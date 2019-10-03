FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi King Mustangs at Victoria East Titans
Last year:
- East, 48-18.
Notes:
- King (1-4, 1-1) travels to Memorial Stadium to play East (2-3, 2-1) for the fifth time. The series is tied 2-2. East has won two straight games since losing its district opener to Corpus Christi Miller. King opened district with a win over Corpus Christi Ray before losing to Corpus Christi Moody.
- East’s William Garley has rushed for 456 yards and six touchdowns, and Trent Nieto has intercepted three passes.
Radio:
- KITE, 97.5 FM
Twitter:
- @reycastillo361
District 15-5A, Division II
Alice Coyotes at Calhoun Sandcrabs
Last year:
- Calhoun, 49-40.
Notes:
- Alice (4-0, 1-0) travels to Port Lavaca to continue district play against Calhoun (3-1, 1-0). Alice scored 50 points in its district-opening win over Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway. Calhoun scored 56 in its district-opening win over Gregory-Portland. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for 744 yards and eight touchdowns, and Conner Kestler has rushed for 558 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Radio:
- KNAL, 93.3 FM.
Twitter:
- @justincsalinas
District 13-4A, Division I
Fulshear Chargers at El Campo Ricebirds
Last year:
- El Campo, 20-14.
Notes:
- Fulshear (0-5, 0-1) takes a 12-game losing streak into its matchup against El Campo (4-1, 0-1). Fulshear has yet to win a district game since beginning play last season. El Campo suffered a district-opening loss to Needville last week. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 656 and nine touchdowns, and Charles Shorter has rushed for 406
- yards and six touchdowns.
Radio:
- KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
Internet:
Needville Blue Jays at Bay City Blackcats
Last year:
- Needville, 62-42.
Notes:
- Needville (4-1, 1-0) and Bay City (0-4, 0-1) play for the sixth straight season. Bay City owns a 3-2 edge over that span. Needville is averaging over 40 points per game, and Ashton Stredick has rushed for a district-leading 891 yards and 13 touchdowns. Bay City has scored a total of 35 points this season.
Radio:
- KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Internet:
District 15-3A, Division I
Jourdanton Indians at Karnes City Badgers
Last year:
- Jourdanton, 41-0.
Notes:
- Jourdanton (4-0, 0-0) comes off its bye week and opens district at Karnes City (3-2, 0-1). Karnes City dropped its district opener to San Antonio Cole. Jourdanton has averaged over 52 points per game this season. Karnes City’s Brayden Bowen has passed for 524 yards and seven touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division II
Ganado Indians at Bloomington Bobcats
Last year:
- Ganado, 52-6.
Notes:
- Ganado (3-1) comes off its bye week and opens district at Bloomington (2-3, 0-1). Bloomington dropped its district opener at Schulenburg and has now lost 24 consecutive district games. Ganado won its first three games before losing to Palacios. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 767 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 407 yards and seven touchdowns. Bloomington’s Isaiah Solis has passed for 436 yards and eight touchdowns.
Twitter:
- @mayirsi
Tidehaven Tigers at East Bernard Brahmas
Last year:
- East Bernard, 24-14 & 17-0.
Notes:
- Tidehaven (2-3, 1-0) and East Bernard (5-0, 1-0) played twice last season. East Bernard won in district play and again in the quarterfinals. Tidehaven defeated East Bernard in 2017, which was its first win over East Bernard since 1995. East Bernard is ranked No. 2 in the state poll. Tidehaven’s Blake Garcia has passed for 708 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Mason Perales has 21 catches for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns. East Bernard’s defense is limiting opponents to an average of 152.2 yards per game.
Internet:
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Danbury Panthers
Last year:
- Schulenburg, 35-16.
Notes:
- Schulenburg (3-2, 1-0) goes after its fourth straight win over Danbury (0-4, 0-1) since the teams became district opponents. Schulenburg opened district win a win over Bloomington, and Danbury lost to Tidehaven. Schulenburg’s Brayden Duarte has rushed for 479 yards and five touchdowns, Brett Janecek has passed for 442 yards and two touchdowns, Bobby Smith has 18 catches for 220 yards and one touchdown, and Kenny King has intercepted an area-leading four passes.
Non-District
Victoria St. Joseph Flyers vs. Rocksprings Angoras, at Uvalde, 6 p.m.
Last year:
- Did not play.
Notes:
- St. Joseph (2-1) gets back on the field for the first time since it played Industrial on Sept. 13. St. Joseph’s game against Tomball Christian was canceled because of the weather, and St. Joseph gained a forfeit win over Hallettsville Sacred Heart last week. Rocksprings (3-2) lost to Brackettville last week.
Beeville at San Antonio Central Catholic Buttons
Last year:
- Beeville, 35-24.
Notes:
- Beeville (5-0) wraps up its non-district schedule against Central Catholic (3-2). Beeville defeated San Antonio Antonian last week. Central Catholic beat Devine after playing four TAPPS opponents. Beeville’s Seth Gomez has passed for 548 yards and five touchdowns.
Radio:
- KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Lexington Eagles at Shiner Comanches
Last year:
- Lexington, 35-21.
Notes:
- Lexington (0-5) handed Shiner (5-0) its only regular-season defeat last season. Lexington has struggled this season and is coming off a loss to Caldwell. Shiner is ranked No. 2 in the state Class 2A, Division I poll and its smallest margin of victory has been 24 points. Shiner’s Donyai Taylor has rushed for 604 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Doug Brooks has rushed for 407 yards and four touchdowns.
Twitter:
- @mikeforman21
Kenedy Lions at Woodsboro Eagles
Last year:
- Woodsboro, 52-20.
Notes:
- Kenedy (3-2) and Woodsboro (0-4) wrap up their non-district schedules. Kenedy had a three-game winning streak snapped by Three Rivers last week. Woodsboro is coming off its bye week. Kenedy’s Oscar Hinojosa has rushed for 498 yards and seven touchdowns, and Nahjel Felix has rushed for 451 yards and five touchdowns.
Weimar Wildcats at Flatonia Bulldogs
Last year:
- Weimar, 40-6.
Notes:
- Weimar (5-0) and Flatonia (5-0) play for the 56th time. Weimar leads the series 32-21-2. Weimar is off to its best start since 2009. Flatonia is ranked No. 8 in the state Class 2A, Division II poll and is off to its best start since 1994. Weimar’s Ravon’Dre Wicks has rushed for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns and scored an area-leading 88 points. Flatonia’s DaKory Willis has rushed for 711 yards and nine touchdowns, and Chris Johnston has rushed for 490 yards and six touchdowns.
Radio:
- KBUK, 104.9 FM.
Internet:
Austin Brentwood Christian Bears at Yorktown Wildcats
Last year:
- Did not play.
Notes:
- Brentwood Christian (4-0) and Yorktown (3-2) will feature father and son head coaches on opposite sidelines. Stan Caffey coaches Brentwood Christian, and son John David Caffey coaches Yorktown. Brentwood Christian is coming off a win over Schertz St. John Paul II. Yorktown looks to bounce back from a loss to Flatonia. Yorktown’s Mark Guerrero and Drew Alexander have combined to pass for 1,139 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Justin Denson has 16 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns.
- Twitter: @TylerTyre
Louise Hornets at Brazos Cougars
Last year:
- Brazos, 37-34.
Notes:
- Louise (0-5) travels to Wallis to play Brazos (1-4) in the final non-district game for both teams. Louise looks to snap an eight-game losing streak. Brazos’ lone win this season came over Danbury.
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals at Boerne Geneva Eagles
Last year:
- Geneva, 38-6.
Notes:
- St. Paul (3-2) plays Geneva (1-4) for the fourth straight season. Geneva owns a 2-1 edge during that span and the first two meetings were district games. St. Paul looks to bounce back from a loss to Weimar last week. Geneva lost to San Antonio Christian. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 670 yards and seven touchdowns.
Radio:
- KYKM, 94.3 FM.
Internet:
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians at San Marcos Academy Bears
Last year:
- Sacred Heart, 42-0.
Notes:
- Sacred Heart (2-3) and San Marcos Academy (4-1) play for the 13th time. The first meeting was in 1955 and Sacred Heart has won the previous 12 games. Sacred Heart forfeited its scheduled game against St. Joseph last week. San Marcos Academy defeated San Antonio St. Gerard, a district foe of Sacred Heart.
Radio:
- KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet:
Six-Man
San Antonio Winston at Victoria Cobra Athletics
Compiled by Mike Forman
