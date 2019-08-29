(Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Victoria West Warriors
Last year:
- West, 21-20.
Notes:
- Calhoun travels from Port Lavaca to Victoria’s Memorial Stadium for the fourth straight year. West has won the previous three games, but Calhoun holds a 4-3 edge in the overall series. Calhoun advanced to the Class 5A, Division II quarterfinals last season and finished with a 10-4 record. West had a 5-5 record.
Radio:
- KNAL, 93.3 FM & KVNN, 1340 AM, 98.1 FM.
Twitter:
- @TylerTyre
Victoria East Titans at Columbia Roughnecks
Last year:
- Columbia, 32-21.
Notes:
- East travels to West Columbia to play in Columbia for the first time. East is seeking its first season-opening win since 2015. Columbia is coached by Brent Mascheck, who played on Shiner’s 1986 state championship team. East advanced to the Class 5A, Division I bi-district playoffs last season and finished with a 5-6 record. Columbia had a 6-4 record.
Radio:
- KITE, 97.5 FM.
Cuero Gobblers at Bay City Blackcats
Last year:
- Cuero, 49-42.
Notes:
- Cuero travels to Bay City’s Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2009. Cuero opens the season ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division II poll. Cuero won its fourth state championship last season with a 15-1 record. Bay City advanced to the Class 4A, Division I bi-district playoffs and finished with a 4-7 record.
Radio:
- KTXN, 98.7 FM & KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Internet:
Twitter:
- @mikeforman21
El Campo Ricebirds at Texas City Stingarees, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- El Campo, 28-21.
Notes:
- El Campo will make the 106-mile trip to Texas City’s Stingaree Stadium. Texas City is coached by Victoria High graduate Leland Surovik. El Campo went 3-7 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005. Texas City finished with a 2-8 record.
Radio:
- KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
Internet:
Navarro Panthers at Gonzales Apaches
Last year:
- Navarro, 55-35.
Notes:
- Navarro travels from Geronimo to play Gonzales for the fourth straight season. Navarro has won the previous three games. The game will mark the debut of Gonzales coach Michael Waldie. Navarro advanced to the Class 4A, Division II quarterfinals and finished with a 10-3 record. Gonzales advanced to the Class 4A, Division I area round and had a 6-6 record.
Radio:
- KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Corpus Christi King Mustangs at Beeville Trojans
Last year:
- Beeville, 65-18.
Notes:
- King visits Beeville in a game featuring the return of Beeville coach Chris Soza. Soza last coached at Beeville in 2008, and coached at Medina Valley last season. Beeville quarterback Seth Gomez will return from an injury that sidelined him from much of last season. King had a 2-8 record last season. Beeville advanced to the Class 4A, Division I playoffs and finished with a 6-5 record.
Radio:
- KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Wharton Tigers at Sealy Tigers
Last year:
- Sealy, 56-14.
Notes:
- Wharton lost its last two games against Sealy after winning its previous five. Sealy opens the season ranked No. 6 in the Class 4A, Division I poll. Wharton advanced to the Class 4A, Division II area round last season and finished with an 8-4 record. Sealy had a 12-1 record and advanced to the regional round.
East Bernard Brahmas at Rice Consolidated Raiders
Last year:
- East Bernard, 16-0.
Notes:
- East Bernard travels to Altair’s Rice Veterans Memorial Stadium after handing Rice Consolidated its only shutout of the regular season last year. East Bernard is ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A, Division II poll after advancing to the semifinals and finishing with a 13-2 record. Rice Consolidated advanced to the Class 3A, Division I bi-district round and had an 11-2 record.
Internet:
Palacios Sharks at Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats
Last year:
- Palacios, 28-7.
Notes:
- Palacios makes the 119-mile trip to Skidmore-Tynan’s Bobcat Stadium. Palacios advanced to the Class 3A, Division I bi-district round and snapped a playoff drought that extended to 2007 last season before finishing with a 5-6 record. Skidmore-Tynan advanced to the Class 3A, Division II bi-district round and had an 8-3 record.
Shiner Comanches at Hallettsville Brahmas
Last year:
- Shiner, 21-0.
Notes:
- Shiner and Hallettsville play for the 16th time. Hallettsville holds an 11-5 edge in the series. Longtime Shiner assistant Daniel Boedeker will make his debut as head coach. Shiner comes into the season ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A, Division I poll after advancing to the regional round and finishing with an 11-2 record last season. Hallettsville went 3-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
Radio:
- KYKM, 94.3 FM.
Internet:
witter:
- @reycastillo361
Mathis Pirates at Industrial Cobras
Last year:
- Industrial, 38-22.
Notes:
- Mathis makes the 113-mile trip to Vanderbilt’s newly-renovated Cobra Field. Mathis had a 3-7 record last season. Industrial made the playoffs for the first time since 2015 last season and advanced to the bi-district round before finishing with a 5-6 record.
Radio:
- KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Boerne Greyhounds at Yoakum Bulldogs
Last year:
- Boerne, 47-27.
Notes:
- Boerne makes the 128-mile trip to Yoakum’s Bulldog Stadium. After losing to Boerne last season, Yoakum won its next eight games. Yoakum advanced to the Class 3A, Division I semifinals last season and finished with a 12-3 record. Yoakum is ranked No. 6 in the state preseason poll. Boerne advanced to the Class 4A, Division I area round and had a 9-3 record.
Goliad Tigers at Columbus Cardinals
Last year:
- Goliad, 60-7.
Notes:
- Goliad makes the 106-mile trip to Columbus’ Memorial Stadium. Goliad comes into the season ranked No. 8 in the Class 3A, Division I poll. Goliad advanced to the regional round last season and finished with a 10-3 record. Columbus lost to Yoakum in the Class 3A, Division I bi-district round and had a 6-5 record.
Edna Cowboys at Caldwell Hornets
Last year:
- Edna, 42-21.
Notes:
- Edna makes the 131-mile trip to Caldwell’s Hornet Field. The game will mark the head-coaching debut of Edna’s Robert Draper, who was the offensive coordinator last season. Edna advanced to the Class 3A, Division I quarterfinals before finishing with a 12-2 record last season. Caldwell had a 3-7 record.
Radio:
- KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Karnes City Badgers at Kenedy Lions
Last year:
- Karnes City, 31-14.
Notes:
- Karnes County rivals Karnes City and Kenedy will meet for the 101st time since 1922. Karnes City leads the series 56-40-4 and has won 17 of the last 19 games. Kenedy last defeated Karnes City in 2012. The game will mark the debut of Kenedy coach Shawn Alvarez, who was an assistant at Cuero last season. Kenedy is attempting to end a 27-game losing streak. Karnes City had a 1-9 record last season.
Robstown Cottonpickers at Bloomington Bobcats
Last year:
- Did not play.
Notes:
- Bloomington played St. Joseph in last year’s season opener before scheduling Robstown this season. Bloomington had a 1-9 record last season and comes into the game looking to snap a seven-game losing streak. Robstown had a 1-8 record and has also lost its last seven games.
Twitter:
- @justincsalinas
Refugio Bobcats at Tidehaven Tigers
Last year:
- Refugio, 35-0.
Notes:
- Refugio travels to El Maton to play Tidehaven at the newly-renovated Delvin L. Taska Stadium. Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I poll. Tidehaven is ranked No. 10 in the Class 3A, Division II poll. Refugio advanced to the quarterfinals last season and finished with an 11-3 record. Tidehaven also advanced to the quarterfinals and had a 7-7 record.
Ganado Indians at Louise Hornets
Last year:
- Ganado, 21-20.
Notes:
- Ganado and Louise square off in the Battle of Mustang Creek. Ganado has won the last six games between the teams and 16 of the last 18. The game will mark the head coaching debut of longtime Louise assistant Joe Bill. Louise advanced to the Class 2A, Division II bi-district playoffs last season and finished with a 3-8 record. Ganado had a 4-6 record.
Twitter:
- @mayirsi
Boling Bulldogs at Van Vleck Leopards
Last year:
- Van Vleck, 40-27.
Notes:
- Van Vleck has won four of its last six games against Boling. Boling had a 2-8 record last season after going from Class 3A, Division II to Division I. Van Vleck went from Division I to Division II and advanced to the regional round before finishing with an 11-2 record.
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Stockdale Brahmas
Last year:
- Schulenburg, 33-10.
Notes:
- Schulenburg’s victory over Stockdale last season was the first of six consecutive wins. Schulenburg went on to break a playoff drought extending to 2013 and advanced to the Class 3A, Division II bi-district round before finishing with a 7-4 record. Stockdale also advanced to the Class 3A, Division II bi-district round and had a 4-7 record.
Radio:
- KBUK, 104.9 FM.
Internet:
Pettus Eagles at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs
Last year:
- Pettus, 39-25.
Notes:
- Pettus lost four of its final five games last season and finished with 6-4 record. Nixon-Smiley went 0-10 and has lost 17 consecutive games.
Yorktown Wildcats at St. Paul Cardinals
Last year:
- Yorktown, 34-7.
Notes:
- Yorktown travels to Shiner’s Comanche Stadium to play St. Paul. The teams have split their last four games. Yorktown advanced to the Class 2A, Division I bi-district playoffs last season and finished with a 6-5 record. St. Paul started the season with seven consecutive losses before winning the TAPPS Division IV state championship with a 6-8 record.
Weimar Wildcats at Manor New Tech Titans
Last year:
- Weimar, 43-0.
Notes:
- Weimar shut out Manor New Tech in the Class 3A, Division I school’s first varsity game. Weimar advanced to the Class 2A, Division I area round last season and finished with an 8-3 record. New Manor Tech had a 1-9 record.
Flatonia Bulldogs at Runge Yellowjackets
Last year:
- Flatonia, 34-18.
Notes:
- Flatonia seeks its sixth straight win over Runge. Flatonia advanced to the Class 2A, Division II area playoffs last season and finished with a 6-6 record. Runge advanced to the Class 2A, Division II bi-district round and had a 3-8 record.
Three Rivers Bulldogs at Falls City Beavers
Last year:
- Falls City, 40-7.
Notes:
- Falls City goes for its fourth straight win over Three Rivers dating back to 2012. Three Rivers advanced to the Class 2A, Division I bi-district round last season and finished with a 7-3 record. Falls City is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division II poll. Falls City advanced to the semifinals last season and had a 14-1 record.
Brackettville Tigers at Woodsboro Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Woodsboro, 38-21.
Notes:
- Brackettville makes the 239-mile trip to play Woodsboro, which is coming off the best regular season in school history. The game will mark the debut of Woodsboro head coach Gary Carpenter. Bracketville advanced to the Class 2A, Division I bi-district playoffs last season and finished with a 6-5 record. Woodsboro advanced to the Class 2A, Division II regional round and had a 12-1 record.
Sacred Heart Indians at The Woodlands Legacy Prep Lions, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Sacred Heart, 33-15.
Notes:
- Sacred Heart travels from Hallettsville to play Legacy Prep for third straight season. The teams split their previous two games. The game will mark the debut of Sacred Heart coach Manny Freeland. Sacred Heart advanced to the TAPPS Division IV semifinals last season and finished with a 9-3 record. Legacy Prep advanced to bi-district and had a 4-7 record.
Radio:
- KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet:
TAPPS Six-Man
Round Rock Concordia at Faith Academy, 7 p.m.
Compiled by Mike Forman
