(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi King Mustangs at Victoria East Titans
- Last year: East, 41-6
- Notes: King (0-5, 0-3) travels to Victoria’s Memorial Stadium to play East (3-3, 2-2) for the seventh time. East leads the series 4-2. King has lost six consecutive games dating back to last season. East looks to bounce back from a loss to Victoria West. East’s Jadon Williams has passed for 1,224 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 791 yards and seven touchdowns, and Terrance Terrell and Thomas Vargas have combined for 639 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Victoria West Warriors at Gregory-Portland Wildcats
- Last year: West, 59-21.
- Notes: West (3-2, 2-1) travels to Portland to play Gregory-Portland (3-3, 3-1) in a key district game. The teams have played seven times and West leads the series 4-3. West is coming off a win over Victoria East, and Gregory-Portland defeated Flour Bluff last week. Gregory-Portland is coached by Brent Davis, who was an assistant under Mickey Finley at Cuero. West’s Dion Green has rushed for 534 yards and eight touchdowns, Braden Luedeker has passed for 772 yards and five touchdowns, and D’andre Fillmore has 22 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns, and has intercepted three passes.
TAPPS Division II, District 4
St. Joseph Flyers at Second Baptist Eagles
- Last year: Second Baptist, 42-0.
- Notes: St. Joseph (4-1) travels to Houston to open district against Second Baptist (4-1). The teams had their district game canceled last year before meeting in the area round of the playoffs. Second Baptist has won four straight games since losing to Houston Kinkaid and is ranked No. 5 in the state private school poll. St. Joseph also started a season 4-1 in 2018. St. Joseph’s Gage Barrera has rushed for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns.
District 12-4A, Division I
El Campo Ricebirds at Stafford Spartans, 7 p.m.
- Last year: El Campo, 35-13
- Notes: El Campo (4-1) and Stafford (2-3) open district play after a bye week. El Campo moved from No. 6 to No. 3 in the state poll. El Campo has scored 164 points in its last three games. Stafford has won two straight games. El Campo’s Rueben Owens has rushed for an area-leading 1,088 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Johntre Davis has rushed for 554 yards and six touchdowns.
- Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
- Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Bay City Blackcats at Brazosport Exporters, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Bay City, 28-27.
- Notes: Bay City (2-2) travels to Freeport to play Brazosport (1-3) for the 51st time. Bay City leads the series 43-24-3, but Brazosport has won six of the last nine games between the teams. Both teams defeated Sweeny and lost to Sealy in non-district play. Bay City’s Karius Luster has three interceptions.
- Radio: KHKA, 92.5 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
District 15-4A, Division I
Beeville Trojans at Calhoun Sandcrabs
- Last year: Calhoun, 56-35.
- Notes: Beeville (2-3) travels to Port Lavaca’s Sandcrab Stadium to play Calhoun (2-2). The teams returned to the same district after a six-year absence last season. Beeville beat La Feria before having a bye last week. Calhoun has lost its last two games and had a bye last week.
- Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM & KNAL, 93.3 FM.
District 12-4A, Division II
Bellville Brahmas at Wharton Tigers
- Last year: Bellville, 62-7.
- Notes: Bellville (5-0) and Wharton (0-5) have started in opposite directions. Bellville is ranked No. 6 in the state poll and its smallest margin of victory this season was 15 points. Wharton is attempting to end a 16-game losing streak that began with a bi-district playoff loss to Bellville in 2019.
District 12-3A, Division I
Cuero Gobblers at La Grange Leopards
- Last year: Cuero, 38-27.
- Notes: Cuero (4-1) travels to La Grange (3-2) seeking its first district road win since 2018. Cuero defeated Somerset before having a bye last week. La Grange beat Lago Vista before its bye week. Cuero has yielded a total of 35 points in its four wins and is ranked No. 9 in the state poll. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 587 yards and nine touchdowns, Jerry Rossett has passed for 988 yards and nine touchdowns, and Exavier Durham and LeBron Johnson have combined for 42 receptions for 795 yards and eight touchdowns.
Giddings Buffaloes at Gonzales Apaches
- Last year: Giddings, 47-31.
- Notes: Giddings (1-4) travels to Gonzales (2-3) to open district. Giddings lost to No. 9 Navarro before having its bye week. Gonzales beat Jarrell before having a bye. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has passed for 644 yards and three touchdowns, and Braden Barfield shares the area lead with four interceptions.
- Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
- Internet: gonzalesradio.org.
District 12-3A, Division I
Yoakum Bulldogs at Boling Bulldogs
- Last year: Yoakum, 23-3.
- Notes: Yoakum (4-1) and Boling (3-2) open district play. Yoakum went 3-1 against Class 4A teams in non-district play, and is ranked No. 5 in the state poll. Boling defeated Brookshire Royal before its bye week. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones has rushed for 747 yards and 12 touchdowns.
- Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
- Internet: txthunderradio.com.
Hallettsville Brahmas at Hempstead Bobcats
- Last year: Hallettsville by forfeit.
- Notes: Hallettsville (4-1) plays Hempstead (0-4) for the 17th time. Hallettsville leads the series 12-4, including last season’s win by forfeit. Hempstead has scored a total of 44 points this season. Hallettsville is ranked No. 3 in the state poll and has yielded a total of 17 points in its last three games. Hallettsville’s Price Pruett has rushed for 513 yards and seven touchdowns.
District 15-3A, Division I
Industrial Cobras at Orange Grove Bulldogs
- Last year: Industrial, 48-28.
- Notes: Industrial (5-1, 2-0) travels from Vanderbilt to play Orange Grove (3-2, 1-0). Industrial is coming off a win over Aransas Pass, and Orange Grove defeated Palacios last week. Industrial is ranked No. 4 in the state poll. Orange Grove scored the most points of any team in the district against Industrial last season. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 607 yards and eight touchdowns, and Mason Roe has 17 catches for 326 yards and six touchdowns.
- Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Edna Cowboys at Aransas Pass Panthers
- Last year: Edna, 49-7.
- Notes: Edna (4-2, 2-0) travels to Aransas Pass (0-6, 0-2) after opening district with convincing wins over Goliad and Mathis. Aransas Pass has struggled, being outscored 351-26 this season. Edna’s Dreydan Ashford has rushed for 635 yards and eight touchdowns, Jaiden Clay has passed for 1,027 yards and nine touchdowns, and Joshua Muncrief has 24 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns.
- Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
Goliad Tigers at Mathis Pirates
- Last year: Mathis, 30-29.
- Notes: Goliad (3-2, 0-1) travels to Mathis (1-5, 0-2) looking to avenge one of last season’s three one-point losses. Goliad had a bye last week after dropping its district opener to Edna. Mathis lost to Edna last week. Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke has passed for 547 yards and four touchdowns, and Jesse Martinez has 18 catches for 233 yards and one touchdown.
District 14-3A, Division II
Tidehaven Tigers at Rice Consolidated Raiders
- Last year: Rice Consolidated, 26-14.
- Notes: Tidehaven (2-2) travels from El Maton to Altair to open district against Rice Consolidated (2-3). The teams have split their last four meetings. Tidehaven has not played a game since Sept. 17 after having a game canceled before its bye week. Rice Consolidated is coming off its bye week. Teams had a common opponent in Palacios and both won.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
Van Vleck Leopards at Danbury Panthers
- Last year: Van Vleck, 54-29.
- Notes: Van Vleck (2-3) goes for its fourth straight district win over Danbury (3-2). Van Vleck won two straight games before having a bye last week. Danbury won its last game before having a bye last week. Van Vleck has scored a total of 110 points in its three wins and a total of 14 in its two losses.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
District 15-3A, Division II
Karnes City Badgers at Dilley Wolves
- Last year: Karnes City, 20-15.
- Notes: Karnes City (1-4, 0-1) snapped a two-game losing streak against Dilley (4-2, 0-2) last season. Karnes City is coming off its bye week after dropping its district opener to Poth. Dilley won its four non-district games but was outscored 108-0 in district losses to Natalia and Poth. Karnes City’s Warrick Thompson has 15 catches for 242 yards and four touchdowns.
District 13-2A, Division I
Weimar Wildcats at Ganado Indians
- Last year: Ganado, 44-8.
- Notes: Weimar (2-4) and Ganado (2-4) play for the 28th time. Weimar leads the series 16-10-1 and has won four of the last five meetings. Weimar is coming off a win over Bloomington, and Ganado lost to No. 1 Refugio last week. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 817 yards and six touchdowns, and Riley Hurt has 33 receptions for 364 yards and four touchdowns.
Flatonia Bulldogs at Schulenburg Shorthorns
- Last year: Schulenburg, 21-18.
- Notes: Fayette County rivals Flatonia (2-2) and Schulenburg (3-3) open district play. Schulenburg has won two of the last three meetings. Flatonia is playing its first game since Sept. 17. Schulenburg is coming off a win over Luling. Before the game, the stadium will be officially dedicated to former Schulenburg coach David Husmann, who died in December.
- Radio: KTIM, 89.1 FM & KBUK, 104.9 FM.
- Internet: kvlgkbuk.com.
District 15-2A, Division I
Bloomington Bobcats at Refugio Bobcats
- Last year: Refugio, 54-7.
- Notes: Bloomington (2-4) travels to Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium to take on No. 1 Refugio (6-0). Refugio has won 28 consecutive district games and Bloomington has lost 33 straight district games. Refugio is coming off a win over Ganado, and Bloomington lost to Weimar last week. Bloomington’s Luis Samayoa has three interceptions. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for an area-leading 1,540 yards and 23 touchdowns, Jordan Kelley and Antwaan Gross have combined for 43 receptions for 844 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Kelley and Gross have combined for six interceptions and each has returned one for a touchdown.
District 16-2A, Division II
Yorktown Wildcats at Falls City Beavers, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Falls City, 42-13.
- Notes: Yorktown (4-2, 2-0) visits Falls City (4-1, 1-0) with at least a share of the district lead at stake. Yorktown scored a combined 100 points in district wins over Agua Dulce and Woodsboro. Falls City earned a forfeit win over Pettus last week that extended its district winning streak to 23 games. Falls City has yielded a total of 41 points this season. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 1,494 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield has an area-leading 42 receptions for 769 yards and nine touchdowns.
Louise Hornets at Woodsboro Eagles, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Louise, 56-13.
- Notes: Louise (4-2, 2-0) visits Woodsboro (1-4, 1-1) looking to maintain at least a share of the district lead. Louise has won district games against Runge and Agua Dulce by a combined score of 80-6. Woodsboro lost to Yorktown last week after opening district with a win over Pettus. Louise’s Andrew Huerta has 22 catches for 379 yards and four touchdowns.
Runge Yellowjackets at Agua Dulce Longhorns, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Runge, 40-33.
- Notes: Runge (0-4, 0-1) ended a four-game losing streak to Agua Dulce (0-4, 0-2) with its win last season. Both teams have struggled offensively. Agua Dulce has scored a total of 44 points, and Runge has scored a total of 18.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 2
Holy Cross Knights at St. Paul Cardinals
- Last year: Holy Cross, 21-14.
- Notes: Holy Cross (2-3) travels from San Antonio to Shiner to open district against St. Paul (3-1). Holy Cross handed St. Paul its only loss last season. Holy Cross has lost its last two games. St. Paul didn’t play last week. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 943 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Central Texas Christian Lions at Sacred Heart Indians
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Central Texas Christian (2-2) travels from Waco to Hallettsville to open district against Sacred Heart (3-2). Sacred Heart had won three straight games over Central Texas Christian, including a playoff game and two district games, before last year’s game was canceled. Central Texas Christian hasn’t played a game since Sept. 17. Sacred Heart lost to Houston Lutheran South last week. Sacred Heart’s Korbin Koehne has rushed for 526 yards and six touchdowns, Austin Kutac has passed for 624 yards and eight touchdowns, and Brady Haas has 19 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
- Compiled by Mike Forman.
