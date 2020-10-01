FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-3A, Division I
Industrial Cobras at Aransas Pass Panthers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Industrial (4-1, 1-0) travels to Aransas Pass (2-3, 0-1) coming off a district-opening win over Orange Grove. Aransas Pass lost its district opener to Palacios. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 785 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 507 yards and 12 touchdowns. Industrial’s Jackson Fluitt has an area-leading four interceptions, and Mason Roe has two interceptions.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM
Edna Cowboys at Orange Grove Bulldogs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Edna (1-4, 1-0) picked up its first win of the season in its district opener against Goliad. Orange Grove (3-1, 0-1) suffered its first loss in its district opener against Industrial. Edna limited Goliad to eight points after surrendering at least 41 points in each of its four losses. Edna’s Cameron Thornton has 13 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM
Palacios Sharks at Mathis Pirates
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Palacios (3-1, 1-0) opened district with a win over Aransas Pass. Mathis is playing its first game this season because of COVID-19 restrictions. Palacios has won three straight games since losing to Yoakum. Palacios’ Gary Haynes has rushed for 459 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Anthony White has passed for 453 yards and four touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division II
Brazos Cougars at Tidehaven Tigers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Brazos (1-4, 0-1) travels from Wallis to El Maton to play Tidehaven (2-3, 0-1) for the first time since 2017 when the teams were last district opponents. Tidehaven won that game 46-13. Tidehaven has lost three straight games, including last week’s district opener to Rice Consolidated. Brazos lost its district opener to East Bernard. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has passed for 525 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 466 yards and seven touchdowns, and Austin Smith has 13 catches for 283 yards and three touchdowns.
Van Vleck Leopards at Rice Consolidated Raiders
Last year: Van Vleck (1-3, 1-0) travels to Altair to play Rice Consolidated (2-3, 1-0) for the first time since 2017 when they were last district opponents. Van Vleck won that game 58-28. Van Vleck won its district opener over Danbury, and Rice Consolidated defeated Tidehaven. Van Vleck’s Sam Bree has rushed for 843 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Payton Brown has passed for 734 yards and four touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division II
Runge Yellowjackets at Louise Hornets, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Runge (3-1, 1-0) and Louise (4-0, 2-0) play for the first time since 2017 when they were last district opponents. Runge is coming off its bye week and is off to its best start since 2013 when it won its first four games. Louise defeated Agua Dulce last week and is 4-0 for the first time since 2015 when it won its first six games. Louise’s Daylon Machicek has passed for 415 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 394 yards and nine touchdowns.
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Agua Dulce Longhorns at Yorktown Wildcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Agua Dulce (0-2, 0-2) and Yorktown (2-3, 1-1) play for the first time since 2011. Yorktown won that non-district game 55-0. Yorktown is coming off a district win over Woodsboro, and Agua Dulce lost to Louise. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield has 14 receptions and 268 yards and three touchdowns. Barefield also has two interceptions.
Twitter: @TylerTyre
Woodsboro Eagles at Pettus Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Woodsboro (0-4, 0-2) and Pettus (0-1, 0-1) play for the first time since 2015 when they were last district opponents. Woodsboro won that game 34-12. Woodsboro comes off a loss to Yorktown and attempts to end a 15-game losing streak. Pettus was defeated by Falls City last week and has lost 12 of its last 13 games.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Temple Central Texas Christian Lions at Shiner St. Paul Cardinals
Last year: St. Paul, 31-14.
Notes: Central Texas Christian (1-0) and St. Paul (1-0) begin district play at Comanche Stadium after opening the season with wins last week. St. Paul has defeated Central Texas Christian the last two years in district games. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Tomball Rosehill Christian.
Twitter: @mayirsi
Non-District
Hallettsville Brahmas vs. Tuscola Jim Ned Indians, at Llano
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Hallettsville (3-1) makes the 165-mile trip to Llano Stadium to play Jim Ned (2-1). Hallettsville is ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Jim Ned is a Class 3A, Division I team from Region I. Hallettsville is coming off a bye and has won three straight games since losing to Shiner. Jim Ned is also coming off a bye and has won two straight games since losing to Ballinger. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 750 yards and 14 touchdowns, Trace Patek has passed for 805 yards and eight touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 17 receptions for 295 yards and one touchdown.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Karnes City Badgers at Banquete Bulldogs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Karnes City (1-4) travels to Banquete (0-0) for its final non-district game of the season. Banquete is playing its season opener. Karnes City defeated Dilley last week to give first-year head coach Daniel Oelschlegel his first win. Karnes City’s Ryan Mathis has passed for 682 yards and four touchdowns, and Aaron Smith and Warrick Thompson have combined for 32 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns.
Houston Northland Christian Cougars at Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Northland Christian (0-1) travels to Brahma Memorial Stadium to play Sacred Heart (0-1). Northland Christian opened the season with a win over Spring Frassati Catholic. Sacred Heart dropped its season opener to Victoria St. Joseph. Sacred Heart’s Austin Kutac returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown against St. Joseph.
Canceled: Victoria St. Joseph at Bloomington.
Compiled by Mike Forman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.