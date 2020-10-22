FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
Victoria West Warriors at Victoria East Titans
Last year: East, 21-14.
Notes: West (1-1, 1-0) and East (2-2, 1-2) play for the 11th time at Memorial Stadium. East leads the series 7-3 and has won the last two games between the teams. East is coming off of district losses to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Corpus Christi Flour Bluff. West opened district with a win over Corpus Christi King. West’s Blake Buzzell has passed for 448 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns. East’s Alan Jimenez has rushed for 229 yards and five touchdowns, and Jadon Williams has rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns.
TAPPS Division II, District 4
Fort Bend Christian Eagles at Victoria St. Joseph Flyers, 7 p.m.
Last year: St. Joseph, 31-17.
Notes: Fort Bend Christian (3-1, 2-0) travels from Sugar Land to Patti Welder Stadium to play St. Joseph (1-1, 0-1) for the fifth straight season. The teams have split the previous four games. Fort Bend Christian is coming off a win over Spring Frassati. St. Joseph looks to bounce back from a district-opening loss to Houston Lutheran South. St. Joseph’s Jace Saddler rushed for 111 yards against Lutheran South.
District 12-4A, Division I
Bay City Blackcats at El Campo Ricebirds, 7 p.m.
Last year: El Campo, 40-14.
Notes: Bay City (5-2, 1-1) travels to Ricebird Stadium to play El Campo (5-1, 2-0) for the 117th time and 101st consecutive year in the state’s oldest continuous rivalry. El Campo is ranked No. 9 in the state poll and has won 13 of the last 14 meetings. El Campo is coming off a win over Brazosport, and Bay City lost to Columbia last week. Bay City’s Avery Smith has passed for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 906 yards and seven touchdowns. Bay City’s Ray Bibbins has 25 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns, and has intercepted three passes. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 884 yards and nine touchdowns, and Rueben Owens has rushed for 731 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM & KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM
Internet: globecomsports.com & KULPRadio.com
District 15-4A, Division I
Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers at Calhoun Sandcrabs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Miller (4-3, 1-1) travels to Sandcrab Stadium to play Calhoun (6-1, 2-0) for the first time since 2009 when they were last district opponents. Calhoun won that game 73-7. Miller is coming off a district loss to Calallen, which is ranked No. 5 in the state poll. Calhoun is ranked No. 4 in the state poll and defeated Tuloso-Midway last week. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 1,340 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Jarius Stewart has rushed for 869 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM
Tuloso-Midway Warriors at Beeville Trojans
Last year: Beeville, 28-14.
Notes: Tuloso-Midway (3-4, 0-2) and Beeville (2-5, 0-2) seek their first district win. Both teams have lost their last three games. Beeville’s William Harper has passed for 990 yards and nine touchdowns, and Jalen Spicer has rushed for 610 yards and nine touchdowns and has 25 catches for 457 yards and six touchdowns.
Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM
District 12-4A, Division II
Wharton Tigers vs. La Marque Cougars, at Texas City
Last year: La Marque, 21-14.
Notes: Wharton (0-7, 0-2) seeks its first win of the season when it plays La Marque (2-4, 2-0). The teams have split their two games since becoming district opponents. Wharton’s Sterling Harris has passed for 1,187 yards and 12 touchdowns, Keijon Waddell has rushed for 775 yards and two touchdowns, and James Jones has an area-leading 29 receptions for 562 yards and six touchdowns.
District 13-4A, Division II
Navasota Rattlers at Cuero Gobblers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Navasota (4-2, 2-0) travels to Gobbler Stadium to play Cuero (3-4, 1-1) after opening district with wins over Smithville and La Grange. Cuero opened district with a win over La Grange before losing to Giddings last week. Cuero has gone 3-1 at home and 0-3 on the road. Cuero’s Jerry Rossett has passed for 777 yards and six touchdowns, and Exavier Durham has 21 catches for 345 yards and two touchdowns.
Internet: gobblersports.com
Gonzales Apaches at La Grange Leopards
Last year: Gonzales (1-6, 0-2) and La Grange (3-4, 0-2) play for the first time since 2017, when they were last district opponents. Gonzales won that game 23-13. Both teams seek their first district win. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has passed for 678 yards and five touchdowns.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM & KBUK, 104.9 FM
District 12-3A, Division I
Yoakum Bulldogs at Hallettsville Brahmas
Last year: Hallettsville, 18-7.
Notes: Yoakum (5-1, 1-1) travels to Brahma Memorial Stadium to play Hallettsville (5-2, 2-0) for the 76th time. Hallettsville leads the series 38-36-1. Yoakum is coming off a loss to Columbus that knocked it out of the state poll. Hallettsville defeated Boling last week. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones, Deandre Enoch-Johnson and Dorien Hights have combined to rush for 1,268 yards and 14 touchdowns. Hallettsville’s Trace Patek has passed for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns, Johnathon Brooks has rushed for 1,077 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 26 catches for 360 yards and one touchdown,
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
District 15-3A, Division I
Palacios Sharks at Edna Cowboys
Last year: Edna, 28-14.
Notes: Palacios (4-2, 2-1) and Edna (4-4, 4-0) met in the bi-district playoffs last season before moving into the same district. Palacios looks to bounce back from a loss to Industrial. Edna has won four straight district games, including last week’s win over Mathis. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 839 yards and nine touchdowns. Edna’s Jaiden Clay has passed for 611 yards and five touchdowns, and Cameron Thornton has 20 receptions for 326 yards and two touchdowns.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM
Internet: globecomsports.com
Mathis Pirates at Goliad Tigers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Mathis (0-3, 0-3) and Goliad (0-6, 0-3) play for the first time since 2017, when they were last district opponents. Goliad won that game 58-21. Both teams are seeking their first win of the season. Five of Goliad’s six losses are by nine points or less.
District 14-3A, Division II
East Bernard Brahmas at Tidehaven Tigers
Last year: East Bernard, 34-24.
Notes: East Bernard (6-1, 3-0) travels to El Maton seeking its fourth straight win over Tidehaven (4-3, 2-1). One of those wins came in the 2018 quarterfinals. East Bernard is ranked No. 5 in the state poll and has won three consecutive games since losing to Shiner. Tidehaven has won its last two games, including a shutout win over Van Vleck last week. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has passed for 759 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 660 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Internet: KULPRadio.com & globecomsports.com
Brazos Cougars at Van Vleck Leopards
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Brazos (2-5, 1-2) travels from Wallis to play Van Vleck (2-4, 2-1) for the first time since 2015, when they were last district opponents. Van Vleck won that game 42-14. Brazos picked up its first district win against Danbury last week. Van Vleck was shut out by Tidehaven. Van Vleck’s Sam Bree has rushed for 1,104 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Payton Brown has passed for 880 yards and six touchdowns.
Internet: globecomsports.com
Danbury Panthers at Rice Consolidated Raiders
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Danbury (1-4, 0-3) travels to Altair to play Rice Consolidated (2-5, 1- 2) for the first time since 2017. Rice Consolidated won that non-district game 41-12. Rice Consolidated has lost two games since opening district with a win over Tidehaven.
District 16-2A, Division II
Louise Hornets at Yorktown Wildcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Louise (5-2, 3-2) and Yorktown (4-3, 3-1) play for the first time since 2015, when they were last district opponents. Yorktown won that game 44-38. Yorktown is coming off its bye week. Louise defeated Pettus last week. Louise’s Daylon Machicek has passed for 799 yards and 10 touchdowns. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 1,203 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield has 22 receptions for 406 yards and five touchdowns. Barefield also has three interceptions, and DeQuan Clay shares the area lead with four interceptions and has returned all four for touchdowns.
Agua Dulce Longhorns at Falls City Beavers, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Agua Dulce (0-3, 0-3) and Falls City (5-2, 4-0) last played in the 2018 bi-district playoffs. Falls City won that game 75-12. Falls City is ranked No. 9 in the state poll and can clinch a share of the district championship and top playoff seed with a win.
Runge Yellowjackets at Pettus Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Runge, 27-7.
Notes: Runge (5-2, 3-1) goes for its fourth straight win over Pettus (0-4, 0-4). Runge suffered its first district loss to Falls City last week, which snapped a five-game winning streak.
Non-District
Houston Kinkaid Falcons at Shiner St. Paul Cardinals, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: St. Paul (3-1) was scheduled to play Schulenburg, but the game was canceled. Kinkaid (4-0) is coming off a win over Rockport-Fulton. St. Paul defeated Bryan Brazos Christian last week. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 598 yards and seven touchdowns.
SATURDAY
District 15-3A, Division II
Karnes City Badgers at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Karnes City (2-5, 1-2) and Nixon-Smiley (2-5, 0-4) had played for 14 consecutive seasons until Karnes City moved to Division I the last two years. Karnes City led the series 9-5 and dropped back to Division II this season. Karnes City lost to George West on Monday night so this game had to be played on Saturday because of the UIL’s five-day rule. Karnes City’s Ryan Mathis has passed for 809 yards and five touchdowns, and Aaron Smith has 28 receptions for 351 yards and three touchdowns.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians vs. Schertz John Paul II Guardians, 1 p.m., San Marcos Academy
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Sacred Heart (0-2, 0-1) and John Paul II (2-1, 0-1) play for the seventh time and first time since 2013, when they were last district opponents. Sacred Heart leads the series 4-2. Sacred Heart attempts to bounce back from a district-opening loss to San Antonio Holy Cross. John Paul II suffered a district-opening loss to Temple Central Texas Christian. John Paul II is coached by former Woodsboro coach Max McGehee.
