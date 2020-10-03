Week 7 Area Schedule
Friday’s Games
District 15-5A, Division I
- Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria East, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Raymondville, 7 p.m. at Falfurrias
District 12-4A, Division I
- Stafford at El Campo, 7 p.m.
- Brazosport at Bay City, 7 p.m.
District 15-4A, Division I
- Calhoun at Beeville, 7:30 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division II
- Wharton at Bellville, 7:30 p.m.
District 13-4A, Division II
- La Grange at Cuero, 7:30 p.m.
- Gonzales at Giddings, 7:30 p.m.
District 12-3A, Division I
- Boling at Yoakum, 7:30 p.m.
- Hempstead at Hallettsville, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-3A, Division I
- Mathis at Industrial, 7:30 p.m.
- Aransas Pass at Edna, 7:30 p.m.
- Orange Grove at Goliad, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-3A, Division II
- Natalia at Nixon-Smiley, 7:30 p.m.
- Karnes City at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.
District 13-2A, Division I
- Shiner at Weimar, 7:30 p.m.
- Schulenburg at Ganado, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-2A, Division I
- Refugio at Three Rivers, 7:30 p.m.
- Kenedy at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.
District 16-2A, Division II
- Louise at Falls City, 7 p.m.
- Runge at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.
- Yorktown at Pettus, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
- Shiner St. Paul at San Antonio Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.
Non-District
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart at The Woodlands Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.
