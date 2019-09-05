- (Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Gregory-Portland
Wildcats at
Victoria East Titans
Last year:
- Gregory-Portland, 26-22.
Notes:
- Gregory-Portland (1-0) travels to Memorial Stadium to play East (0-1) for the eighth time. East leads the overall series 4-3. East lost its season opener to Columbia. Gregory-Portland defeated Corpus Christi Carroll, a district opponent of East.
Radio:
- KITE, 97.5 FM
Twitter:
- @reycastillo361
Stafford Spartans at Calhoun Sandcrabs, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Calhoun, 28-7.
Notes:
- Stafford (0-1) travels to Port Lavaca to play Calhoun (1-0). Calhoun goes for its fourth straight win over Stafford. Stafford lost its season opener against Katy Paetow. Calhoun defeated Victoria West. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 245 yards and two touchdowns, Conner Kestler has rushed for 194 yards and five touchdowns, and Jarius Stewart has rushed for 102 yards.
Radio:
- KNAL, 93.3 FM.
Twitter:
- @justincsalinas
St. Paul Cardinals vs. St. Joseph Flyers, at Bloomington
Last year:
- St. Joseph, 21-20.
Notes:
- St. Paul (1-0) travels from Shiner to Bloomington’s Bobcat Stadium to play St. Joseph (0-0), which is playing its season opener. St. Paul opened the season with a win over Yorktown. St. Paul’s Carson Reese has rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns, and Zak Johnson has rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown.
Twitter:
- @mayirsi
Rockport-Fulton
Pirates at
El Campo Ricebirds
Last year:
- El Campo, 26-22.
Notes:
- Rockport-Fulton (1-0) makes the 134-mile trip to Ricebird Stadium to play El Campo (1-0). El Campo looks to go 2-0 for the second straight season after opening with a win over Texas City. Rockport-Fulton defeated Aransas Pass. El Campo’s Reuben Owens has rushed for 122 yards.
Radio:
- KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
Internet:
Bay City Blackcats at Bellville Brahmas
Last year:
- Bellville, 24-15.
Notes:
- Bay City (0-1) plays Bellville (1-0) for the fourth straight season. Bellville has won two of the previous three games. Bay City dropped its season opener to Cuero. Bellville defeated Madisonville. Bay City’s Carlos Lara has rushed for 102 yards and one touchdown.
Radio:
- KKHA, 92.5 FM
Internet:
Orange Grove Bulldogs at Beeville Trojans
Last year:
- Beeville, 48-24.
Notes:
- Orange Grove (0-1) travels to Beeville (1-0). Orange Grove lost its season opener to George West. Beeville made coach Chris Soza’s return a successful one by beating Corpus Christi King. Beeville’s Seth Gomez has passed for 169 yards and one touchdown, Jalen Spicer has rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown and has four receptions for 67 yards, and Devn Palacios has rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown.
Radio:
- KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Gonzales Apaches
at Austin
Crockett Cougars
Last year:
- Gonzales, 42-8.
Notes:
- Gonzales (0-1) travels to Austin’s Burger Stadium seeking its fourth straight win over Crockett (0-1). Gonzales dropped a one-point decision to Geronimo Navarro in its season opener. Crockett lost to Austin Akins.
Radio:
- KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Columbia Roughnecks at Wharton Tigers
Last year:
- Columbia, 39-20.
Notes:
- Wharton (0-1) plays in its newly-renovated stadium for the first time against Columbia (1-0). The teams have split their last two games. Columbia won its season opener against Victoria East. Wharton was shut out by Sealy, ranked No. 6 in the Class 4A, Division I poll.
Yoakum Bulldogs at Cuero Gobblers
Last year:
- Yoakum, 30-20.
Notes:
- DeWitt County rivals Yoakum (0-1) and Cuero (1-0) play for the 110th time when they meet at Gobbler Stadium. Cuero leads the series 70-33-6 and has won three of the last four games between the teams. Yoakum is ranked No. 7 in the Class 3A, Division I poll despite dropping its season opener against Boerne. Cuero defeated Bay City and is ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division II poll. Cuero’s J.D. Notaro has rushed for 124 yards, and Cavan Smith has rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown.
Radio:
- KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXN, 98.7 FM.
Internet:
Twitter:
- @TylerTyre
Bloomington Bobcats at Palacios Sharks
Last year:
- Palacios, 41-33.
Notes:
- Bloomington (0-1) and Palacios (1-0) play for the sixth consecutive season. Palacios debuts the new turf at Shark Stadium. Palacios has won four of the five previous games. Bloomington dropped its season opener against Robstown, and has lost its last eight games. Palacios defeated Skidmore-Tynan. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for an area-leading 207 yards and four touchdowns, and Camron Polk has three receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Rice Consolidated Raiders at Tidehaven Tigers
Last year:
- Rice Cons., 16-12.
Notes:
- Rice Consolidated (0-1) travels from Altair to El Maton to play Tidehaven (0-1). Rice Cons. lost it season opener against East Bernard, a district opponent of Tidehaven that is ranked No. 4 in the Class 3A, Division II poll. Tidehaven lost to Refugio, which is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I poll.
Refugio Bobcats at Goliad Tigers
Last year:
- Goliad, 35-0.
Notes:
- Refugio (1-0) travels up U.S. Highway 183 to play Goliad (0-1) for the 36th time. Refugio leads the series 26-8-1. Goliad fell out of the Class 3A, Division I poll with its season-opening loss to Columbia. Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I poll and knocked Tidehaven out of the Class 3A, Division II poll with its season-opening victory. Refugio’s Austin Ochoa has passed for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Goliad’s Shaun Justice has rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns.
Twitter:
- @mikeforman21
Industrial Cobras at Shiner Comanches
Last year:
- Shiner, 14-0.
Notes:
- Industrial (1-0) travels from Vanderbilt to Shiner’s Comanche Stadium. Shiner (1-0) has won five straight games over Industrial dating back to 2012 and the last four wins have been shutouts. Industrial opened the season with a win over Mathis. Shiner defeated Hallettsville, a district opponent of Industrial, and moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I poll. Industrial’s Blayne Moreland has rushed for 139 yards and four touchdowns, Karston Wimberly has passed for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and Matthew Davis has four catches for 78 yards and one touchdown. Shiner’s Zane Rhodes has rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown, and Donyai Taylor has rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception 82 yards for a touchdown.
Radio:
- KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Anahuac Panthers at Edna Cowboys
Last year:
- Edna, 49-7.
Notes:
- Anahuac (0-1) makes the 148-mile trip to play Edna (1-0) in its homecoming game. Edna gave coach Robert Draper a successful debut with a win over Caldwell. Anahuac lost to Tarkington. All of Edna’s 289 yards came on the ground.
Radio:
- KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Hallettsville Brahmas at Boling Bulldogs
Last year:
- Hallettsville, 28-21.
Notes:
- Hallettsville (1-0) plays Boling (0-0) for the 10th time. Hallettsville leads the series 6-3. Hallettsville lost its season opener against Shiner, which is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I poll. Boling’s scheduled game against Van Vleck was canceled. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns, and Lane Linhart has passed for 184 yards.
Radio:
- KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet:
Stockdale Brahmas at Karnes City Badgers
Last year:
- Stockdale, 28-0.
Notes:
- Stockdale (0-1) and Karnes City (1-0) play for the 18th consecutive season, and most of those games were district contests. Stockdale has won the last four games to take a 10-7 edge in the series. Stockdale lost its season opener against Schulenburg. Karnes City beat Kenedy to snap a nine-game losing streak.
Brazos Cougars at Ganado Indians
Last year:
- Brazos, 49-27.
Notes:
- Brazos (0-1) travels from Wallis to play Ganado (1-0). Brazos came up short in overtime in its season opener against Fort Bend Christian. Ganado (1-0) rolled past Louise. Ganado’s Ethan Guerra has rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns, and Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Weimar Wildcats at Schulenburg Shorthorns
Last year:
- Schulenburg, 28-21.
Notes:
- Weimar (1-0) and Schulenburg (1-0) play for the 76th time. Schulenburg leads the series 49-25-1 and has won 11 of the last 13 games. Weimar opened the season with a win over Manor New Tech. Schulenburg defeated Stockdale. Weimar’s Ravon’Dre Wicks has rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown against Manor New Tech.
Houston Wheatley
Wildcats at
Van Vleck Leopards
Last year:
- Van Vleck, 21-6.
Notes:
- Van Vleck (0-0) had its scheduled season opener against Boling canceled after the sudden death of an assistant coach. Wheatley (1-0) opened the season with a win over Houston Sharpstown.
Nixon-Smiley
Mustangs at
George West Longhorns
Last year:
- George West, 72-12.
Notes:
- Nixon-Smiley (1-0) travels to play George West (1-0). Nixon-Smiley broke a 17-game losing streak with a season-opening win over Pettus. George West is coached by former Yoakum coach Brent Kornegay and beat Orange Grove. Nixon-Smiley’s Jesse Riojas has rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Yorktown Wildcats at Runge Yellowjackets
Last year:
- Yorktown, 52-19.
Notes:
- Yorktown (0-1) and Runge (0-1) look to bounce back from season-opening losses. Yorktown lost to Shiner St. Paul, and Runge lost to Flatonia. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 183 yards and three touchdowns, and Justin Denson has five receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Louise Hornets at
Kenedy Lions
Last year:
- Louise, 27-0.
Notes:
- Former district opponents Louise (0-1) and Kenedy (0-1) meet. Louise lost its season opener against Ganado. Kenedy fell to Karnes City and has lost 28 straight games dating back to 2016.
Flatonia Bulldogs at Sacred Heart Indians
Last year:
- Flatonia, 20-14.
Notes:
- Flatonia (1-0) travels to Hallettsville to play Sacred Heart (1-0) for the 34th time. Flatonia leads the series 19-13 and has won the last seven games between the teams. Flatonia captured a season-opening win over Runge. Sacred Heart defeated The Woodlands Legacy Prep. Flatonia’s Juan Netro has passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and DaKory Willis has rushed for 118 yards.
Falls City Beavers at Poth Pirates
Last year:
- Falls City, 32-13.
Notes:
- Falls City (1-0) and Poth (0-1) play for the 32nd straight year. Poth has a 23-8 edge over that period. Falls City is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division II poll and opened the season with a win over Three Rivers. Poth lost to Universal City Randolph. Falls City’s Brady Lyssy has rushed for 162 yards and one touchdown.
- Riviera Seahawks at Woodsboro Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Woodsboro, 52-13.
Notes:
- Riviera (0-1) and Woodsboro (0-1) play for the fourth straight year. Riviera won two of those games, which were district contests. Riviera lost its season opener to Agua Dulce, a district opponent of Woodsboro. Woodsboro was defeated by Brackettville.
Compiled by Mike Forman
