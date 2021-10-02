Football logo

(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

FRIDAY

District 15-5A, Division I

  • Corpus Christi King at Victoria East
  • Victoria West at Gregory-Portland

TAPPS Division II, District 4

  • St. Joseph at Houston Second Baptist, 7 p.m.

District 12-4A, Division I

  • Brazosport at Bay City, 7 p.m.
  • El Campo at Stafford, 7 p.m.

District 15-4A, Division I

  • Beeville at Calhoun

District 12-4A, Division II

  • Bellville at Wharton

District 13-4A, Division II

  • Cuero at La Grange
  • Giddings at Gonzales

District 12-3A, Division I

  • Yoakum at Boling
  • Hallettsville at Hempstead

District 15-3A, Division I

  • Industrial at Orange Grove
  • Edna at Aransas Pass
  • Goliad at Mathis

District 14-3A, Division II

  • Tidehaven at Rice Consolidated
  • Van Vleck at Danbury

District 15-3A, Division II

  • Karnes City at Dilley

District 13-2A, Division I

  • Weimar at Ganado
  • Flatonia at Schulenburg

District 15-2A, Division I

  • Bloomington at Refugio

District 16-2A, Division II

  • Yorktown at Falls City, 7 p.m.
  • Louise at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.
  • Runge at Agua Dulce, 7 p.m.

TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3

  • San Antonio Holy Cross at Shiner St. Paul
  • Waco Central Texas Christian at Hallettsville Sacred Heart

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

