FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
Victoria East Titans at Flour Bluff Hornets
Last year: Flour Bluff, 57-28.
Notes: East (2-1, 1-1) travels to Corpus Christi to play Flour Bluff (2-0, 1-0) for the seventh time. Flour Bluff leads the series 4-2. East attempts to bounce back from last week’s district loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. Flour Bluff is coming off a win over Corpus Christi King.
TAPPS Division II, District 4
Victoria St. Joseph Flyers at Houston Lutheran South Pioneers
Last year: Lutheran South, 34-33.
Notes: St. Joseph (1-0) opens district against Lutheran South (1-1). This is the fifth straight year the teams have played and Lutheran South won the previous four games. St. Joseph is playing for the first time since Sept. 25. Lutheran South had last week’s scheduled game against Tomball Concordia Lutheran canceled.
District 12-4A, Division I
Columbia Roughnecks at Bay City Blackcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: Columbia, 50-6.
Notes: Columbia (3-2, 0-1) and Bay City (5-1, 1-0) play for the 11th consecutive season. Columbia owns a 6-4 edge during that span. Columbia dropped a three-point decision to Needville in its district opener. Bay City claimed a one-point win over Brazosport in its district opener. Bay City’s Avery Smith has passed for 739 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 775 yards and seven touchdowns, Davieyon Curtis has rushed for 509 yards and seven touchdowns, and Ray Bibbins has 18 receptions for 364 yards and five touchdowns. Bibbins has also intercepted three passes.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM
El Campo Ricebirds at Brazosport Exporters
Last year: El Campo, 51-17.
Notes: El Campo (4-1, 1-0) travels to Freeport to take on Brazosport (2-3, 0-1) for the seventh consecutive season. El Campo has a 5-1 edge during that span. El Campo is ranked No. 9 in the state poll and opened district with a win over Stafford. Brazosport suffered a one-point district-opening loss to Bay City. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 736 yards and seven touchdowns, and Rueben Owens has rushed for 643 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM
Internet: KULPRadio.com
District 15-4A, Division I
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Tuloso-Midway Warriors
Last year: Calhoun, 65-34.
Notes: Calhoun (5-1, 1-0) travels from Port Lavaca to Corpus Christi seeking its third straight win over Tuloso-Midway (3-3, 0-1). The teams were Class 5A, Division II opponents last season before dropping a division. Calhoun is ranked No. 4 in the state poll and opened district with a win over Beeville. Tuloso-Midway lost to Calallen in its district opener. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 1,167 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Jarius Stewart has rushed for 813 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM
Beeville Trojans at Alice Coyotes
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Beeville (2-4, 0-1) and Alice (0-2, 0-1) look to bounce back from district-opening losses. Beeville fell to Calhoun and Alice fell to Corpus Christi Miller. Beeville coach Chris Soza previously coached at Alice. Beeville’s William Harper has passed for 820 yards and seven touchdowns, and Jalen Spicer has rushed for 596 yards and nine touchdowns and has 21 receptions for 434 yards and six touchdowns.
Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM
District 12-4A, Division II
Sweeny Bulldogs at Wharton Tigers
Last year: Sweeny, 27-6.
Notes: Wharton (0-6, 0-1) has won five of its last eight games against Sweeny (3-5, 0-1). Both teams have struggled this season with Sweeny’s lone win coming against Hempstead. Wharton has yielded an average of 48.5 points per game. Wharton’s Keijon Waddell has rushed for 630 yards and two touchdowns, Sterling Harris has passed for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns, and James Jones shares the area lead with 28 receptions for 566 yards and six touchdowns.
District 13-4A, Division II
Cuero Gobblers at Giddings Buffaloes
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Cuero (3-3, 1-0) and Giddings (4-2, 1-0) play for the first time since 2015. Giddings won that game 45-26 before Cuero went on to advance to the state semifinal. Cuero seeks its first road win of the season after opening district with a home win over La Grange. Giddings beat Gonzales in its district opener. Cuero’s Jerry Rossett has passed for 631 yards and five touchdowns, and Exavier Durham has 17 receptions for 312 yards and two touchdowns.
Internet: gobblersports.com
Smithville Tigers at Gonzales Apaches
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Smithville (2-4, 0-1) and Gonzales (1-5, 0-1) play for the first time since 2017 when they were last district opponents. Gonzales won that game 42-12. Smithville and Gonzales lost their district openers to Navasota and Giddings, respectively. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has passed for 601yards and five touchdowns.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM
District 12-3A, Division I
Columbus Cardinals at Yoakum Bulldogs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Columbus (5-1, 1-0) and Yoakum (5-0, 1-0) meet in a rematch of last year’s bi-district playoff game. Columbus won 35-12 and advanced to the semifinals. Columbus opened district with a win over Hitchcock. Yoakum is ranked No. 6 in the state poll and opened district with a win over Boling. Yoakum has limited three opponents to one touchdown or less.
Twitter: @mayirsi
Hallettsville Brahmas at Boling Bulldogs
Last year: Hallettsville, 27-14.
Notes: Hallettsville (4-2, 1-0) and Boling (3-2, 0-1) play for the 11th time. Hallettsville leads the series 7-3. Hallettsville received a forfeit win in its district opener against Hempstead. Boling dropped its district opener to Yoakum. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 956 yards and 15 touchdowns, Trace Patek has passed for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 24 catches for 322 yards and one touchdown.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
District 15-3A, Division I
Industrial Cobras at Palacios Sharks
Last year: Industrial, 52-28.
Notes: Industrial (6-1, 3-0) travels from Vanderbilt to play Palacios (4-1, 2-0) for the ninth consecutive season. Industrial has a 6-2 edge during that span. Industrial defeated Mathis last week for its fifth straight win. Palacios had its bye week. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 1,086 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 618 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Jackson Fluitt shares the area lead with four interception. Palacios’ Gary Haynes has rushed for 552 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Anthony White has passed for 609 yards and six touchdowns.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM
Twitter: @TylerTyre
Edna Cowboys at Mathis Pirates
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Edna (3-4, 3-0) goes after its fourth straight win when it plays Mathis (0-2, 0-2). Edna has yielded a total of 29 points in district play. Edna’s Layton Ressman and Jaiden Clay have combined to pass for 879 yards and eight touchdowns, and Cameron Thornton has 19 receptions for 317 yards and two touchdowns.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM
Goliad Tigers at Aransas Pass Panthers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Goliad (0-5, 0-2) plays Aransas Pass (2-5, 0-3) for the first time since they were last district opponents in 2011. Goliad won that game 28-7. Both teams are seeking their first district win.
District 14-3A, Division II
Tidehaven Tigers at Van Vleck Leopards
Last year: Tidehaven, 21-14.
Notes: Matagorda County rivals Tidehaven (3-3, 1-1) and Van Vleck (2-3, 2-0) come off a district bye week and renew their rivalry. Tidehaven has won 17 of the last 29 games between the teams. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has passed for 707 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, and Austin Smith has 17 receptions for 403 yards and five touchdowns. Van Vleck’s Sam Bree has rushed for 1,013 yards and 13 touchdowns, Payton Brown has passed for 834 yards and five touchdowns, and Slade Huerta has 17 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns.
Rice Consolidated Raiders at East Bernard Brahmas
Last year: East Bernard, 23-6.
Notes: Rice Consolidated (2-4, 1-1) travels from Altair to play East Bernard (5-1, 2-0) for the third consecutive season. East Bernard won the previous two games. Both teams are coming off the district bye week. East Bernard is ranked No. 5 in the state poll.
Internet: KULPRadio.com
District 15-3A, Division II
George West Longhorns at Karnes City Badgers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: George West (3-3, 1-2) and Karnes City (2-4, 1-1) dropped from Division I and into the same district this season. George West has lost its last two games. Karnes City has won its last two games, and had last week’s scheduled game against Stockdale postponed until Nov. 6. Karnes City’s Ryan Mathis has passed for 800 yards and five touchdowns, and Aaron Smith shares the area lead with 28 receptions for 351 yards and three touchdowns.
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Poth Pirates
Last year: Poth, 61-0.
Notes: Nixon-Smiley (2-4, 0-3) and Poth (6-0, 4-0) play for the 19th time since 1994. Poth holds a 14-4 advantage during that span. Nixon-Smiley has lost four of its last five games. Poth is ranked No. 4 in the state poll and is coming off a win over George West.
District 13-2A, Division I
Ganado Indians at Shiner Comanches
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Ganado (3-3, 2-0) and Shiner (6-0, 2-0) play with the outright district lead at stake. The teams last met in 2017 when they were district opponents and Shiner captured a 48-0 win. Ganado is coming off a win over Schulenburg. Shiner is ranked No. 1 in the state poll and defeated Weimar last week. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 915 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt and Noah Thedford have combined for 40 receptions for 565 yards and six touchdowns. Shiner’s Zane Rhodes, Doug Brooks, Dalton Brooks, Trevor Haynes and Tyler Palmer have combined to rush for 1,807 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Weimar Wildcats at Flatonia Bulldogs
Last year: Weimar, 19-7.
Notes: Weimar (2-4, 1-2) and Flatonia (3-2, 0-2) play for the 57th time. Weimar leads the series 33-21-2. This is a pivotal game for both team’s playoff hopes. Flatonia is playing its first game since Sept. 25. Weimar’s Joey Ramirez has passed for 533 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 515 yards and eight touchdowns.
District 15-2A, Division I
Refugio Bobcats at Kenedy Lions
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Refugio (6-0, 2-0) and Kenedy (4-1, 2-0) play with the outright district lead at stake. The teams are playing for the first time since 2017 when they were last district opponents. Refugio won that game 78-0. Kenedy defeated Bloomington last week. Refugio is ranked No. 2 in the state poll and is coming off a win over Three Rivers. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Antwaan Gross, Ethan Perez, Jordan Kelley and Kyler Brown have combined for 66 receptions for 985 yards and 13 touchdowns. Kenedy’s J’Ren Salais has rushed for 748 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Bloomington Bobcats at Freer Buckaroos
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Bloomington (0-5, 0-3) makes the 136-mile trip to wrap up district play against Freer (1-2, 1-1). Freer is playing its first game since Sept. 25. Bloomington has lost 32 consecutive district games.
District 16-2A, Division II
Falls City Beavers at Runge Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
Last year: Falls City, 63-14.
Notes: Karnes County rivals Falls City (4-2, 3-0) and Runge (5-1, 3-0) play with the outright district lead at stake. Falls City has won 20 straight games in the series. Runge is coming off a win over Woodsboro. Falls City is ranked No. 9 in the state poll and has outscored its district opponents by a combined 144-13.
Pettus Eagles at Louise Hornets, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Pettus (0-3, 0-3) and Louise (4-2, 2-2) play for the first time since 2017 when they were last district opponents. Pettus won that game 28-14. Pettus is coming off a loss to Yorktown. Louise has lost its last two games after opening the season with four wins. Louise’s Daylon Machicek has passed for 514 yards and 6 touchdowns and rushed for 543 yards and 10 touchdowns.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
San Antonio Holy Cross Knights at Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Sacred Heart (0-1, 0-0) opens district against Holy Cross (2-1, 1-0). Division IV Sacred Heart is playing its first game since Sept. 25. Division III Holy Cross is coming off a district win over Shiner St. Paul. Teams have played twice before with Sacred Heart winning in 2002 and Holy Cross winning in 2003.
Non-District
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals at Bryan Brazos Christian Eagles
Last year: St. Paul (2-1) and Brazos Christian (2-1) play for the first time since the 2017 regional playoffs. Brazos Christian won that game 40-14. St. Paul looks to bounce back from a loss to San Antonio Holy Cross. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 376 yards and four touchdowns.
Six-Man
Victoria Cobra Athletics at Fort Bend Chargers, 7 p.m.
Postponed: Woodsboro at Agua Dulce
Compiled by Mike Forman
