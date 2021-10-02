(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
- Corpus Christi King at Victoria East
- Victoria West at Gregory-Portland
TAPPS Division II, District 4
- St. Joseph at Houston Second Baptist, 7 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division I
- Brazosport at Bay City, 7 p.m.
- El Campo at Stafford, 7 p.m.
District 15-4A, Division I
- Beeville at Calhoun
District 12-4A, Division II
- Bellville at Wharton
District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero at La Grange
- Giddings at Gonzales
District 12-3A, Division I
- Yoakum at Boling
- Hallettsville at Hempstead
District 15-3A, Division I
- Industrial at Orange Grove
- Edna at Aransas Pass
- Goliad at Mathis
District 14-3A, Division II
- Tidehaven at Rice Consolidated
- Van Vleck at Danbury
District 15-3A, Division II
- Karnes City at Dilley
District 13-2A, Division I
- Weimar at Ganado
- Flatonia at Schulenburg
District 15-2A, Division I
- Bloomington at Refugio
District 16-2A, Division II
- Yorktown at Falls City, 7 p.m.
- Louise at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.
- Runge at Agua Dulce, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
- San Antonio Holy Cross at Shiner St. Paul
- Waco Central Texas Christian at Hallettsville Sacred Heart
