(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria East at Victoria West
District 15-3A, Division I
- Mathis at Edna
- Aransas Pass at Industrial
- Orange Grove at Palacios
District 15-3A, Division II
- George West at Nixon-Smiley
District 16-2A, Division II
- Woodsboro at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
- Agua Dulce at Louise, 7 p.m.
- Falls City at Pettus, 7 p.m.
Non-District
- St. Joseph at Wallis Brazos
- Shiner vs. Wall, at Fredericksburg
- Refugio at Ganado
- Weimar at Bloomington
- Schulenburg at Luling
- Riviera at Kenedy
- Houston Lutheran South at Hallettsville Sacred Heart
- Shiner St. Paul at Houston Lutheran North
