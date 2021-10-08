FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria East 34, Corpus Christi King 3
- Victoria West at Gregory-Portland
- TAPPS Division II, District 4
- St. Joseph at Houston Second Baptist, 7 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division I
- Brazosport 49, Bay City 15
- El Campo at Stafford, 7 p.m.
- District 15-4A, Division I
- Beeville at Calhoun
- District 12-4A, Division II
- Bellville 72, Wharton 0
- District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero at La Grange
- Giddings at GonzalesDistrict 12-3A, Division I
- Yoakum at Boling
- Hallettsville at Hempstead
District 15-3A, Division I
- Industrial at Orange Grove
- Edna 51, Aransas Pass 8
- Goliad at Mathis
District 14-3A, Division II
- Tidehaven 38, Rice Consolidated 21
- Van Vleck 44, Danbury 12
District 15-3A, Division II
- Karnes City 22, Dilley 0
- District 13-2A, Division I
- Weimar at Ganado
- Flatonia at Schulenburg
District 15-2A, Division I
- Refugio 72, Bloomington 0
District 16-2A, Division II
- Falls City 50, Yorktown 12
- Louise at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.
- Runge at Agua Dulce, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
- San Antonio Holy Cross at Shiner St. Paul
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Waco Central Texas Christian 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.