THURSDAY
District 15-4A, Division I
- Calhoun 49, Tuloso-Midway 3
FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria West 66, Corpus Christi Ray 14
TAPPS Division II, District 4
- Houston Lutheran South 42, St. Joseph 7
District 12-4A, Division I
- El Campo 69, Brazosport 47
- Columbia 55, Bay City 27
District 15-4A, Division I
- Alice at Beeville, late start
District 12-4A, Division II
- Sweeny 48, Wharton 0
District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero 35, Giddings 7
- Smithville 35, Gonzales 19
District 12-3A, Division I
- Hallettsville 48, Boling 6
- Columbus 35, Yoakum 28
District 15-3A, Division I
- Industrial 58, Palacios 14
- Edna 31, Orange Grove 12
- Goliad 55, Aransas Pass 14
District 14-3A, Division II
- Van Vleck 27, Rice Consolidated 6
- Tidehaven 70, Brazos 13
District 15-3A, Division II
- Stockdale 48, Karnes City 33
- Natalia 50, Nixon-Smiley 6
District 13-2A, Division I
- Shiner 42, Flatonia 0
- Schulenburg 49, Weimar 0
District 15-2A, Division I
- Three Rivers 49, Bloomington 6
- Kenedy 46, Freer 30
District 16-2A, Division II
- Falls City 42, Louise 0
- Yorktown 56, Pettus 0
- Woodsboro 18, Runge 7
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
- Shiner St. Paul 47, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 20
