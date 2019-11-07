FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division II
Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats at
Calhoun Sandcrabs
Last year: Calallen, 23-20 & 48-17
Notes: Calallen (9-0, 6-0) travels to Port Lavaca’s Sandcrab Stadium to play Calhoun (7-2, 5-1) in the district finale. Calallen is ranked No. 3 in the state poll, and Calhoun is ranked No. 8. Calallen defeated Calhoun twice last year, winning in district play and in the quarterfinals. Calhoun last defeated Calallen in 2012. Calallen would clinch the outright district championship with a win, or would be the second seed with a loss. Calhoun would clinch a share of the district title and the top seed in the playoffs with a win, and would be either second or third seed with a loss. Calhoun quarterback Conner Kestler was named the Class 5A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 1,916 yards and 24 touchdowns and shares the area lead with 154 points scored, and Kestler has rushed for 1,148 yards and 28 touchdowns. Calhoun’s Jarius Stewart shares the area lead with six interceptions and has returned one for a touchdown.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
Twitter: @reycastillo361
TAPPS Division II, District 5
Victoria St. Joseph
Flyers at Cypress
Christian Warriors
Last year: Cypress Christian, 21-17.
Notes: St. Joseph (5-3, 2-2) and Cypress Christian (2-7, 1-3) battle for third place for the second consecutive season. St. Joseph has won its last two games and has scored a total of 119 points in its last three games. St. Joseph’s KeAon Griffin rushed for 392 yards and six touchdowns in St. Joseph’s last two wins.
District 13-4A, Division I
Columbia Roughnecks at El Campo Ricebirds
Last year: Columbia, 21-0.
Notes: Columbia (8-1, 4-1) travels from West Columbia to play El Campo (8-1, 4-1) with second place on the line. Columbia ended a five-game losing streak to El Campo last season. Both teams’ district losses were against No. 6 Needville. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 1,327 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Houston Scarborough Spartans at
Wharton Tigers, 7 p.m.
Last year: Wharton, 63-6.
Notes: Scarborough (2-7, 0-4) and Wharton (4-5, 2-2) wrap up district play. Wharton has locked up the No. 3 seed. Wharton’s Donovan Krushall has passed for an area-leading 1,620 yards and 19 touchdowns, Joerell Davis has an area-leading 39 receptions for 652 yards and seven touchdowns, and James Jones has 34 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns. Davis has also intercepted five passes.
District 13-4A, Division II
Wimberley Texans at Cuero Gobblers
Last year: Cuero, 73-14.
Notes: Wimberley (7-2, 3-1) and Cuero (2-7, 1-3) close out their district schedules. Cuero will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Cuero needs a victory to avoid its first two-win season since 1961.
Radio: KTXN, 98.7 FM.
Internet: gobblersports.com.
District 13-3A, Division I
Palacios Sharks at
Hitchcock Bulldogs
Last year: Hitchcock, 46-14.
Notes: Palacios (7-2, 3-1) travels to Hitchcock (4-5, 2-2) after clinching its first back-to-back playoff berths since the 1963 and 1964 seasons. Palacios would be the second seed with a win. Palacios would either be the second or third seed with a loss. Palacios’ Gary Haynes has rushed for 1,005 yards and 18 touchdowns, Anthony White has passed for 1,571 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Camron Polk has 35 receptions for 542 yards and six touchdowns. Palacios’ Jordin Nemes has intercepted four passes.
Rice Consolidated at Hempstead Bobcats
Last year: Rice Cons., 61-14.
Notes: Rice Consolidated (4-4, 3-2) travels from Altair to play Hempstead (5-4, 1-3). Rice Consolidated would be the third seed with a win, if Palacios defeats Hitchcock. If Rice Consolidated and Hitchcock win, they would finish in a three-way tie for second with Palacios. Rice Consolidated’s Ian Hargrove has rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division I
Industrial Cobras at Edna Cowboys
Last year: Edna, 41-0.
Notes: Industrial (8-1, 4-0) travels from Vanderbilt to play Jackson County foe Edna (7-2, 3-1) in the Lavaca River Showdown. This is the 10th consecutive season the teams have played, and Edna has won the last eight games. Industrial would claim the outright district championship with a win, and Edna would be the third seed. If Edna wins and Hallettsville defeats Luling, Industrial, Edna and Hallettsville would share the district title. Hallettsville would be the top seed, Edna the second seed, and Industrial the third seed. Industrial’s Karston Wimberly has rushed for 906 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM & KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Twitter: @TylerTyre
Goliad Tigers at
Yoakum Bulldogs
Last year: Goliad, 17-14 & Yoakum, 38-35.
Notes: Goliad (1-8, 1-3) and Yoakum (3-6, 1-3) meet with the fourth-place playoff berth at stake. The teams played twice last year with Goliad winning in district, and Yoakum winning in the regional playoffs.
Twitter: @mayirsi
Luling Eagles at
Hallettsville Brahmas
Last year: Hallettsville, 45-0.
Notes: Luling (0-9, 0-4) and Hallettsville (6-2, 3-1) close out district play. Hallettsville has clinched a playoff berth. If Industrial defeats Edna, Hallettsville will be the second seed. If Edna beats Industrial, Hallettsville would be tri-champions with Edna and Industrial and claim the top playoff seed by virtue of the district’s points’ formula. Luling has lost 21 consecutive games. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 1,196 yards and 21 touchdowns, Lane Linhart has passed for 1,277 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 23 receptions for 468 yards and two touchdowns. Gerke has also intercepted four passes.
District 15-3A, Division I
Universal City
Randolph Ro-Hawks at
Karnes City Badgers
Last year: Randolph, 41-0.
Notes: Randolph (6-3, 3-2) and Karnes City (5-4, 2-3) face off in a game with playoff implications. Randolph has already clinched a playoff berth and would be the third seed with a win. Karnes City must win to clinch a playoff berth and would be the third seed. Karnes City’s Braden Bowen has passed for 1,233 yards and 15 touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division II
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Ganado Indians
Last year: Schulenburg, 27-7.
Notes: Schulenburg (6-3, 4-1) and Ganado (6-3, 3-2) play for the sixth consecutive season. Schulenburg has a 4-1 edge during that span. Schulenburg would be the second seed with a win. If Ganado wins and Tidehaven defeats Bloomington, Ganado, Tidehaven and Schulenburg would tie for second and the district’s point formula would determine the seeding. Schulenburg’s Bobby Smith has 29 receptions for 371 yards and two touchdowns, and Kenny King has intercepted four passes. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,406 yards and 18 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt has 26 catches for 430 yards and seven touchdowns.
Tidehaven Tigers at Bloomington Bobcats
Last year: Tidehaven, 52-6.
Notes: Tidehaven (4-5, 3-2) travels from El Maton seeking its sixth consecutive win over Bloomington (2-7, 0-5). Tidehaven has clinched a playoff berth and will either by the second or third seed depending on the outcome of the Schulenburg-Ganado game. Bloomington has lost 28 consecutive district games. Tidehaven’s Blake Garcia has passed for 1,096 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 958 yards and six touchdowns, and Mason Perales has 32 receptions for 676 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Internet: globecomsports.com.
Van Vleck Leopards at Danbury Panthers
Last year: Van Vleck, 55-14.
Notes: Van Vleck (3-5, 1-4) and Danbury (1-7, 1-4) wrap up their seasons. Van Vleck’s Jalen Williams and Cameron Franklin have combined for 52 receptions for 960 yards and seven touchdowns.
District 15-3A, Division II
Dilley Wolves at
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs
Last year: Dilley, 50-6.
Notes: Dilley (0-9, 0-4) and Nixon-Smiley (3-6, 1-3) play for the 10th consecutive season. Dilley owns a 6-3 edge during that span. Nixon-Smiley would be the fourth seed in the playoffs with a win. Nixon-Smiley’s Bradyn Martinez has intercepted four passes.
District 15-2A, Division I
Shiner Comanches at Brazos Cougars
Last year: Shiner, 39-7.
Notes: Shiner (9-0, 3-0) comes off its bye week and travels to Wallis to play Brazos (3-6, 1-2) for the fourth consecutive season. Shiner has won the previous three games. Shiner is ranked No. 2 in the state poll and has clinched the top seed in the playoffs. Brazos’ playoff fate depends on the outcome of the Kenedy-Yorktown game. Shiner’s Donyai Taylor has rushed for 959 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM.
Internet: texasthunderradio.com.
Kenedy Lions at
Yorktown Wildcats
Last year: Yorktown, 47-14.
Notes: Kenedy (5-4, 1-2) and Yorktown (3-6, 0-3) play for the eighth straight season. Yorktown owns a 6-1 edge during that span. Kenedy would clinch the third seed and ensure its first winning season since 2014 with a victory. Yorktown would clinch a playoff berth with a win, and its seeding would depend on the outcome of the Shiner-Brazos game. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 1,157 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Justin Denson, Corey Pargmann and Tevin Fontenot have combined for 69 receptions for 1,165 yards and 11 touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division I
Three Rivers Bulldogs at Refugio Bobcats
Last year: Refugio, 55-0.
Notes: Three Rivers (7-2, 4-0) and Refugio (9-0, 4-0) play for the 24th time with the outright district championship and top seed in the playoffs at stake. Refugio leads the series 18-5. Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the state poll and is averaging just under 70 points per game in district play. Three Rivers is averaging just under 46 points per game in district play. Refugio’s Austin Ochoa has passed for 1,387 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Mike Firova, Ethan Perez, Antwaan Gross, Jordan Kelley and Naaji Gadsden have combined for 92 receptions for 1,453 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Twitter: @mikeforman21
District 14-2A, Division II
Flatonia Bulldogs at Louise Hornets
Last year: Flatonia, 20-12.
Notes: Flatonia (8-1, 3-0) goes for its fourth straight win over Louise (1-8, 1-2). Flatonia is ranked No. 7 in the state poll and has clinched the top seed in the playoffs. Louise has clinched the fourth seed. Flatonia’s DaKory Willis has rushed for 1,192 yards and 14 touchdowns.
District 15-2A, Division II
Falls City Beavers at Pettus Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Falls City, 49-7.
Notes: Falls City (8-1, 4-0) seeks its fourth consecutive district win over Pettus (1-8, 0-4). Falls City is ranked No. 1 in the state poll and has clinched the top seed in the playoffs. Falls City’s Brady Lyssy has rushed for 1,385 yards and 20 touchdowns and shares the area scoring lead with 154 points, and Jaxson Pipes has passed for 1,090 yards and 13 touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division II
Benavides Eagles and Woodsboro Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Woodsboro, 50-6.
Notes: Benavides (0-9, 0-4) and Woodsboro (0-9, 0-4) each close out the season seeking their first win. Benavides has scored 30 points in district play, and Woodsboro has scored 24.
TAPPS Division IV, District 3
San Antonio
St. Gerard Royals at
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals
Last year: St. Paul, 40-13.
Notes: St. Gerard (1-6, 0-2) plays St. Paul (6-3, 2-0) for the 12th consecutive season as district opponents. St. Paul has won the previous 11 games by a combined score of 564-120, which includes a forfeit. St. Paul has clinched the top seed in the playoffs. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 971 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians at Temple Central Christian Lions
Last year: Sacred Heart, 42-7.
Notes: Sacred Heart (3-6, 1-1) and Central Texas Christian (5-4, 1-1) meet with the second-place playoff berth at stake. Sacred Heart has gone 2-4 against TAPPS opponents, including a forfeit against Victoria St. Joseph. Central Texas Christian has a 4-4 record against TAPPS opponents.
Radio: KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet: texasthunderradio.com.
TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5
Bracken Christian at Victoria Faith Academy, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
District 15-2A, Division II
Runge Yellowjackets at D’Hanis Cowboys, 7 p.m.
Last year: D’Hanis, 26-20.
Notes: Runge (2-7, 2-2) and D’Hanis (5-4, 2-2) will determine the third and fourth playoff seeds. Both teams have defeated Pettus and Charlotte, and lost to Falls City and La Pryor.
Compiled by Mike Forman
