Football logo

Thursday's Game

District 15-5A, Division I

Victoria East at Corpus Christi Carroll, 7 p.m. Buccaneer Stadium

Friday's Games

District 15-3A, Division I

Industrial at Aransas Pass, 7:30 p.m.

Edna at Orange Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Palacios at Mathis, 7:30 p.m.

District 14-3A, Division II

Brazos at Tidehaven, 7:30 p.m.

Van Vleck at Rice Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.

District 16-2A, Division II

Runge at Louise, 7 p.m.

Agua Dulce at Yorktown, 7 p.m.

Woodsboro at Pettus, 7 p.m.

TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3

Temple Central Texas Christian at Shiner St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.

Non-District

Victoria St. Joseph at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.

Hallettsville vs. Tuscola Jim Ned, 7:30 p.m., at Llano

Karnes City at Banquete, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Northland Christian at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

