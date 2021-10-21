(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
Victoria West Warriors at Corpus Christi Moody Trojans
Last year: West, 49-21.
Notes: West (4-3, 3-2) travels to Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium to take on Moody (4-3, 2-3) in a game filled with playoff implications. West has defeated Moody the previous five times the teams have played. West is coming off a win over Corpus Christi Ray, and Moody dropped a three-point decision to Flour Bluff last week. West’s Braden Luedeker has passed for 1,247 yards and nine touchdowns, D’andre Fillmore and Dion Green have combined for 57 receptions for 1.047 yards and seven touchdowns, and Fillmore and Jordan Thibodeaux each have five interceptions.
Victoria East Titans at Gregory-Portland Wildcats
Last year: East, 33-31.
Notes: East (4-3. 3-2) visits Gregory-Portland (5-3, 5-1) in an almost must-win situation to maintain its playoff hopes. East leads the overall series 5-4. East had a bye last week. Gregory-Portland defeated Corpus Christi King for its third straight win. East’s Jadon Williams has passed for 1,424 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 799 yards and seven touchdowns, and Terrance Terrell and Thomas Vargas have combined for 52 receptions for 752 yards and 12 touchdowns.
TAPPS Division II, District 4
St. Joseph Flyers at Fort Bend Christian Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Fort Bend Christian, 49-8.
Notes: St. Joseph (4-3, 0-2) travels to Sugar Land to play Fort Bend Christian (4-2, 2-0) for the sixth straight season. Fort Bend Christian owns a 3-2 edge during that span. St. Joseph attempts to bounce back from district losses to Houston Second Baptist and Houston Lutheran South. Fort Bend Christian has scored 53 points in each of its district wins. St. Joseph’s Gage Barrera has rushed for 1,025 yards and 11 touchdowns.
District 12-4A, Division I
El Campo Ricebirds at Bay City Blackcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: El Campo, 42-8.
Notes: El Campo (6-1, 2-0) and Bay City (2-4, 0-2) meet for the 118th time and 102nd consecutive year in the state’s oldest continuous rivalry. El Campo leads the series 64-44-9 and has won 14 of the last 15 meetings. El Campo is ranked No. 3 in the state poll and will be making its first trip to Memorial Stadium, which opened last season. El Campo is coming off a win over Brazosport. El Campo’s Rueben Owens was named the Class 4A Built Ford Tough player of the week and leads the area in rushing with 1,666 yards and 26 touchdowns. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 727 yards and nine touchdowns. Bay City looks to bounce back from a loss to Columbia. Bay City’s Karius Luster has three interceptions.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM & KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Internet: KULPRadio.com & globecomsports.com.
District 15-4A, Division I
Beeville Trojans at Tuloso-Midway Warriors
Last year: Tuloso-Midway, 21-19.
Notes: Beeville (3-4, 1-1) travels to Corpus Christi to play Tuloso-Midway (1-6, 0-2). Beeville has won two of the last three games between the teams. Beeville pulled into the thick of the playoff race with a win over Alice last week. Tuloso-Midway suffered its fifth straight loss when it played Calhoun.
Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM.
District 12-4A, Division II
La Marque Cougars at Wharton Tigers
Last year: La Marque, 17-14.
Notes: La Marque (4-2, 1-1) plays Wharton (0-7, 0-2) for the fourth straight season in district play. La Marque has won two of the three previous games. Both of La Marque’s district games have been decided by one point. Wharton lost to Sweeny last week and has lost 18 straight games.
District 13-4A, Division II
Cuero Gobblers at Navasota Rattlers
Last year: Cuero, 38-21.
Notes: Cuero (6-1, 2-0) makes the 139-mile trip to Navasota (3-4, 1-1) attempting to maintain at least a share of the district lead. Cuero is coming off a win over Giddings, and is ranked No. 9 in the state poll. Giddings was the third opponent Cuero has limited to seven points or less. Navasota defeated La Grange last week. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 780 yards and 14 touchdowns, Jerry Rossett has passed for 1,446 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Exavier Durham and LeBron Johnson have combined for 56 receptions for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Livestream: youtube.com.
La Grange Leopards at Gonzales Apaches
Last year: La Grange, 49-25.
Notes: La Grange (3-4, 0-2) and Gonzales (2-5, 0-2) seek their first district win. La Grange has lost to Cuero and Navasota, and Gonzales has lost to Giddings and Smiithville. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has passed for 857 yards and four touchdowns, and Braden Barfield has an area-leading six interceptions.
Radio: KBUK, 104.9 FM & KTIM, 89.1 FM & KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Internet: kvlgkbuk.com & KTIM.org & gonzalesradio.org.
District 12-3A, Division I
Hallettsville Brahmas at Yoakum Bulldogs
Last year: Hallettsville, 42-13.
Notes: Hallettsville (6-1, 2-0) travels to Bulldog Stadium to play Yoakum (5-2, 1-1) for the 77th time. Hallettsville leads the series 39-36-1. Hallettsville is coming off a win over Boling and is ranked No. 3 in the state poll. Hallettsville is yielding an average of 10 points per game and five points per game over the last five games. Yoakum lost to Columbus last weekend and fell out of the state rankings. Hallettsville’s Price Pruett has rushed for 734 yards and 11 touchdowns. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones has rushed for 1,078 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet: txthunderradio.com.
District 15-3A, Division I
Edna Cowboys at Palacios Sharks
Last year: Edna, 38-21.
Notes: Edna (6-2, 4-0) visits Palacios (1-6, 1-2) with a chance to move into the outright district lead. A win by Edna would move it a half-game ahead of idle Industrial. Edna’s closest margin of victory in a district game was its 19-point win over Orange Grove last week. Palacios is coming off a loss to Industrial. Edna’s Dreydan Ashford has rushed for 868 yards and 11 touchdowns, Jaiden Clay has passed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Joshua Muncrief has 28 catches for 478 yards and seven touchdowns. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 813 yards and six touchdowns.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Internet: globecomsports.com.
Goliad Tigers at Orange Grove Bulldogs
Last year: Orange Grove, 50-26.
Notes: Goliad (5-2, 2-1) travels to Orange Grove (3-4, 1-2) looking to move closer to a playoff berth. Goliad has won two straight district games since losing to Edna. Orange Grove is coming off a loss to Edna. Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke has passed for 799 yards and four touchdowns, and Jesse Martinez has 24 catches for 354 yards and one touchdown.
District 14-3A, Division II
Van Vleck Leopards at Tidehaven Tigers
Last year: Tidehaven, 24-0.
Notes: Van Vleck (4-3, 2-0) travels to El Maton to take on Matagorda County rival Tidehaven (4-2, 2-0). Tidehaven has won 18 of the past 30 games between the teams. The winner will remain at least tied for the district lead. Van Vleck is coming off a win over Rice Consolidated. Tidehaven defeated Brazos in a game that featured three interceptions returned for a touchdown by Jose Martinez. Van Vleck’s Cam Austin has rushed for 752 yards and seven touchdowns, and Corey Austin has three interceptions. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has rushed for 732 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Internet: globecomsports.com.
East Bernard Brahmas at Rice Consolidated Raiders
Last year: East Bernard, 20-0.
Notes: East Bernard (6-1, 2-0) travels to Altair to play Rice Consolidated (2-5, 0-2) for the fourth consecutive season. East Bernard has won the previous three games. East Bernard defeated Danbury last week for its sixth straight win since dropping its season opener to Edna. Rice Consolidated lost to Van Vleck last week. Rice Consolidated’s Dyren Johnson has three interceptions.
Internet: KULPRadio.com.
District 15-3A, Division II
Poth Pirates at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs
Last year: Poth, 54-2.
Notes: Poth (6-1, 4-0) and Nixon-Smiley (2-5, 0-3) play for the 20th time since 1994. Poth holds a 15-4 edge in those meetings. Poth has outscored its district competition 187-7. Nixon-Smiley is coming off a loss to Natalia.
Karnes City Badgers at George West Longhorns
Last year: George West, 34-0.
Notes: Karnes City (2-5, 1-2) and George West (1-6, 1-2) meet in a game with playoff implications. Karnes City lost to Stockdale last week, and George West lost to Poth. Karnes City’s Warrick Thompson has intercepted three passes.
District 13-2A, Division I
Weimar Wildcats at Shiner Comanches
Last year: Shiner, 57-14.
Notes: Weimar (2-6, 0-2) and Shiner (7-0, 1-0) play for the 49th time. Shiner leads the series 33-15 and has won the last nine meetings. Weimar scored a total of seven points in district losses to Ganado and Schulenburg. Shiner opened district play last week with a win over Flatonia, and is ranked No. 2 in the state poll. Shiner will be presented the UIL’s Class 2A Lone Star Cup it won for the 2019-2020 school year at the game. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks has rushed for 934 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Drew Wenske has three interceptions.
Ganado Indians at Schulenburg Shorthorns
Last year: Ganado, 28-21.
Notes: Ganado (3-4, 1-0) and Schulenburg (4-4, 1-1) play for the eighth consecutive season. Schulenburg holds a 4-3 edge during that span. Ganado is coming off its bye week, while Schulenburg defeated Weimar for its first district win. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,073 yards and eight touchdowns, and Riley Hurt has 43 receptions for 495 yards and four touchdowns.
District 15-2A, Division I
Three Rivers Bulldogs at Refugio Bobcats
Last year: Refugio, 51-7.
Notes: Three Rivers (6-2, 2-0) and Refugio (7-0, 1-0) play for the 26th time. Refugio leads the series 20-5. Three Rivers was the only district team to score against Refugio last season. Refugio had a bye last week and is ranked No. 1 in the state poll. Refugio has won 29 straight district games. Refugio has scored at least 55 points in every game this season. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 1,682 yards and 28 touchdowns, and Jordan Kelley has 29 receptions for 555 yards and nine touchdowns. Kelley and Antwaan Gross each have three interceptions and each have returned one for a touchdown.
Bloomington Bobcats at Kenedy Lions
Last year: Kenedy, 44-0.
Notes: Bloomington (2-6, 0-2) continues district play against Kenedy (5-1, 1-0). Kenedy opened district with a win over Freer last week. Bloomington lost to Three Rivers last week. Bloomington scored a total of 50 points in its two wins and a total of 12 in its six losses. Bloomington has lost 35 consecutive district games. Bloomington’s Luis Samayoa has three interceptions. Kenedy’s Geovanni Gibson and Jaydin Chapa have combined to rush for 1,157 yards and 15 touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division II
Runge Yellowjackets at Falls City Beavers, 7 p.m.
Last year: Falls City, 56-20.
Notes: Karnes County rivals Runge (0-6, 0-3) and Falls City (6-1, 3-0) meet. Falls City has won 21 straight games in the series. Runge has struggled on offense, scoring a total of 32 points this season. Falls City has yielded a total of 53 points this season. Falls City took the outright district lead with a win over Louise last week, and is ranked No. 7 in the state poll. Falls City’s Wesley Molina has three interceptions.
Louise Hornets at Pettus Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Louise, 47-13.
Notes: Louise (5-3, 3-1) visits Pettus (0-6, 0-3) needing a win to set up a showdown next week against Yorktown for second place in district. Louise has yielded 12 points in its five wins and 112 points in its three losses. Pettus has scored a total of 14 points this season.
Agua Dulce Longhorns at Woodsboro Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Agua Dulce, 48-14.
Notes: Agua Dulce (1-4, 1-2) has won two straight games against Woodsboro (2-5, 2-2) after losing its previous 13. Woodsboro could clinch the fourth-place playoff berth with a win. Woodsboro defeated Runge last week and is attempting to win two consecutive games for the first time since 2018.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
John Paul II Guardians at Sacred Heart Indians
Last year: Sacred Heart, 19-14.
Notes: John Paul II (2-5, 0-1) travels from Schertz to Hallettsville to play Sacred Heart (4-3, 1-1) for the eighth time. Sacred Heart leads the series 5-2. John Paul II lost its district opener to Temple Central Texas Christian, and Sacred Heart lost to Shiner St. Paul. Sacred Heart’s Korbin Koehne has rushed for 834 yards and nine touchdowns, Austin Kutac has passed for 808 yards and nine touchdowns, and Brady Haas has 26 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns.
SATURDAY
District 15-4A, Division I
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers, 2:30 p.m.
Last year: Calhoun, 77-76.
Notes: Calhoun (4-2, 2-0) travels from Port Lavaca to Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium to play Miller (4-3, 1-1). The teams engaged in a high-scoring affair last season that was decided when Calhoun stopped a Miller two-point conversion attempt. Calhoun will put its option offense up against Miller’s passing attack. Calhoun is coming off a win over Tuloso-Midway, and Miller looks to bounce back from a loss to Calallen. Calhoun’s Esteban Cruz, Adrian Chambers, Tony Hensley and Jacob Laughlin have combined to rush for 1,752 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
