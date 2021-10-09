(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
THURSDAY
District 15-4A, Division I
- Tuloso-Midway at Calhoun, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
- Corpus Christi Ray at Victoria West
TAPPS Division II, District 4
- Houston Lutheran South vs. St. Joseph, at Yoakum, 7 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division I
- Brazosport at El Campo, 7 p.m.
- Bay City at Columbia, 7 p.m.
District 15-4A, Division I
- Alice at Beeville
District 12-4A, Division II
- Wharton at Sweeny
District 13-4A, Division II
- Giddings at Cuero
- Gonzales at Smithville
District 12-3A, Division I
- Boling at Hallettsville
- Yoakum at Columbus
District 15-3A, Division I
- Palacios at Industrial
- Orange Grove at Edna
- Aransas Pass at Goliad
District 14-3A, Division II
- Rice Consolidated at Van Vleck
- Tidehaven at Brazos
District 15-3A, Division II
- Stockdale at Karnes City
- Nixon-Smiley at Natalia
District 13-2A, Division I
- Shiner at Flatonia
- Schulenburg at Weimar
District 15-2A, Division I
- Kenedy at Freer
District 16-2A, Division II
- Falls City at Louise, 7 p.m.
- Pettus at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
- Woodsboro at Runge, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Shiner St. Paul
