Week 8 Area
Thursday’s Game
District 15-5A, Division I
- Corpus Christi King at Victoria West, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria East at Flour Bluff, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division II, District 4
- Victoria St. Joseph at Houston Lutheran South, 7:30 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division I
- Columbia at Bay City, 7 p.m.
- El Campo at Brazosport, 7 p.m.
District 15-4A, Division I
- Calhoun at Tuloso-Midway, 7:30 p.m.
- Beeville at Alice, 7:30 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division II
- Sweeny at Wharton, 7:30 p.m.
District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero at Giddings, 7:30 p.m.
- Smithville at Gonzales, 7:30 p.m.
District 12-3A, Division I
- Columbus at Yoakum, 7:30 p.m.
- Hallettsville at Boling, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-3A, Division I
- Industrial at Palacios, 7:30 p.m.
- Edna at Mathis, 7:30 p.m.
- Goliad at Aransas Pass, 7:30 p.m.
District 14-3A, Division II
- Tidehaven at Van Vleck, 7:30 p.m.
- Rice Consolidated at East Bernard, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-3A, Division II
- George West at Karnes City, 7:30 p.m.
- Nixon-Smiley at Poth, 7:30 p.m.
District 13-2A, Division I
- Ganado at Shiner, 7:30 p.m.
- Weimar at Flatonia, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-2A, Division I
- Refugio at Kenedy, 7:30 p.m.
- Bloomington at Freer, 7:30 p.m.
District 16-2A, Division II
- Falls City at Runge, 7 p.m.
- Pettus at Louise, 7 p.m.
- Woodsboro at Agua Dulce, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
- San Antonio Holy Cross at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Non-District
Shiner St. Paul at Bryan Brazos Christian, 7:30 p.m.
