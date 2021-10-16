(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Moody
- Victoria East at Gregory-Portland
TAPPS Division II, District 4
- St. Joseph at Fort Bend Christian, 7 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division I
- El Campo at Bay City, 7 p.m.
District 15-4A, Division I
- Beeville at Tuloso-Midway
District 12-4A, Division II
- La Marque at Wharton
District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero at Navasota
- La Grange at Gonzales
District 12-3A, Division I
- Hallettsville at Yoakum
District 15-3A, Division I
- Edna at Palacios
- Goliad at Orange Grove
District 14-3A, Division II
- Van Vleck at Tidehaven
- East Bernard at Rice Consolidated
District 15-3A, Division II
- Poth at Nixon-Smiley
- Karnes City at George West
District 13-2A, Division I
- Weimar at Shiner
- Ganado at Schulenburg
District 15-2A, Division I
- Three Rivers at Refugio
- Bloomington at Kenedy
District 16-2A, Division II
- Runge at Falls City, 7 p.m.
- Louise at Pettus, 7 p.m.
- Agua Dulce at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
- Schertz John Paul II at Hallettsville Sacred Heart
SATURDAY
District 15-4A, Division I
Calhoun at Corpus Christi Miller, 2:30 p.m.
