Thursday
- SMU 55, Tulane 26
Saturday
- Kansas State 25, Texas Tech 24
- Georgia State 28, Texas State 16
- ETBU 37, Austin College 30
- Hardin-Simmons 69, Southwestern 7
- Belhaven 24, Howard Payne 10
- McNeese State 28, Incarnate Word 20
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 72, Sul Ross State 14
- Texas Lutheran 28, McMurry 21
- Sam Houston State 42, Jacksonville State 7
- SAGU 38, Lyon College 21
- Texas A&M-Kingsville 28, Western New Mexico 19
- Trinity 66, Sewanee 7
- Texas Wesleyan 56, Louisiana College 39
- Rice 30, UAB 24
- Liberty 35, North Texas 26
