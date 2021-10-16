Friday
- Marshall 49, North Texas 21
Saturday
- Oklahoma State 32, Texas 24
- Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14
- Incarnate Word 38, Nicholls State 21
- Prairie View A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 29
- McMurry 48, Austin College 13
- Hardin-Simmons 34, ETBU 0
- Howard Payne 21, Southwestern 17
- Trinity 46, Millsaps 0
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 49, Texas Lutheran 3
- Troy 31, Texas State 28
- SAGU 48, Oklahoma Panhandle State 6
- Baylor 38, BYU 24
- Grambling State 34, Texas Southern 20
- Texas Tech 41, Kansas 14
- Abilene Christian 24, Lamar 17
- Louisiana College 27, Wayland Baptist 24
