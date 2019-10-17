FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Veterans
Memorial Eagles at
Victoria East Titans
Last year:
- Veterans Memorial, 61-13.
Notes:
- Veterans Memorial (5-1, 3-1) travels to Memorial Stadium to play East (3-4, 3-2) in a game that has playoff implications. Veterans Memorial has lost to Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, and East has lost to Corpus Christi Miller and Flour Bluff in district. East’s Trent Nieto has intercepted three passes.
Radio:
- KITE, 97.5 FM.
Twitter:
- @reycastillo361
District 15-5A, Division II
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Floresville Tigers
Last year:
- Calhoun, 77-29.
Notes:
- Calhoun (4-2, 2-1) travels from Port Lavaca to play Floresville (1-5, 0-3). Calhoun is currently tied for third place in district, and is ranked No. 9 in the state poll. Floresville’s lone win was over Carrizo Springs. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 1,308 yards and 15 touchdowns, Conner Kestler has rushed for 672 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Jarius Stewart has intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown.
Radio:
- KNAL, 93.3 FM.
TAPPS Division II, District 5
Victoria St. Joseph Flyers at Houston Lutheran South Pioneers, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Lutheran South, 42-0.
Notes:
- St. Joseph (3-1, 0-1) travels to play Lutheran South (5-1, 1-0) for the fourth straight season. Lutheran South has won the previous three games. St. Joseph looks to bounce back from a district-opening loss to Houston Second Baptist. Lutheran South opened district with a win over Fort Bend Christian.
District 13-4A, Division I
Sealy Tigers at
El Campo Ricebirds
Last year:
- Sealy, 34-14.
Notes:
- Sealy (5-1, 1-1) comes off its bye week and plays El Campo (6-1, 2-1). El Campo is coming off a win over Brazosport, which defeated Sealy the previous week. Sealy’s defense has not allowed more than 21 points in a game. The El Campo offense has scored more than 21 points in six games. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 979 yards and 16 touchdowns and scored an area-leading 102 points, and Charles Shorter has rushed for 646 yards and nine touchdowns.
Radio:
- KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
Internet:
Brazosport Exporters at Bay City Blackcats
Last year:
- Brazosport, 27-26.
Notes:
- Brazosport (4-2, 1-1) travels from Freeport to play Bay City (0-6, 0-3). Brazosport has won five of its last seven games against Bay City. Brazosport is coming off a loss to El Campo, and Bay City lost to Fulshear last week. Bay City’s Marcus Edwards has intercepted an area-leading five passes.
Radio:
- KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Internet:
District 15-4A, Division I
Gonzales Apaches at Beeville Trojans
Last year:
- Gonzales, 24-13.
Notes:
- Gonzales (5-1, 1-0) and Beeville (7-0, 1-0) meet with at least a share of the district lead at stake. Gonzales has won five straight games under first-year coach Michael Waldie. Beeville has won seven straight under coach Chris Soza, who is in his first year in his second stint at Beeville. Gonzales’ Heath Henke has rushed for 687 yards and 11 touchdowns. Beeville’s Seth Gomez has passed for 775 yards and nine touchdowns, and Andre Trevino has intercepted three passes.
Radio:
- KCTI, 88.1 FM & KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Twitter:
- @mayirsi
District 11-4A Division II
Wharton Tigers at
Sweeny Bulldogs, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Wharton, 17-15.
Notes:
- Wharton (3-3, 1-0) ended a two-game losing streak to Sweeny (4-2, 1-0) last season. Wharton has won five of its last seven games against Sweeny. This game decided the district championship last season. Wharton’s Donovan Krushall has passed for an area-leading 1,127 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Joerell Davis has an area-leading 29 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns and has intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown. Wharton’s James Jones has added 20 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns.
District 13-4A, Division II
Cuero Gobblers at
Llano Yellowjackets
Last year:
- Cuero, 55-16.
Notes:
- Cuero (1-5, 0-1) makes the 167-mile trip to play Llano (4-2, 0-1) in a critical game for its playoff chances. Cuero is coming off a district-opening loss to Bandera to extend its losing streak to five games. Llano lost its district opener to Navarro. Cuero is averaging just over 12 points per game in its five losses.
Radio:
- KTXN, 98.7 FM.
Internet:
District 13-4A, Division I
Columbus Cardinals at Palacios Sharks
Last year:
- Columbus, 42-6.
Notes:
- Palacios (5-1, 1-0) plays Columbus (4-2, 1-0) after defeating Rice Consolidated for its first district-opening win since 2014. Columbus won its district opener over Hitchcock. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 999 yards and 12 touchdowns, Gary Haynes has rushed for 636 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Jordin Nemes and Xzavier Haynes have combined to intercept six passes.
Boling Bulldogs at Rice Consolidated Raiders
Last year:
- Rice Cons., 40-7.
Notes:
- Boling (1-4, 0-1) travels to Altair to play Rice Consolidated (2-3, 0-1). Both teams look to bounce back from district-opening losses. Rice Consolidated’s Ian Hargrove has rushed for 627 yards and five touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division I
Hallettsville Brahmas at Yoakum Bulldogs
Last year:
- Yoakum, 42-20.
Notes:
- Hallettsville (4-1, 1-0) and Yoakum (2-4, 0-1) play for the 75th time. Hallettsville has a 37-36-1 edge in the series. Hallettsville has won four straight games, including last week’s district opener against Edna. Yoakum lost its district opener to Industrial. Hallettsville’s Lane Linhart has passed for 802 yards and seven touchdowns, and Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Radio:
- KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet:
Twitter:
- @TylerTyre
Industrial Cobras at
Goliad Tigers
Last year:
- Goliad, 44-6.
Notes:
- Industrial (5-1, 1-0) travels from Vanderbilt to play Goliad (1-5, 1-0). Industrial won its district opener over Yoakum, and Goliad defeated Luling. Industrial’s Jamie Dixon was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Class 3A Coach of the Week. Industrial’s Karston Wimberly has rushed for 788 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Radio:
- KBAR, 100.9 FM
Twitter:
- @justincsalinas
Edna Cowboys at
Luling Eagles
Last year:
- Edna, 76-0.
Notes:
- Edna (4-2, 0-1) travels to Luling (0-6, 0-1) looking to bounce back from its district-opening loss to Hallettsville. Edna scored a total of 107 points in its first three games and has scored a total of 41 points in its last three games. Luling has lost 18 consecutive games dating back to 2017.
Radio:
- KIOX, 96.1 FM.
District 15-3A, Division I
Karnes City Badgers at Marion Bulldogs
Last year:
- Marion, 42-0.
Notes:
- Karnes City (3-3, 0-2) returns from its bye week and faces Marion (4-3, 2-1). Marion is coming off a loss to Jourdanton. Karnes City has lost 12 consecutive district games.
District 14-3A, Division II
Ganado Indians at East Bernard Brahmas
Last year:
- East Bernard, 48-22.
Notes:
- Ganado (5-1, 2-0) and East Bernard (7-0, 3-0) square off for the outright district lead. Ganado has scored a total of 122 points in wins over Bloomington and Danbury. East Bernard, which is ranked No. 2 in the state poll, has scored a total of 132 points in wins over Van Vleck, Tidehaven and Schulenburg. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,011 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 627 yards and five touchdowns.
Internet:
Bloomington Bobcats at Danbury Panthers
Last year:
- Danbury, 31-6.
Notes:
- Bloomington (2-4, 0-2) and Danbury (0-6, 0-3) seek their first district win. Bloomington has lost 25 consecutive district games. Danbury has lost 29 of its last 32 district games.
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Van Vleck Leopards
Last year:
- Van Vleck, 42-21.
Notes:
- Schulenburg (4-3, 2-1) makes the 96-mile trip to play Van Vleck (2-3, 0-2). Schulenburg is coming off a loss to East Bernard. Van Vleck lost to Tidehaven last week. Schulenburg’s Brayden Duarte has rushed for 607 yards and five touchdowns, and Kenny King has intercepted four passes. Van Vleck’s Joshua DeLarosa has passed for 678 yards and eight touchdowns.
District 15-3A, Division II
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Stockdale Brahmas
Last year:
- Stockdale, 23-12.
Notes:
- Nixon-Smiley (2-4, 0-1) and Stockdale (1-5, 0-1) play for the 20th time since 1998. Stockdale owns a 13-6 edge during that span. Stockdale is coming off a district-opening loss to Natalia. Nixon-Smiley lost to Poth and has lost 11 consecutive district games. Nixon-Smiley’s Mario Ponce has intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown.
District 15-2A, Division I
Shiner Comanches at
Weimar Wildcats
Last year:
- Shiner, 48-6.
Notes:
- Shiner (7-0, 1-0) and Weimar (7-0, 1-0) play for the 47th time. Shiner leads the series 31-15 and has won the last seven meetings. Shiner is ranked No. 2 in the state poll. The game is one of six in the state featuring two undefeated teams. Shiner’s Donyai Taylor has rushed for 766 yards and 15 touchdowns. Weimar’s Ravon’Dre Wicks has rushed for 1,025 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Radio:
- KYKM, 94.3 FM.
Internet:
Twitter:
- @mikeforman21
Brazos Cougars at
Yorktown Wildcats
Last year:
- Brazos, 43-14.
Notes:
- Brazos (2-4, 0-0) makes the 106-mile trip for Wallis to open district against Yorktown (3-4, 0-1). Yorktown dropped its district opener to Shiner and has lost three consecutive games, two to state-ranked teams. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander and Mark Guerrero have combined to pass for 1,479 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Tevin Fontenot and Justin Denson have combined for 36 catches for 578 yards and four touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division I
Refugio Bobcats at
Freer Buckaroos
Last year:
- Refugio, 77-0.
Notes:
- Refugio (6-0, 1-0) and Freer (4-2, 1-0) play for the 15th time. Refugio leads the series 10-4. Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the state poll and opened district with a win over Riviera. Refugio’s Naaji Gadsden rushed for 158 yards and four touchdowns on six carries against Riviera. Freer defeated Ben Bolt in its district opener. Refugio’s Mike Firova, Ethan Perez, Antwaan Gross and Jordan Kelley have combined for 63 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns.
District 14-2A, Division II
Flatonia Bulldogs at Somerville Yeguas
Last year:
- Flatonia, 49-0.
Notes:
- Flatonia (6-1, 1-0) plays its first road game since Sept. 13 when it takes on Somerville (2-4, 0-1). Flatonia opened district with a win over Burton, and is ranked No. 8 in the state poll. Somerville lost its district opener to Snook. Flatonia has scored 33 points or more in each of its six wins. Flatonia’s DaKory Willis has rushed for 844 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Louise Hornets at
Burton Panthers
Last year:
- Burton, 54-7.
Notes:
- Louise (0-6, 0-0) plays Burton (3-4, 0-1) for the 12th straight season in its district opener. Burton holds a 9-2 edge during that span. Burton lost its district opener to Flatonia. Louise has lost nine consecutive games dating back to last season.
District 15-2A, Division II
Runge Yellowjackets at Falls City Beavers, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Falls City, 66-19.
Notes:
- Falls City (5-1, 1-0) goes for its 20th straight win over Karnes County foe Runge (1-5, 5-0). Falls City is coming off a district-opening win over La Pryor and is seeking win No. 500 in school history. Falls City is ranked No. 1 in the state poll. Runge opened district with a win over Pettus. Falls City’s Brady Lyssy has rushed for 795 yards and 10 touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division II
Woodsboro Eagles at Agua Dulce Longhorns, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Woodsboro, 46-0.
Notes:
- Woodsboro (0-6, 0-1) goes for its 14th straight win over Agua Dulce (6-0, 1-0). Woodsboro lost its district opener to Bruni. Agua Dulce opened district with a win over La Villa. Woodsboro has yielded an average of 51 points per game.
TAPPS Division IV, District 3
Temple Central
Christian Lions at
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals
Last year:
- St. Paul, 34-13.
Notes:
- Central Texas Christian (4-2) travels to Comanche Stadium to open district against St. Paul (4-3). Central Texas Christian has won three of its last four games. St. Paul ended a two-game losing streak with a win over Austin Brentwood Christian last week. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 801 yards and eight touchdowns.
San Antonio St. Gerard Royals at Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians
Last year:
- Sacred Heart, 48-6.
Notes:
- St. Gerard (1-4) travels to Brahma Memorial Stadium to play Sacred Heart (2-5) for the 13th time. Sacred Heart leads the series 10-2 and has won the last 10 games between the teams. St. Gerard is playing for the first time since Sept. 27. Sacred Heart looks to end a three-game losing streak.
TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5
Temple Holy Trinity at Victoria Faith Academy, 7 p.m.
Compiled by Mike Forman
