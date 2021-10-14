FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Ray Texans at Victoria West Warriors
Last year: West, 62-3.
Notes: Ray (1-5, 1-3) travels to Victoria’s Memorial Stadium to play West (3-3, 2-2) for the fourth time. West leads the series 2-1 and has won the last two meetings. Ray’s lone district win was over Corpus Christi Carroll. Ray was shut out last week by Flour Bluff. West looks to rebound from a loss to Gregory-Portland. West’s Braden Luedeker has passed for 1,031 yards and six touchdowns, D’andre Fillmore and Dion Green have combined for 45 receptions for 836 yards and four touchdowns, and Fillmore and Jordan Thibodeaux each have four interceptions.
Twitter: @FowlerSports14
TAPPS Division II, District 4
Lutheran South Pioneers at St. Joseph Flyers, at Yoakum, 7 p.m.
Last year: Lutheran South, 49-12.
Notes: Lutheran South (5-1, 1-0) travels from Houston to Yoakum’s Bulldog Stadium to play St. Joseph (4-2, 0-1). This is the sixth straight year the teams have met in district play and Lutheran South has won the previous five games. Lutheran South opened district play with a win over Spring Frassati. St. Joseph lost its district opener against No. 5 Houston Second Baptist. St. Joseph’s Gage Barrera has rushed for 924 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Twitter: @mayirsi
District 12-4A, Division I
Brazosport Exporters at El Campo Ricebirds, 7 p.m.
Last year: El Campo, 35-14.
Notes: Brazosport (2-3, 1-0) travels from Freeport to take on El Campo (5-1, 1-0). This is the eighth straight season the teams have played and El Campo holds a 6-1 edge during that span. Brazosport opened district play with a win over Bay City. El Campo defeated Stafford in its district opener, and is ranked No. 3 in the state poll. El Campo’s Rueben Owens has rushed for an area-leading 1,324 yards and 21 touchdowns, and Johntre Davis has rushed for 659 yards and eight touchdowns.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Bay City Blackcats at Columbia Roughnecks, 7 p.m.
Last year: Columbia, 63-42.
Notes: Bay City (2-3, 0-1) travels to West Columbia to play Columbia (4-1, 1-0) for the 12th consecutive season. Columbia owns a 7-4 edge during that span. Columbia has scored at least 41 points in each of its wins and scored 56 in its district opener against Needville. Bay City is averaging just over 13 points per game. Bay City’s Karius Luster has three interceptions.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM.
District 15-4A, Division I
Alice Coyotes at Beeville Trojans
Last year: Alice, 28-14.
Notes: Alice (2-4, 0-1) and Beeville (2-4, 0-1) seek to bounce back from district-opening losses. Alice lost to Corpus Christi Miller last week, and Beeville lost to Calhoun. Alice has defeated Hidalgo and Kingsville. Beeville’s wins came over Pearsall and La Feria.
Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM.
District 12-4A, Division II
Wharton Tigers at Sweeny Bulldogs
Last year: Sweeny, 56-13.
Notes: Wharton (0-6, 0-1) travels to Sweeny (1-3, 1-0) to continue what has been a competitive series. Wharton has a 5-4 edge in the last nine meetings between the teams. Wharton dropped its district opener to No. 6 Bellville and has lost 17 straight games. Sweeny picked up its first win of the season in its district opener against La Marque.
District 13-4A, Division II
Giddings Buffaloes at Cuero Gobblers
Last year: Giddings, 35-31.
Notes: Giddings (2-4, 1-0) and Cuero (5-1, 1-0) opened district play with road wins. Giddings defeated Gonzales, and Cuero beat La Grange for its first district road win since 2018. Cuero scored its second-highest point total of the season in its win over La Grange, and is ranked No. 9 in the state poll. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 671 yards and 12 touchdowns, Jerry Rossett has passed for 1,243 yards and nine touchdowns, and Exavier Durham has 30 receptions for 515 yards and six touchdowns.
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Gonzales Apaches at Smithville Tigers
Last year: Smithville, 43-15.
Notes: Gonzales (2-4, 0-1) visits Smithville (5-1, 1-0) looking to snap a six-game district losing streak. Gonzales dropped its district opener against Giddings. Smithville defeated Navasota last week for its fourth straight win. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has passed for 744 and three touchdowns, and Braden Barfield has an area-leading six interceptions.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Internet: gonzalesradio.org.
District 12-3A, Division I
Boling Bulldogs at Hallettsville Brahmas
Last year: Hallettsville, 56-14.
Notes: Boling (3-3, 0-1) and Hallettsville (5-1, 1-0) play for the 12th time. Hallettsville leads the series 8-3. Boling lost to Yoakum in its district opener. Hallettsville started district with a win over Hempstead, and is ranked No. 3 in the state poll. Hallettsville is yielding an average of just over 10 points per game. Hallettsville’s Price Pruett has rushed for 615 yards and eight touchdowns.
Yoakum Bulldogs at Columbus Cardinals
Last year: Columbus, 35-14 & 38-22.
Notes: Yoakum (5-1, 1-0) and Columbus (4-2, 1-0) met twice last season. Columbus won the district contest and defeated Yoakum again in the regional round of the playoffs. Columbus opened district play with a win over Hitchcock. Columbus has scored 40 points or more in its last five games. Yoakum beat Boling in its district opener, and is ranked No. 5 in the state poll. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones has rushed for 894 yards and 15 touchdowns.
District 15-3A, Division I
Palacios Sharks at Industrial Cobras
Last year: Industrial, 45-20.
Notes: Palacios (1-5, 1-1) travels to Vanderbilt to play Industrial (6-1, 3-0) for the 10th straight season. Industrial has a 7-2 edge during that span. Palacios is coming off its bye week. Industrial defeated Orange Grove last week, and is ranked No. 4 in the state poll. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 700 yards and five touchdowns. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 821 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Mason Roe has 22 catches for 485 yards and eight touchdowns.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Orange Grove Bulldogs at Edna Cowboys
Last year: Edna, 36-14.
Notes: Orange Grove (3-3, 1-1) makes the 122-mile trip to play Edna (5-2, 3-0). Orange Grove is coming off a district loss to Industrial. Edna has defeated its three district opponents by a combined score of 143-22. Edna’s Dreydan Ashford has rushed for 717 yards and 10 touchdowns, Jaiden Clay has passed for 1,150 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Joshua Muncrief has 25 receptions for 416 yards and six touchdowns.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Aransas Pass Panthers at Goliad Tigers
Last year: Aransas Pass, 28-19.
Notes: Aransas Pass (0-7, 0-3) travels to Goliad (4-2, 1-1) for its fifth road game. Aransas Pass has been outscored 163-15 in its three district losses. Goliad is coming off a win against Mathis. Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke has passed for 762 yards and four touchdowns, and Jesse Martinez has 23 catches for 333 yards and one touchdown.
District 14-3A, Division II
Rice Consolidated Raiders at Van Vleck Leopards
Last year: Van Vleck, 22-14.
Notes: Rice Consolidated (2-4, 0-1) travels from Altair to play Van Vleck (3-3, 1-0). Rice Consolidated lost its district opener against Tidehaven. Van Vleck has won three straight games and opened district with a victory over Danbury. Van Vleck’s Cam Austin has rushed for 610 yards and six touchdowns.
Tidehaven Tigers at Brazos Cougars
Last year: Tidehaven, 42-6.
Notes: Tidehaven (3-2, 1-0) travels from El Maton to Wallis to play Brazos (1-5, 0-1). Tidehaven opened district play with a win over Rice Consolidated. Brazos has lost five straight games, including its district opener against East Bernard. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has rushed for 618 yards and eight touchdowns.
District 15-3A, Division II
Stockdale Brahmas at Karnes City Badgers
Last year: Karnes City, 28-27.
Notes: Stockdale (2-5, 1-2) and Karnes City (2-4, 1-1) play for the 20th consecutive season. Stockdale holds a 10-9 edge during that span. Stockdale is coming off a loss against Poth. Karnes City defeated Dilley last week, giving interim coach Donnie Dziuk his first win as a head coach. Karnes City’s Warrick Thompson has three interceptions.
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Natalia Mustangs
Last year: Natalia, 43-21.
Notes: Nixon-Smiley (2-4, 0-2) and Natalia (6-1, 3-0) play for the 10th consecutive season. Natalia has a 6-3 edge during that span. Nixon-Smiley is coming off its bye week. Natalia beat George West last week. Nixon-Smiley’s Bradyn Martinez has rushed for 646 yards and six touchdowns.
District 13-2A, Division I
Shiner Comanches at Flatonia Bulldogs
Last year: Shiner, 49-0.
Notes: Shiner (6-0, 0-0) goes for its 18th straight win over Flatonia (3-2, 1-0). Shiner is coming off its bye week, and is ranked No. 2 in the state poll. Shiner is allowing an average of 8.5 points per game. Flatonia opened district play with a win over Schulenburg. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks has rushed for 711 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Drew Wenske has three interceptions.
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Weimar Wildcats
Last year: Weimar, 27-12.
Notes: Schulenburg (3-4, 0-1) and Weimar (2-5, 0-1) play for the 78th time. Schulenburg leads the series 49-27-1 and has won 11 of the last 15 games. Schulenburg lost its district opener to Flatonia, and Weimar fell in its district opener to Ganado. Each team has scored in double digits in three games.
Radio: KTIM, 89.1 FM.
Internet: KTIM.org.
Stream: KTIM.org & portal.stretchinternet.com/ktim/#live.
District 15-2A, Division I
Three Rivers Bulldogs at Bloomington Bobcats
Last year: Three Rivers, 52-0.
Notes: Three Rivers (5-2, 1-0) travels to Bloomington (2-5, 0-1) to continue district play. Three Rivers opened district play with a win over Freer. Bloomington lost its district opener against No. 1 Refugio, and has lost 34 consecutive district games. Bloomington’s Luis Samayoa has three interceptions.
Kenedy Lions at Freer Buckaroos
Last year: Kenedy, 28-27.
Notes: Kenedy (4-1, 0-0) travels to Freer (2-4, 0-1) to open district play. Kenedy has not played a game since defeating La Villa on Sept. 24. Freer dropped its district opener to Three Rivers. Kenedy’s Geovanni Gibson has rushed for 576 yards and eight touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division II
Falls City Beavers vs. Louise Hornets, 7 p.m., at Ganado
Last year: Falls City, 47-0.
Notes: Falls City (5-1, 2-0) travels to Ganado’s Indian Stadium to take on Louise (5-2, 3-0) in a battle for the outright district lead. Falls City is coming off a win over Yorktown, and is ranked No. 7 in the state poll. Falls City is yielding an average of just over 10 points per game. Louise outscored its three district opponents by a combined margin of 109-12. Louise’s Andrew Huerta has 26 receptions for 420 yards and four touchdowns.
Pettus Eagles at Yorktown Wildcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: Yorktown, 51-7.
Notes: Pettus (0-5, 0-2) resumes district play against Yorktown (4-3, 2-1). Pettus forfeited its district game against Falls City for a lack of players and had a bye last week. Yorktown looks to bounce back from a loss to Falls City. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for an area-leading 1,707 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield has an area-leading 47 receptions for 813 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Woodsboro Eagles at Runge Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
Last year: Runge, 52-24.
Notes: Woodsboro (1-5, 1-2) and Runge (0-5, 0-2) have struggled on offense this season. Runge has scored a total of 25 points and Woodsboro has scored a total of 39 points. Woodsboro’s lone win came over Pettus.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Sacred Heart Indians at St. Paul Cardinals
Last year: St. Paul, 35-14.
Notes: Sacred Heart (4-2, 1-0) travels from Hallettsville to Shiner’s Comanche Stadium to play Lavaca County rival St. Paul (4-1, 1-0) for the 61st time. Sacred Heart leads the series 36-22-2, but St. Paul has won nine of the last 10 meetings. Sacred Heart opened district play with a win over Temple Central Texas Christian. St. Paul defeated San Antonio Holy Cross in its district opener. St. Paul's Jake Wachsmuth was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football private school coach of the week. Sacred Heart’s Austin Kutac has passed for 707 yards and nine touchdowns, and Brady Haas has 20 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns. St Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 1,088 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet: txthunderradio.com.
Stream: shboosters.com.
Twitter: @PLScamardo2
Compiled by Mike Forman
