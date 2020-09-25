Thursday's Game
District 15-5A, Division I
Victoria East at Corpus Christi Carroll, 7 p.m. Buccaneer Stadium
Friday's Games
District 15-3A, Division I
Industrial at Aransas Pass, 7:30 p.m.
Edna at Orange Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Palacios at Mathis, 7:30 p.m.
District 14-3A, Division II
Brazos at Tidehaven, 7:30 p.m.
Van Vleck at Rice Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.
District 16-2A, Division II
Runge at Louise, 7 p.m.
Agua Dulce at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Woodsboro at Pettus, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Temple Central Texas Christian at Shiner St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.
Non-District
Victoria St. Joseph at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.
Hallettsville vs. Tuscola Jim Ned, 7:30 p.m., at Llano
Karnes City at Banquete, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Northland Christian at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
