FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles at
Victoria West Warriors
Last year: Veterans Memorial, 44-26.
Notes: Veterans Memorial (6-2, 4-2) travels to Memorial Stadium to play West (4-4, 4-2) for the second time. The teams are tied with Flour Bluff for second place in district. Flour Bluff defeated Veterans Memorial, and West beat Flour Bluff last week. West has won four straight games since losing to Victoria East. Veterans Memorial is coming off a double-overtime loss to Corpus Christi Miller. West’s Tyvon Hardrick has rushed for 1,387 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Radio: KVNN, 1340 AM, 98.1 FM.
Twitter: @TylerTyre
District 15-5A, Division II
Calhoun Sandcrabs at San Antonio Southside Cardinals
Last year: Southside, 50-14.
Notes: Calhoun (6-2, 4-1) travels from Port Lavaca to play Southside (6-2, 3-2). Calhoun is tied for second place in district and would clinch a playoff berth with a win. Calhoun is ranked No. 8 in the state poll, and has scored 55 points or more in each of its district games. Southside is coming off a win over Alice. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 1,836 yards and 23 touchdowns, and Conner Kestler has rushed for 877 yards and 18 touchdowns. Calhoun’s Jarius Stewart has five interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
TAPPS Division II, District 5
Houston Westbury Christian Wildcats vs. Victoria St. Joseph Flyers, 7 p.m., at Edna
Last year: St. Joseph, 17-14.
Notes: Westbury Christian (1-7, 0-3) travels to Edna’s Cowboy Memorial Stadium to play St. Joseph (4-3, 1-2) for the fourth straight season. Westbury Christian holds a 2-1 edge during that span. St. Joseph is coming off a win over Fort Bend Christian. Westbury Christian has lost its last six games.
Twitter: @justincsalinas
District 13-4A, Division I
El Campo Ricebirds at Bay City Blackcats
Last year: Bay City, 31-24.
Notes: El Campo (7-1, 3-1) and Bay City (0-8, 0-5) play for the 116th time and 100th consecutive season in the state’s oldest continual rivalry. Bay City’s win last season snapped a string of 12 consecutive El Campo wins. El Campo leads the series 62-44-9. El Campo would clinch a playoff berth with a win. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 1,123 yards and 17 touchdowns. Bay City’s Marcus Edwards has intercepted an area-leading six passes.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM & KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Internet: KULPRadio.com & globecomsports.com.
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Pleasanton Eagles at Beeville Trojans
Last year: Beeville, 35-21.
Notes: Pleasanton (6-2, 0-2) plays Beeville (9-0, 3-0) for the sixth straight season. Beeville has a 3-2 edge during that span. Beeville has clinched at least a share of the district title and the top seed in the playoffs. Beeville moved into the state poll at No. 10 this week. Beeville will have a bye next week. Beeville’s Seth Gomez has passed for 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Gabriel Carranco has intercepted five passes.
Radio: KTKO, 105.7.
District 11-4A, Division II
Wharton Tigers at La Marque Cougars, 7 p.m.
Last year: Wharton, 21-14.
Notes: Wharton (4-4. 2-1) looks to go over the .500 mark for the first time this season when it plays La Marque (4-4, 1-2). Wharton would clinch a playoff berth with a win. Wharton’s Donovan Krushall has passed for an area-leading 1,453 yards and 17 touchdowns, Joerell Davis has an area-leading 36 receptions for 613 yards and seven touchdowns, and James Jones has 27 catches for 564 yards and six touchdowns. Davis has also intercepted five passes and returned one for a touchdown.
District 13-4A, Division II
Cuero Gobblers at
Navarro Panthers
Last year: Cuero, 43-7 & 48-23
Notes: Cuero (2-6, 1-2) travels to Geronimo needing a win over Navarro (8-0, 3-0) to keep its playoff hopes alive. The teams played twice last season with Cuero winning in district play and in the quarterfinal playoffs. Navarro is ranked No. 8 in the state poll, and has averaged over 50 points per game in its district wins.
Radio: KTXN, 98.7 FM.
Internet: gobblersports.com.
District 13-3A, Division I
Hempstead Bobcats at Palacios Sharks
Last year: Palacios, 40-33.
Notes: Hempstead (5-3, 1-2) travels to Palacios (6-2, 2-1) having lost five of its previous six games, including its last two district games. Palacios is coming off a win over Boling. Palacios would clinch its first back-to-back playoff berths since the 1963 and 1964 seasons with a win. Palacios’ Gary Haynes has rushed for 847 yards and 14 touchdowns, Anthony White has passed for 1,326 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Camron Polk has 31 receptions for 488 yards and six touchdowns. Palacios’ Jordin Nemes and Xzavier Haynes have combined to intercept seven passes.
Columbus Cardinals at Rice Consolidated Raiders
Last year: Rice Cons., 27-24.
Notes: Columbus (6-2, 3-0) travels to Altair to play Rice Consolidated (4-3, 2-1) with a chance to clinch a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs. Rice Consolidated has won its last two district games. Rice Consolidated’s Ian Hargrove has rushed for 903 yards and 13 touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division I
Hallettsville Brahmas at Industrial Cobras
Last year: Industrial, 29-13.
Notes: Hallettsville (6-1, 3-0) travels to Vanderbilt to play Industrial (7-1, 3-0) for the 33rd time. Hallettsville leads the series 17-15. Hallettsville has a chance to clinch a share of the district title and the top seed in the playoffs a year after missing postseason play. Industrial would need to defeat Hallettsville and Edna to win the outright district title, unless Edna loses to Goliad. Industrial’s win over Hallettsville last season clinched the fourth-place playoff berth. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 978 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Lane Linhart has passed for 1,049 yards and nine touchdowns. Hallettsville’s Ty Gerke has intercepted four passes. Industrial’s Karston Wimberly has rushed for 906 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Radio: KTXM, 99.9 FM & KBAR, 100.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com.
Twitter: @reycastillo361
Edna Cowboys at Goliad Tigers
Last year: Edna, 17-7.
Notes: Edna (6-2, 2-1) and Goliad (1-7, 1-2) have split their last two meetings. Edna needs a win and an Industrial win over Hallettsville to have a chance to play for a share of the district championship against Industrial next week.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Yoakum Bulldogs at Luling Eagles
Last year: Yoakum, 45-0.
Notes: Yoakum (2-6, 0-3) travels to Luling (0-8, 0-3) looking for its first district win. Yoakum’s playoff fate will be determined in the next two weeks. Luling has lost 20 consecutive games.
District 15-3A, Division I
Karnes City Badgers at Lytle Pirates
Last year: Lytle, 41-28.
Notes: Karnes City (4-4, 1-3) travels to Lytle (1-7, 0-4) after ending a 13-game district losing streak with last week’s win over Cotulla. Lytle has lost four straight games. Karnes City’s Brayden Bowen has passed for 921 yards and nine touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division II
Ganado Indians at Tidehaven Tigers
Last year: Tidehaven, 34-7.
Notes: Ganado (6-2, 3-1) travels to El Maton to take on Tidehaven (3-5, 2-2). Ganado has clinched a playoff berth and would play Schulenburg for second place next week with a win. Tidehaven needs a win or a Danbury loss to clinch a playoff berth. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt has 24 receptions for 403 yards and six touchdowns. Tidehaven’s Blake Garcia has passed for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Mason Perales has 30 catches for 645 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Bloomington Bobcats at Van Vleck Leopards
Last year: Van Vleck, 61-0.
Notes: Bloomington (2-6, 0-4) and Van Vleck (2-5, 0-4) seek their first district win. Bloomington has lost 27 consecutive district games. Van Vleck has lost its last five games.
District 15-3A, Division II
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Natalia Mustangs
Last year: Natalia, 46-6.
Notes: Nixon-Smiley (3-5, 1-2) and Natalia (6-2, 2-1) play for the eighth straight season. Natalia holds a 4-3 edge during that span. Nixon-Smiley needs a win or a Skidmore-Tynan loss to clinch a playoff berth. Nixon-Smiley’s Mario Ponce and Bradyn Martinez have combined to intercept six passes.
District 15-2A, Division I
Yorktown Wildcats at Weimar Wildcats
Last year: Weimar, 40-26.
Notes: Yorktown (3-5, 0-2) and Weimar (8-1, 3-0) play for the 14th time. Weimar leads the series 8-5. Weimar has clinched a playoff berth. Yorktown’s fate will be determined by how it fares next week against Kenedy. Weimar’s Ravon’Dre Wicks has rushed for 1,238 yards and 16 touchdowns. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 962 yards and eight touchdowns, and Tevin Fontenot, Justin Denson and Corey Pargmann have combined for 62 receptions for 1,056 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Radio: KNRG, 92.3 FM.
Brazos Cougars a
t Kenedy Lions
Last year: Brazos, 51-0.
Notes: Brazos (3-5, 1-1) travels from Wallis to play Kenedy (4-4, 0-2). Brazos would clinch a playoff berth with a win. Kenedy’s fate will be determined by how it fares against Yorktown next week.
District 16-2A, Division I
Refugio Bobcats at Ben Bolt Badgers
Last year: Refugio, 75-0.
Notes: Refugio (8-0, 3-0) and Ben Bolt (4-4, 0-3) play for the sixth time. Refugio has won the previous five games. Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the state poll, and has scored a total of 215 points in its three district wins. Refugio’s Mike Firova, Ethan Perez, Antwaan Gross, Jordan Kelley and Naaji Gadsden have combined for 86 receptions for 1,190 yards and 13 touchdowns.
District 14-2A, Division II
Louise Hornets vs. Snook Bluejays, at Bryan
Last year: Snook, 46-13.
Notes: Louise (1-7, 1-1) travels to Bryan’s Allen Academy to play Snook (3-5, 1-1). Louise not only snapped a 10-game losing streak with last week’s win over Somerville, but clinched a playoff berth in the process. Snook is coming off a loss to Flatonia.
District 15-2A, Division II
D’Hanis Cowboys at Falls City Beavers, 7 p.m.
Last year: Falls City, 66-27.
Notes: Falls City (7-1, 3-0) would clinch a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs with a win over D’Hanis (5-3, 2-1). Falls City is ranked No. 1 in the state poll, and has won its first three district games by a combined margin of 175-14. Falls City’s Brady Lyssy has rushed for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Jaxson Pipes has passed for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Charlotte Trojans at Runge Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
Last year: Runge, 18-14.
Notes: Charlotte (5-3, 1-2) and Runge (1-7, 1-2) meet in a game likely to decide the teams’ playoff fate. Runge has lost to Falls City and La Pryor since defeating Pettus.
District 16-2A, Division II
Woodsboro Eagles at La Villa Cardinals, 7 p.m.
Last year: Woodsboro, 42-38.
Notes: Woodsboro (0-8, 0-3) makes the 157-mile trip to play La Villa (2-6, 2-1). Woodsboro must win its remaining two games and have La Villa lose to Premont next week to make the playoffs.
TAPPS Division IV, District 3
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals at Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians
Last year: Sacred Heart, 28-7 & St. Paul, 24-17.
Notes: St. Paul (5-3, 1-0) travels to Hallettsville’s Brahma Memorial Stadium to play Sacred Heart (3-5, 1-0) for the 58th time. The outright district lead is at stake. Sacred Heart leads the series 36-19-2, but St. Paul has won six of the last seven meetings. The teams played twice last season. Sacred Heart won in district play, and St. Paul won in the state semifinals before winning the state championship. Both teams had byes last week. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 870 yards and nine touchdowns.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM.
Internet: texasthunderradio.com.
TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills at Victoria Faith Academy, 7 p.m.
TAIAO Six-Man
Victoria Cobra Athletics at Bastrop Tribe
SATURDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Moody Trojans at Victoria East Titans, 3 p.m.
Last year: East, 28-22.
Notes: Moody (4-4, 3-3) travels to Memorial Stadium to play East (4-4, 4-3) for the fourth time. East has won the previous three games. East would clinch a playoff berth with a win over Moody, if Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial defeats Victoria West on Friday night. East is playing its final district game since it has a bye next week. East’s Alan Jimenez has rushed for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Radio: KITE, 97.5 FM.
Twitter: @reycastillo361
Compiled by Mike Forman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.