FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria West 39, Corpus Christi Moody 22
- Gregory-Portland 20, Victoria East 17
TAPPS Division II, District 4
- Fort Bend Christian 63, Victoria St. Joseph 7
District 12-4A, Division I
- El Campo 45, Bay City 12
District 15-4A, Division I
- Beeville 35, Tuloso-Midway 0
District 12-4A, Division II
- La Marque 31, Wharton 24
District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero 55, Navasota 14
- La Grange 34, Gonzales 0
District 12-3A, Division I
- Hallettsville 21, Yoakum 14
District 15-3A, Division I
- Edna 47, Palacios 14
- Orange Grove 24, Goliad 20
District 14-3A, Division II
- Van Vleck 49, Tidehaven 27
- East Bernard 43, Rice Consolidated 6
District 15-3A, Division II
- Poth 49, Nixon-Smiley 0
- Karnes City 34, George West 14
District 13-2A, Division I
- Shiner 70, Weimar 0
- Ganado 35, Schulenburg 0
District 15-2A, Division I
- Refugio 55, Three Rivers 0
- Kenedy 66, Bloomington 0
District 16-2A, Division II
- Falls City 59, Runge 0
- Louise 42, Pettus 0
- Woodsboro 21, Agua Dulce 9
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38, Schertz John Paul II 20
SATURDAY
District 15-4A, Division I
- Calhoun at Corpus Christi Miller, 2:30 p.m.
