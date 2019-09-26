FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers at Victoria West Warriors
Last year:
- Miller, 48-22.
Notes:
- Miller (3-0, 1-0) returns from its bye week and travels to Memorial Stadium to play West (1-3, 1-1) for the fourth time. West holds a 2-1 edge in the series. West looks to bounce back from a loss to Victoria East. Miller is averaging over 57 points per game and quarterback Andrew Body has passed for 1,262 yards and 14 touchdowns. West’s Tyvon Hardrick has rushed for 662 yards and six touchdowns.
Radio:
- KVNN, 1340 AM, 98.1 FM.
Twitter:
- @TylerTyre
Victoria East Titans at Corpus Christi Carroll Tigers
Last year:
- East, 51-21.
Notes:
- East (1-3, 1-1) travels to Cabaniss Stadium to play Carroll (0-4, 0-2). East is coming off a win over Victoria West. Carroll was defeated by Corpus Christi Moody and has now lost 16 straight games dating back to 2017. East’s William Garley has rushed for 456 yards and six touchdowns, and Trent Nieto has intercepted three passes.
Radio:
- KITE, 97.5 FM.
District 15-5A, Division II
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Gregory-Portland Wildcats
Last year:
- Calhoun, 42-35.
Notes:
- Calhoun (2-1) travels to Portland to begin district play against Gregory-Portland (3-0). Both teams are coming off their bye weeks. G-P has defeated Corpus Christi Carroll, Victoria East and Bay City. Calhoun beat Victoria West and Stafford before losing to Neuvo Leon. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for 505 yards and five touchdowns, and Conner Kestler has rushed for 353 yards and eight touchdowns.
Radio:
- KNAL, 93.3 FM.
Twitter:
- @reycastillo361
District 13-4A, Division I
El Campo Ricebirds at Needville Blue Jays
Last year:
- Needville, 64-41.
Notes:
- El Campo (4-0) opens district against Needville (3-1). El Campo has lost its last two games against Needville after winning its previous six. El Campo is coming off a win over Wharton. Needville’s lone loss was by one point to Corpus Christi Calallen. El Campo’s Johntre Davis, Reuben Owens and Charles Shorter have combined to rush for 1,133 yards and 12 touchdowns. Needville’s Aston Stredick has rushed for a district-leading 631 yards and nine touchdowns, and Trevor Baker has passed for a district-leading 699 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Radio:
- KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
Internet:
Bay City Blackcats at Columbia Roughnecks
Last year:
- Bay City, 10-3.
Notes:
- Bay City (0-3) travels to West Columbia to open district against Columbia (4-0). Bay City’s game against Houston Westbury was canceled last week because of the weather. Columbia is coming off a win over La Marque. Columbia is averaging 410.8 yards per game, while Bay City is averaging 208.3 yards per game.
Radio:
- KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Internet:
District 15-3A, Division I
Karnes City Badgers at San Antonio Cole Cougars
Last year:
- Cole, 27-14.
Notes:
- Karnes City (3-1) opens district play against Cole (2-2). Karnes City is coming off a win over Three Rivers, while Cole defeated Nixon-Smiley. Karnes City’s Brayden Bowen has passed for 483 yards and seven touchdowns, and Aaron Smith has 11 receptions for 139 yards and three touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division II
Bloomington Bobcats at Schulenburg Shorthorns
Last year:
- Schulenburg, 48-0.
Notes:
- Bloomington (2-2) enters district play against Schulenburg (2-2) having won consecutive games for the first time since 2007. Schulenburg is coming off a loss to Flatonia. Bloomington was shut out in its first two games and scored a total of 48 points in its last two games. Schulenburg’s Kenny King has an area-leading four interceptions.
East Bernard Brahmas at Van Vleck Leopards
Last year:
- East Bernard, 18-13.
Notes:
- East Bernard (4-0) goes for its seventh straight win over Van Vleck (2-1). East Bernard beat previously undefeated Edna last week and is ranked No. 3 in the state poll. Van Vleck is coming off a loss to Houston Second Baptist. Van Vleck’s Joshua DeLarosa has passed for 624 yards and eight touchdowns, and Jalen Williams and Cameron Frank have combined for 24 catches for 408 yards and five touchdowns.
Internet:
Danbury Panthers at Tidehaven Tigers
Last year:
- Tidehaven, 13-0.
Notes:
- Danbury (0-3) travels to El Maton to play Tidehaven (1-3) the 16th consecutive season. Tidehaven holds an 11-4 edge during that span. Danbury has scored a total of 10 points in its three games, and its game against Tarkington was canceled last week because of the weather. Tidehaven’s three losses have come to teams with a combined 12-0 record. Tidehaven’s Blake Garcia has passed for 545 yards and eight touchdowns, and Mason Perales has an area-leading 18 receptions for 382 yards and five touchdowns.
Internet:
Non-District
- Hondo Owls at Gonzales Apaches
Last year:
- Gonzales, 24-14.
Notes:
- Gonzales (3-1) goes for its fourth straight win when it hosts Hondo (1-3). Three of Gonzales’ four games have been decided by two points or less. Gonzales is coming of its first win over Cuero since 2011. Hondo lost to Marion last week.
Radio:
- KCTI, 88.1 FM.
San Antonio Antonian Apaches at Beeville Trojans
Last year:
- Antonian, 28-14.
Notes:
- Antonian (4-0) and Beeville (4-0) square off in a battle of unbeaten teams. Antonian defeated San Antonio Holy Cross last week after beating three UIL teams. Beeville is coming off a win over Sinton. Beeville’s Seth Gomez has passed for 432 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 308 yards and six touchdowns.
Radio:
- KTKO, 107.5 FM.
Wharton Tigers at Cuero Gobblers
Last year:
- Cuero, 43-21.
- Notes:
- Wharton (1-3) and Cuero (1-3) play for the eighth consecutive season. Cuero owns a 5-2 edge during that span. Wharton lost to El Campo last week and Cuero was defeated by Gonzales. Cuero has not lost four consecutive games since 2011. Wharton’s Donovan Krushall has passed for 612 yards and seven touchdowns, and Joerell Davis and James Jones have combined for 31 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns.
Radio:
- KTXN, 98.7 FM.
Internet:
Industrial Cobras at Palacios Sharks
Last year:
- Industrial, 35-0.
Notes:
- Industrial (3-1) travels from Vanderbilt to play Palacios (4-0) for the eighth consecutive season. Industrial holds a 5-2 edge during that span. Industrial is seeking its third straight win. Palacios is attempting to go 5-0 for the first time since 2012. Industrial’s Karston Wimberly has passed for 387 yards and two touchdowns. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 736 yards and nine touchdowns, and Camron Polk has 12 catches for 265 yards and four touchdowns. Palacios’ Jordin Nemes has intercepted three passes.
Radio:
- KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Twitter:
- @mayirsi
Brazos Cougars at Rice Consolidated Raiders
Last year:
- Rice Cons., 34-19.
Notes:
- Brazos (1-3) travels from Wallis to Altair to play Rice Consolidated (1-2). Brazos lost to Katy St. John XXIII after having the game delayed from Friday to Saturday. Rice Consolidated picked up its first win last week by defeating Luling. Rice Consolidated’s Ian Hargrove has rushed for 341 yards and four touchdowns.
Goliad Tigers at Shiner Comanches
Last year:
- Shiner, 21-20.
Notes:
- Shiner (4-0) goes for its sixth straight win over Goliad (0-4). Shiner is coming off a win over Tidehaven and is ranked No. 2 in the state Class 2A, Division I poll. Goliad lost to Rockport-Fulton last week. Goliad’s Shaun Justice has rushed for 361 yards and three touchdowns. Shiner’s Donyai Taylor has rushed for 475 yards and nine touchdowns, and Doug Brooks has rushed for 352 yards and three touchdowns.
Sinton Pirates at Yoakum Bulldogs
Last year:
- Yoakum, 61-27.
Notes:
- Sinton (0-3) and Yoakum (1-3) look to get on the winning track as they prepare for district play. Sinton lost to Beeville last week. Yoakum defeated Cuero and its three losses have come to Class 4A, Division I teams.
Edna Cowboys at Boling Bulldogs
Last year:
- Edna, 41-13.
Notes:
- Edna (3-1) suffered its first loss to East Bernard last week. Boling beat Houston Westbury Christian for its first win of the season. Edna scored 10 points against East Bernard after averaging over 35 per game in its three wins. Edna’s Javonte Seymore has rushed for 441 yards and eight touchdowns.
Radio:
- KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Hallettsville Brahmas at Columbus Cardinals
Last year:
- Columbus, 36-13.
Notes:
- Hallettsville (2-1) and Columbus (3-1) play for the 43rd time. Columbus leads the series 26-15-1 and the teams have split the last 10 games. Johnathon Brooks rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown in Hallettsville’s win over Taft and was selected as the Built Ford Tough Class 3A player of the week. Columbus defeated Caldwell last week. Brooks has rushed for 511 yards and nine touchdowns, and Lane Linhart has passed for 489 yards and three touchdowns.
Radio:
- KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet:
Falls City Beavers at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs
Last year:
- Falls City, 63-6.
Notes:
- Falls City (3-1) goes for its fourth straight win over Nixon-Smiley (2-2). Falls City is coming off a win over Boerne Geneva and is ranked No. 2 in the state Class 2A, Division II poll. Nixon-Smiley lost to San Antonio Cole last week. Falls City’s Brady Lyssy has rushed for 632 yards and eight touchdowns. Nixon-Smiley’s Xavier Arias and Jesse Riojas have combined to rush for 694 yards and six touchdowns, and Mario Ponce has intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown.
Yorktown Wildcats at Flatonia Bulldogs
Last year:
- Yorktown, 34-20.
Notes:
- Yorktown (3-1) and Flatonia (4-0) look to continue their winning streaks. Yorktown has won three straight games, including last week’s victory over Stockdale. Flatonia is ranked No. 8 in the state Class 2A, Division II poll and is attempting to go 5-0 for the first time since 1994. Yorktown’s Mark Guerrero and Drew Alexander have combined to pass for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Corey Pargmann and Justin Denson have combined for 24 receptions for 538 yards and eight touchdowns. Flatonia’s Dakory Willis and Chris Johnston have combined to rush for 924 yards and 11 touchdowns.
St. Paul Cardinals at Weimar Wildcats
Last year:
- Weimar, 55-14.
Notes:
- St. Paul (3-1) travels from Shiner to play Weimar (4-0). St. Paul is coming off a win over Cypress Christian. Weimar defeated Burton and is attempting to go 5-0 for the first time since 2009 when it won its first seven games. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 558 yards and seven touchdowns. Weimar’s Ravon’Dre Wicks has rushed for an area-leading 731 yards and nine touchdowns.
Radio:
- KYKM, 94.3 FM.
Internet:
Kenedy Lions at Three Rivers Bulldogs
Last year:
- Three Rivers, 50-12.
Notes:
- Kenedy (3-1) and Three Rivers (2-2) play for the 10th consecutive season. Three Rivers holds a 7-2 edge during that span. Kenedy has won three straight games for the first time since 2014. Three Rivers is coming off a loss to Karnes City. Kenedy’s Oscar Hinojosa, Nahjel Felix and J’Ren Salais have combined to rush for 1,218 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Mart Panthers at Refugio Bobcats
Last year:
- Mart 41-8.
Notes:
- Mart (2-2) makes the 270-mile trip to play Refugio (4-0) for the third straight season. Mart defeated Refugio in the 2017 Class 2A, Division I state final and in the regular season last year. Mart owns a 3-0 edge in the overall series, having taken a 21-20 win in the 2000 semifinals. Mart has lost to Holland and Franklin and is ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A, Division II state poll. Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Mart’s Roddrell Freeman has rushed for 519 yards and nine touchdowns. Refugio’s Austin Ochoa has passed for an area-leading 962 yards and nine touchdowns, and Mike Firova, Jordan Kelley and Ethan Perez have combined for 31 receptions for 593 yards and six touchdowns.
Twitter:
- @mikeforman21
Louise Hornets at Stockdale Brahmas
Last year:
- Louise, 35-21.
Notes:
- Louise (0-4) and Stockdale (0-4) seek their first win of the season. Louise has lost seven straight games dating back to last season. Stockdale has also lost seven consecutive games.
Runge Yellowjackets at Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Skidmore-Tynan, 45-6.
Notes:
- Skidmore-Tynan (2-2) goes for its fourth straight win over Runge (0-4). Runge is coming off a loss to Kenedy and has lost six straight games dating back to last season. Skidmore-Tynan defeated Riviera last week.
Six-Man
Victoria Faith Academy at Bellville Faith Academy, 7 p.m. Friday
- Fort Bend Chargers at Victoria Cobra Athletics, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Joseph Field of Dreams
Notes:
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart has forfeited its scheduled game against Victoria St. Joseph.
Compiled by Mike Forman
