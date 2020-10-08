FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles at Victoria East Titans
Last year: Veterans Memorial, 42-6.
Notes: Veterans Memorial (2-0, 1-0) travels to Memorial Stadium seeking its third straight win over East (2-0, 1-0). Veterans Memorial opened district with a win over Corpus Christi King. East won its district opener over Corpus Christi Carroll. East’s Jadon Williams has passed for 293 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns.
Twitter: @reycastillo361
District 12-4A, Division I
Stafford Spartans at El Campo Ricebirds, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Stafford (1-4) travels to Ricebird Stadium to play El Campo (3-1) for the first time since 2017 when they were last district opponents. El Campo won that game 27-14. Both teams are coming off bye weeks. El Campo is ranked No. 9 in the state poll. Stafford’s lone win came over Wharton. El Campo also defeated Wharton. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 598 yards and six touchdowns, and Rueben Owens has rushed for 490 yards and eight touchdowns.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM
Internet: KULPRadio.com
Brazosport Exporters at Bay City Blackcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: Brazosport, 35-20.
Notes: Brazosport (2-2) travels from Freeport to play Bay City (4-1) for the 50th time. Bay City leads the series 42-24-3, but Brazosport has won six of its last eight games between the teams. Brazosport defeated Houston Waltrip last week, and Bay City had a bye. Bay City head coach Robert Jones was an assistant at Brazosport last season. Bay City’s Avery Smith has passed for 621 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 662 yards and five touchdowns.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM
Internet: globecomsports.com
District 15-4A, Division I
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Beeville Trojans
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Calhoun (4-1) travels from Port Lavaca to play Beeville (2-3) for the first time since 2013 when they were last district opponents. Calhoun won that game 63-21. Calhoun is ranked No. 4 in the state poll. Both teams had byes last week. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for 905 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Jarius Stewart has rushed for 659 yards and 12 touchdowns. Beeville’s Jalen Spicer has rushed for 474 yards and nine touchdowns and has 16 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM & KTKO, 105.7 FM
Twitter: @TylerTyre
District 12-4A, Division II
Wharton Tigers at Bellville Brahmas
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Wharton (0-5) and Bellville (4-0) last met in 2017. Bellville won that non-district game 57-7. Bellville is ranked No. 5 in the state poll. Wharton had a bye last week and Bellville has not played since Sept. 18. Wharton’s Sterling Harris has passed for 953 yards and 10 touchdowns, Keijon Waddell has rushed for 532 yards and two touchdowns, and James Jones has 20 receptions for 496 yards and five touchdowns.
District 13-4A, Division II
La Grange Leopards at Cuero Gobblers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: La Grange (3-2) travels to Gobbler Stadium to play Cuero (2-3) for the first time since 2013 when they were last district opponents. La Grange won that game 42-12. Both teams had byes last week. La Grange has won three straight games and Cuero has won its last two games. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 450 yards and three touchdowns.
Radio: KBUK, 104.9 FM & KTIM, 89.1 FM
Internet: gobblersports.com
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Gonzales Apaches at Giddings Buffaloes
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Gonzales (1-4) and Giddings (3-2) play for the first time since 2017 when they were last district opponents. Giddings won that game 38-20. Both teams had byes last week. Gonzales snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Jarrell. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has passed for 436 yards and four touchdowns.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
District 12-3A, Division I
Boling Bulldogs at Yoakum Bulldogs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Boling (3-1) and Yoakum (4-0) open district play. Boling had a bye last week. Yoakum has not played since Sept. 18. Yoakum yielded 42 points in its win over Needville after allowing a total of 24 points in its first three games. Yoakum’s Dorien Hights, Jayden Jones, Deandre Enoch-Johnson and Blake Gordon have combined to rush for 892 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Hempstead Bobcats at Hallettsville Brahmas
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Hempstead (0-4) and Hallettsville (3-2) play for the first time since the 2014 area playoffs. Hallettsville won that game 25-14. Hallettsville leads the overall series 11-4. Hempstead is coming off a bye. Hallettsville lost to Tuscola Jim Ned and dropped out of the state rankings. Hallettsville’s Johnathon Brooks has rushed for 956 yards and 16 touchdowns, Trace Patek has passed for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 24 receptions for 322 yards and one touchdown.
District 15-3A, Division I
Mathis Pirates at Industrial Cobras
Last year: Industrial, 47-20.
Notes: Industrial (5-1, 2-0) goes for its third straight win over Mathis (0-1, 0-1). The previous two meetings were non-district games. Industrial is coming off a win over Aransas Pass. Mathis opened the season and district play with a loss to Palacios. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 785 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 577 yards and 13 touchdowns. Industrial’s Jackson Fluitt has an area-leading four interceptions.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM
Aransas Pass Panthers at Edna Cowboys
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Aransas Pass (2-4, 0-2) and Edna (2-4, 2-0) play for the first time since 2015. Edna won that non-district game 52-33. Aransas Pass is coming off a loss to Palacios. Edna defeated Orange Grove last week. Edna’s Leyton Ressman and Jaiden Clay have combined to pass for 718 yards and six touchdowns, and Cameron Thornton has 17 catches for 287 yards and two touchdowns.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM
Internet: globecomsports.com
Orange Grove Bulldogs at Goliad Tigers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Orange Grove (3-2, 0-2) and Goliad (0-4, 0-1) play for the first time since 2011. Orange Grove won that non-district game 38-19. Orange Grove is coming off a district loss to Edna. Goliad had a bye after losing to Edna and is playing its second game in the last four weeks.
District 15-3A, Division II
Natalia Mustangs at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs
Last year: Natalia, 28-6.
Notes: Natalia (4-2, 2-1) and Nixon-Smiley (2-3, 0-2) play for the ninth straight season. Natalia holds a 5-3 edge during that span. Natalia has won its last two games, including a district win over George West. Nixon-Smiley captured a non-district win over Skidmore-Tynan before having a bye last week.
Karnes City Badgers at Stockdale Brahmas
Last year: Karnes City, 34-7.
Notes: Karnes City (2-4, 1-1) and Stockdale (2-3, 2-1) play for the 19th consecutive year. The last two years were non-district games. Stockdale holds a 10-8 edge during that span. Karnes City has won two straight games. Stockdale had a bye last week. Karnes City’s Ryan Mathis has passed for 800 yards and five touchdowns, and Aaron Smith has an area-leading 28 receptions for 351 yards and three touchdowns.
District 13-2A, Division I
Shiner Comanches at Weimar Wildcats
Last year: Shiner, 52-7.
Notes: Shiner (5-0, 1-0) and Weimar (2-3, 1-1) play for the 48th time. Shiner leads the series 32-15 and has won the last eight meetings. Both teams had byes last week. Shiner is ranked No. 1 in the state poll, and opened district with a win over Flatonia. Weimar defeated Schulenburg after losing its district opener against Ganado. Shiner’s Doug Brooks, Zane Rhodes, Tyler Palmer, Dalton Brooks and Trevor Haynes have combined to rush for 1,597 yards and 21 touchdowns. Weimar’s Joey Ramirez has passed for 425 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 482 yards and seven touchdowns.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM, KTXM, 99.9 FM & KNRG, 92.3 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Ganado Indians
Last year: Ganado, 49-31.
Notes: Schulenburg (4-1, 1-1) and Ganado (2-3, 1-0) play for the seventh consecutive season. The last two years were as Class 3A, Division II opponents. Schulenburg owns a 4-2 edge during that span. Schulenburg has defeated Flatonia and lost to Weimar in district play. Ganado defeated Weimar in district play. Schulenburg’s Brett Janacek has passed for 707 yards and seven touchdowns, and Kenny King has intercepted three passes. Ganado’s Kyle Guerrero-Bures has passed for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Noah Thedford and Riley Hurt have combined for 37 receptions for 498 yards and six touchdowns.
District 15-2A, Division I
Refugio Bobcats at Three Rivers Bulldogs
Last year: Refugio, 53-14.
Notes: Refugio (5-0, 1-0) and Three Rivers (1-3, 1-1) play for the 25th time. Refugio leads the series 19-5. Both teams had byes last week. Refugio is ranked No. 2 in the state poll. Both teams have district wins over Bloomington. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 1,003 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Ethan Perez, Antwaan Gross, Jordan Kelley and Kyler Brown have combined for 55 receptions for 880 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Kenedy Lions at Bloomington Bobcats
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Kenedy (3-1, 1-0) and Bloomington (0-4, 0-2) play for the first time since 2005 when they were last district opponents. Kenedy won that game 21-12. Kenedy had a bye last week after opening district with a win over Freer. Bloomington had its game against Victoria St. Joseph canceled last week. Bloomington has lost 31 consecutive district games. Kenedy’s J’ren Salais has rushed for 562 yards and 10 touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division II
Louise Hornets at Falls City Beavers, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Louise (4-1, 2-1) and Falls City (3-2, 2-0) last played in 2017 when they were district opponents. Falls City won that game 50-0. Louise suffered its first loss of the season last week against Runge. Falls City had a bye last week and is ranked No. 9 in the state poll. Louise’s Daylon Machicek has passed for 480 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 564 yards and 11 touchdowns. Falls City’s Darren Lopez and Grant Jendrusch have combined for four interceptions.
Runge Yellowjackets at Woodsboro Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Runge (4-1, 2-0) and Woodsboro (1-4, 1-2) last met in the 2017 bi-district playoffs. Woodsboro won that game 39-6. Runge is coming off a win over Louise and is off to its best start since 2013. Woodsboro defeated Pettus last week to end a 15-game losing streak.
Yorktown Wildcats at Pettus Eagles, 7 p.m.
Notes: Yorktown (3-3, 2-1) and Pettus (0-2, 0-2) play for the first time since 2013. Yorktown won that non-district game 29-19. Yorktown has defeated Woodsboro and Agua Dulce since losing its district opener to Falls City. Pettus lost to Woodsboro last week. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for an area-leading 1,025 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield has 19 catches for 336 yards and four touchdowns.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals at San Antonio Holy Cross Knights
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: St. Paul (2-0, 1-0) travels to play Holy Cross (1-1, 0-0). St. Paul is in Division IV and Holy Cross is in Division III, and the teams will be separated in the playoffs. St. Paul opened district last week with a win over Temple Central Texas Christian. Holy Cross is coming off a non-district loss to San Antonio Antonian. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 286 yards and three touchdowns.
Non-District
Victoria West Warriors vs. Raymondville Bearkats, 7 p.m. at Falfurrias
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: West and Raymondville travel to Falfurrias’ Jersey Bull Stadium to open the season. West had its game against Boerne Champion canceled and its scheduled District 15-5A, Division I opener against Flour Bluff postponed. Raymondville will play its lone District 16-4A, Division II game against Port Isabel next week. West will open district play Oct. 15 against Corpus Christi King at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium.
Canceled: Hallettsville Sacred Heart at The Woodlands Legacy Prep.
Compiled by Mike Forman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.