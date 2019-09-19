(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY
Note: The Bay City at Houston Westbury game has been canceled because of the weather.
District 15-5A, Division I
Victoria West Warriors at Victoria East Titans
Last year: East, 31-28.
Notes: West (1-2, 1-0) and East (0-3, 0-1) play for the 10th time at Memorial Stadium. East leads the series 6-3. West opened district with a win over Corpus Christi Moody, while East lost to Corpus Christi Miller. West’s Tyvon Hardrick has rushed for an area-leading 529 yards and five touchdowns. East’s William Garley has rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Radio: KVNN, 1340 AM, 98.1 FM & KITE, 97.5 FM.
Twitter: @TylerTyre & @reycastillo361
Non-District
Victoria St. Joseph
Flyers at Tomball Christian Warriors, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: St. Joseph (1-1) looks to bounce back from its overtime loss against Industrial. Tomball Christian (0-3) is coming off a loss to Fort Bend Christian, a district opponent of St. Joseph.
El Campo Ricebirds at Wharton Tigers
Last year: Wharton, 27-21.
Notes: Wharton County rivals El Campo (3-0) and Wharton (1-2) play for the 94th time since 1925. El Campo leads the series 67-23-3 and has won 15 of the last 17 meetings. Wharton will officially dedicate Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium before the game. El Campo is coming off a win over Cuero, while Wharton defeated Houston Yates last week. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 353 yards and six touchdowns.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Cuero Gobblers at
Gonzales Apaches
Last year: Cuero, 48-15.
Notes: Cuero (1-2) travels to Apache Stadium to play Gonzales (2-1) for the 81st time. Cuero leads the series 47-33 and has won 15 of the last 16 games. Gonzales last defeated Cuero in 2011 when the teams were district opponents. Cuero has lost its last two games. Gonzales is coming off a win over Yoakum, which defeated Cuero in Week 2.
Radio: KTXN, 98.7 FM & KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Internet: gobblersports.com.
Beeville Trojans at Sinton Pirates
Last year: Beeville, 52-14.
Notes: Beeville (3-0) ended a string of five straight losses to Sinton (0-2) last season. Beeville is coming off a win over Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway. Sinton had a bye last week. Beeville’s Seth Gomez has passed for 399 yards and three touchdowns.
Radio: KTKO, 107.5 FM.
Palacios Sharks at
Ganado Indians
Last year: Ganado, 14-12.
Notes: Palacios (3-0) and Ganado (3-0) put their perfect records on the line. Palacios’ three wins have been by a combined score of 125-28, and Ganado’s three wins have been by a combined score of 143-12. Palacios freshman quarterback Andrew White has passed for 523 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for three touchdowns. Ganado freshman quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 527 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 337 yards and five touchdowns. Ganado’s Riley Hurt has 10 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
Twitter: @mayirsi
Rice Consolidated
Raiders at Luling Eagles
Last year: Rice Cons., 49-0.
Notes: Rice Consolidated (3-0) travels from Altair seeking its fourth consecutive win over Luling (0-3). Rice Consolidated’s game against Hallettsville last week was canceled because of the death of a Rice Consolidated student. Luling has lost 15 straight games.
East Bernard Brahmas at Edna Cowboys
Last year: Edna, 14-6.
Notes: East Bernard (3-0) and Edna (3-0) will square off at Cowboy Memorial Stadium for the fifth straight season. East Bernard owns a 3-1 edge during that span. East Bernard is ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A, Division II poll. East Bernard’s slot-T offense has scored 114 points in three games, and Edna’s slot-T offense has produced 107 points in three games. East Bernard’s Dallas Novicke has also passed for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Edna’s Javonte Seymore has rushed for 441 yards and eight touchdowns.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Twitter: @justincsalinas
Rockport-Fulton Pirates at Goliad Tigers
Last year: Goliad, 20-8.
Notes: Rockport-Fulton (1-2) plays Goliad (0-3) after losing to Alice last week. Goliad lost to George West and has struggled offensively the last two weeks, scoring a combined six points. Goliad’s Shaun Justice has rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Ingleside Mustangs at Industrial Cobras
Last year: Ingleside, 43-42.
Notes: Ingleside (1-2) travels to Vanderbilt to play Industrial (2-1) after the two teams engaged in a high-scoring tussle last season. Ingleside picked up its first win of the season over Kingsville last week. Industrial defeated Victoria St. Joseph in overtime.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Taft Greyhounds at
Hallettsville Brahmas
Last year: Hallettsville, 33-0.
Notes: Taft (1-2) heads north to play Hallettsville (1-1). Taft is coached by Refugio graduate Joe Richard Castellano and defeated Bishop last week. Hallettsville’s game against Rice Consolidated was canceled. Hallettsville’s Lane Linhart has passed for 370 yards and one touchdown.
Yoakum Bulldogs at Needville Blue Jays
Last year: Yoakum, 42-21.
Notes: Yoakum (1-2) travels to play its fourth straight Class 4A opponent in Needville (2-1). Yoakum lost to Gonzales last week but is ranked No. 10 in the state Class 3A, Division I poll. Needville is coming off a one-point loss to Corpus Christi Calallen.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM.
Internet: texasthunderradio.com.
Karnes City Badgers at Three Rivers Bulldogs
Last year: Three Rivers, 24-18.
Notes: Karnes City (2-1) looks to get back on the winning track after losing to Poth last week. Three Rivers (2-1) has won two straight since losing to Falls City. Karnes City’s Brayden Bowen has passed for 441 yards and six touchdowns, and Aaron Smith has 10 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Shiner Comanches at Tidehaven Tigers
Last year: Shiner, 48-6.
Notes: Shiner (3-0) travels to El Maton to play Tidehaven (1-2). Shiner is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll and has rolled to wins over Hallettsville, Industrial and Burton by a combined score of 142-34. Tidehaven is coming off a loss to Matagorda County foe Palacios. Shiner’s Doug Brooks has rushed for 320 yards and three touchdowns, and Donyai Taylor has rushed for 313 yards and six touchdowns. Tidehaven’s Blake Garcia has passed for 522 yards and eight touchdowns, and Mason Perales has an area-leading 16 receptions for 359 yards and five touchdowns.
Internet: globecomsports.com.
Bloomington Bobcats at Pettus Eagles
Last year: Pettus, 34-26.
Notes: Bloomington (1-2) travels to Pettus (0-3) after defeating Louise to end a nine-game losing streak. Bloomington is trying to win back-to-back games in a season for the first time since 2007. Pettus is coming off a loss to Kenedy.
Van Vleck Leopards at Houston Second Baptist Eagles
Last year: Van Vleck, 48-18.
Notes: Van Vleck (2-0) plays its first TAPPS team this season, and Second Baptist (3-0) plays its first UIL team. Van Vleck has defeated Houston Wheatley and Houston Kashmere after its first week game was canceled. Second Baptist’s smallest margin of victory this season has been 25 points.
Schulenburg
Shorthorns at Flatonia Bulldogs
Last year: Schulenburg, 35-15.
Notes: Fayette County rivals Schulenburg (2-1) and Flatonia (3-0) square off. Schulenburg is coming off a win over Luling. Flatonia has scored a total of 115 points in wins over Runge, Hallettsville Sacred Heart and Thrall and moved into the Class 2A, Division II state poll at No. 9. Schulenburg’s Kenny King has an area-leading three interceptions. Flatonia’s Dakory Willis has rushed for 473 yards and four touchdowns.
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at San Antonio Cole Cougars
Last year: Cole, 54-0.
Notes: Nixon-Smiley (2-1) looks to keep up its successful start against Cole (1-2). Nixon-Smiley is coming off a win over Hallettsville Sacred Heart. Cole defeated San Antonio Christian last week. Nixon-Smiley’s Xavier Arias has rushed for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Stockdale Brahmas at Yorktown Wildcats
Last year: Yorktown, 28-14.
Notes: Stockdale (0-3) and Yorktown (2-1) have split their last four games. Stockdale has scored a total of 23 points in its three losses. Yorktown is coming off a 50-49 overtime win against Hays Johnson. Yorktown’s Mark Guerrero has passed for 453 yards and six touchdowns, and Drew Alexander has passed for 354 yards and two touchdowns. Yorktown’s Corey Pargmann and Justin Denson each have 10 catches for a combined for 315 yards rushing and 10 paycheck.
Burton Panthers at Weimar Wildcats
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Burton (2-1) and Weimar (3-0) play for the ninth time and first since 2011. The teams were scheduled to play last season, but the game was canceled. Burton leads the series 5-3. Burton dropped out of the Class 2A, Division II state rankings after last week’s loss to Shiner, a district opponent of Weimar. Weimar defeated Austin St. Michael’s. Weimar’s Ravon’Dre Wicks has rushed for 496 yards and seven touchdowns.
Runge Yellowjackets at Kenedy Lions
Last year: Runge, 49-19.
Notes: Karnes County opponents Runge (0-3) and Kenedy (2-1) meet. Runge lost to Agua Dulce last week. Kenedy beat Pettus for its second consecutive win.
Refugio Bobcats at
Hebbronville Longhorns
Last year: Refugio, 58-14.
Notes: Refugio (3-0) and Hebbronville (2-1) play for the 14th time. Refugio owns a 12-1 edge in the series. Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Hebbronville suffered its first loss of the season to Falfurrias last week. Refugio defeated Aransas Pass. Refugio’s Austin Ochoa has passed for an area-leading 677 yards and seven touchdowns, and Mike Firova and Ethan Perez each have 10 receptions for a combined 415 yards and seven touchdowns.
Sacred Heart Indians at Louise Hornets
Last year: Sacred Heart, 35-21.
Notes: Sacred Heart (1-2) travels from Hallettsville to play Louise (0-3). Sacred Heart lost to Nixon-Smiley last week. Louise has lost six straight games and has scored a total of 20 points this season.
Radio: KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet: texasthunderradio.com.
Boerne Geneva Eagles at Falls City Beavers
Last year: Falls City, 36-15.
Notes: Geneva (1-2) plays its first UIL opponent this season in Falls City (2-1). Falls City bounced back from a loss to Poth and beat Stockdale. Falls City is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division II state poll. Falls City’s Brady Lyssy has rushed for 403 yards and four touchdowns.
Woodsboro Eagles at Somerville Yeguas
Last year: Woodsboro, 52-6.
Notes: Woodsboro (0-3) makes the 175-mile trip to play Somerville (2-1). Woodsboro has been outscored by a combined 147-31 in its three losses. Somerville lost to Grand Oaks last week.
Cypress Christian Warriors at St. Paul Cardinals
Last year: Cypress Christian, 28-20.
Notes: Cypress Christian (1-2) travels to Shiner to play St. Paul (2-1). Cypress Creek will be St. Paul’s second TAPPS Division II opponent. Cypress Creek defeated Houston Northland Christian last week. St. Paul beat Austin Saints. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 391 yards and four touchdowns.
TAPPS Six-Man
Bulverde Living Rock at Victoria Faith Academy, 7 p.m.
Compiled by Mike Forman
