars
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: St. Joseph (3-1) closes out its non-district schedule by traveling to Wallis to play Brazos (1-3). St. Joseph is coming off a win over Bloomington and is attempting to start a season at 4-1 for the first time since 2018. Brazos has lost three straight games since opening the season with a win over Anderson-Shiro. St. Joseph’s Gage Barrera has rushed for 672 yards and nine touchdowns.
Shiner Comanches vs. Wall Hawks, at Fredericksburg
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Shiner (5-0) and Wall (2-1) travel to Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billie Stadium for their final non-district game. Shiner has won 19 consecutive games and is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Shiner is coming off a win over Burton and is yielding an average of just over 7 points per game. Class 3A, Division I Wall had a bye last week. Wall lost to No. 5 Class 2A, Division I Cisco in double overtime and defeated No. 8 Class 2A, Division I Mason. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks has rushed for 509 yards and eight touchdowns, and Drew Wenske has intercepted three passes.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet: txthunderradio.com.
Refugio Bobcats at Ganado Indians
Last year: Refugio, 54-2.
Notes: Refugio (5-0) and Ganado (2-3) played in the rain in the regional playoffs last season. Refugio is coming off its second consecutive shutout win and is ranked No. 1 in the state poll. Ganado lost to East Bernard last week. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 1,258 yards and an area-leading 20 touchdowns, and Jordan Kelley and Antwaan Gross have combined for 37 receptions for 647 yards and nine touchdowns. Ganado’s Kye Bures-Guerrero has passed for 674 yards and six touchdowns, and Riley Hurt has 27 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns.
Weimar Wildcats at Bloomington Bobcats
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Weimar (1-4) and Bloomington (2-3) wrap up non-district play. Weimar is coming off a loss to Van Vleck. Bloomington seeks its first home win since the 2018 season. Weimar has scored a total of 44 points this season and Bloomington has scored a total of 46. Bloomington’s Luis Samayoa has three interceptions.
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Luling Eagles
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Schulenburg (2-3) looks to end a three-game losing streak as it travels to Luling (1-3). Schulenburg scored a total of 20 points in losses to Shiner St. Paul, East Bernard and Hallettsville. Luling is coming off a loss to Devine.
Radio: KTIM, 89.1 FM
Riviera Seahawks at Kenedy Lions
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Riviera (1-1) travels to Kenedy (4-1) to wrap up non-district play. Riviera is coming off a loss to Bruni. Kenedy defeated La Villa last week. Kenedy has yielded a total of 19 points in its four wins. Kenedy’s Geovanni Gibson has rushed for 576 yards and eight touchdowns.
Lutheran South Pioneers at Sacred Heart Indians
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Lutheran South (3-1) travels from Houston to Hallettsville to play Sacred Heart (3-1) for the fourth time and the first since 1992. Sacred Heart won the previous three games. TAPPS Division II Lutheran South has won three straight games, including last week’s win over Tomball Rosehill Christian. TAPPS Division IV Sacred Heart has also won three straight games and had a bye last week.
Canceled: Shiner St. Paul at Houston Lutheran North.
Compiled by Mike Forman
