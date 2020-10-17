Monday’s Game
District 15-3A, Division II
George West at Karnes City, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
District 15-5A, Division I
Victoria West at Victoria East, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division II, District 4
Fort Bend Christian at Victoria St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division I
Bay City at El Campo, 7 p.m.
District 15-4A, Division I
Corpus Christi Miller at Calhoun, 7:30 p.m.
Tuloso-Midway at Beeville, 7:30 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division II
Wharton vs. La Marque, at Texas City, 7:30 p.m.
District 13-4A, Division II
Navasota at Cuero, 7:30 p.m.
Gonzales at La Grange, 7:30 p.m.
District 12-3A, Division I
Yoakum at Hallettsville, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-3A, Division I
Palacios at Edna, 7:30 p.m.
Mathis at Goliad, 7:30 p.m.
District 14-3A, Division II
East Bernard at Tidehaven, 7:30 p.m.
Brazos at Van Vleck, 7:30 p.m.
Danbury at Rice Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.
District 16-2A, Division II
Louise at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Agua Dulce at Falls City, 7:30 p.m.
Runge at Pettus, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Schertz John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.
Non-District
Schulenburg at Shiner St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
District 15-3A, Division II
Karnes City at Nixon-Smiley, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.